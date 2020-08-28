Lagos shuts Ojota axis of Lagos-Ikorodu road for 4 weeks, discloses alternative routes

The Lagos State Government has announced the closure and diversion of traffic on the Ojota axis of Lagos-Ikorodu Road to enable reconstruction works along the corridor for the next 4 weeks, with effect from 6.00 am on Saturday, August 29, to Friday, September 25, 2020.

While making the disclosure, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said that the diversion became necessary in order to allow the contractors handling the rehabilitation works continue with the next phase of the project without hindrances.

He said that the ramp descending outbound Oworonshoki Expressway to outbound Ikorodu and sections of the service lane in front of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) office would be closed to traffic during the rehabilitation works to allow for smooth repairs of the service lane inwards Ojota and Maryland.

Oladeinde revealed that different alternative routes have been suggested to road users for utilization during the rehabilitation period. He added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic management agencies would be available to direct traffic for free vehicular movement throughout the period.

Going further, the commissioner disclosed that motorists from Oworonshoki descending the ramp on the interchange to Ojota and Maryland would be diverted to use the U-turn at 7-up to connect the ramp beside Olusosun dumpsite to link Ikorodu road.

He also said that motorists coming from Mile 12 and Ketu on Ikorodu Road intending to ascend the ramp to Oworonshoki are advised to use Ikosi road to link Lagos Ibadan expressway through CMD road and make a U-turn at the Lagos Emergency Hospital inward Oworonshoki.

Alternatively, motorists can also use the ramp after Ketu bus stop, beside LAMATA bus yard to link Lagos Ibadan expressway and make a U-turn at 7-up Enroute Oworonshoki or stay on the main carriageway on Ikorodu road, after Ketu bus stop, to link a temporary ramp after the Ojota interchange which will lead them to Oworonshoki through the service lane.

In his statement, Oladeinde also said that motorists inbound LAMATA yard from Oworonshoki should use Ikosi road to connect Ikorodu road and stay on the main carriageway to connect the temporary lane that links the service lane immediately after the Ojota interchange to join LAMATA gate beside Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota.

The commissioner finally reiterated that the impediments by Ikosi road have been removed to allow free flow of traffic inbound and outbound Ikorodu road during this period.