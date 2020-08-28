Business
Lagos shuts Ojota axis of Lagos-Ikorodu road for 4 weeks, discloses alternative routes
Motorists from Oworonshoki descending to Ojota and Maryland would be diverted to use the U-turn at 7-up.
The Lagos State Government has announced the closure and diversion of traffic on the Ojota axis of Lagos-Ikorodu Road to enable reconstruction works along the corridor for the next 4 weeks, with effect from 6.00 am on Saturday, August 29, to Friday, September 25, 2020.
While making the disclosure, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said that the diversion became necessary in order to allow the contractors handling the rehabilitation works continue with the next phase of the project without hindrances.
He said that the ramp descending outbound Oworonshoki Expressway to outbound Ikorodu and sections of the service lane in front of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) office would be closed to traffic during the rehabilitation works to allow for smooth repairs of the service lane inwards Ojota and Maryland.
Oladeinde revealed that different alternative routes have been suggested to road users for utilization during the rehabilitation period. He added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic management agencies would be available to direct traffic for free vehicular movement throughout the period.
Going further, the commissioner disclosed that motorists from Oworonshoki descending the ramp on the interchange to Ojota and Maryland would be diverted to use the U-turn at 7-up to connect the ramp beside Olusosun dumpsite to link Ikorodu road.
He also said that motorists coming from Mile 12 and Ketu on Ikorodu Road intending to ascend the ramp to Oworonshoki are advised to use Ikosi road to link Lagos Ibadan expressway through CMD road and make a U-turn at the Lagos Emergency Hospital inward Oworonshoki.
Alternatively, motorists can also use the ramp after Ketu bus stop, beside LAMATA bus yard to link Lagos Ibadan expressway and make a U-turn at 7-up Enroute Oworonshoki or stay on the main carriageway on Ikorodu road, after Ketu bus stop, to link a temporary ramp after the Ojota interchange which will lead them to Oworonshoki through the service lane.
In his statement, Oladeinde also said that motorists inbound LAMATA yard from Oworonshoki should use Ikosi road to connect Ikorodu road and stay on the main carriageway to connect the temporary lane that links the service lane immediately after the Ojota interchange to join LAMATA gate beside Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota.
The commissioner finally reiterated that the impediments by Ikosi road have been removed to allow free flow of traffic inbound and outbound Ikorodu road during this period.
Nigeria records 621,035 drug seizures/arrests in 2019, up from 9,831 in 2018
The report showed that the highest numbers of cases were reported in the North Central region.
Nigeria’s total number of reported drug seizures/arrests in 2019 increased by over 1000% to 621,035.46, compared to just 9,831 in 2018. This is according to the latest report on Drug Seizures and Arrest by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.
2019 Drug Seizure & Arrest Report published @ https://t.co/QZi7zkqsrf pic.twitter.com/f5h9uPLWRH
— Dr Yemi Kale (@sgyemikale) August 27, 2020
The report showed that the highest numbers of cases were reported in the North Central region, standing at 517,711.69 as against just 1,311 in 2018.
The South West came in second place with just 44,744.13 in 2019, compared to 1,260 in 2018.
The South South recorded 28,885.85 in 2019 compared to 1,821 in 2018.
The South East recorded 13,234.48 in 2019 compared to 1,022 in 2018.
The North West recorded 11,968.50 in 2019 compared to 2,809 in 2018.
Also, the North East had the lowest record of drug cases at 4,490.81 compared to 1,608 on 2018.
Further breakdown of the report showed that men were nearly ten times more likely to be arrested for drug trafficking in 2019, with 8,571 by the State and Special Area Command compared to just 908 women.
The NBS report revealed that total number of narcotics drug seizures by the State and Special Area Command was 612,547.89kg compared to 163,684.44kg in 2018.
Total Number of prosecutions by the State and Special Area Command was 9,418 in 2019, which was less than the 2018 figure of 9,779. However, the convictions rate was just 1,120 in 2019 compared to 1,220 in 2018.
For counseling concluded in the 2018/2019 period, the number was just 397, compared to 440 in 2018.
In 2019, a study by the NBS and Center for Research and Information on Substance Abuse with technical support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), revealed that 14.3 million Nigerians reported usage of psychoactive drug substances which stands at nearly 15% of the adult population, compared to the global average of 5.6%.
Akinwumi Adesina re-elected as AfDB’s President
The re-election took place electronically during AfDBs’ 2020 Annual Meeting.
Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), for another five-year term.
The re-election took place electronically during AfDBs’ 2020 Annual Meeting.
Nairametrics reported Mr. Adesina disclosed his intentions to run as the multilateral bank’s President for a second time yesterday.
Mr. Adesina stressed the need for unity to enable the continent to pull together and stay focused on the goal of fighting the effect of the pandemic on Africa’s economy. According to him, “pulling together has always been the strength of the African Development Bank.”
He said that Africa has lost a decade’s worth of economic growth due to the pandemic and that despite Africa’s recovery being long, the need for unity would be needed now more than ever in the AfDB.
“Now we must help Africa to build back, boldly, but smartly, paying greater attention to quality growth: health, climate, and the environment,” he added.
He also disclosed that the bank’ Board of Directors were able to launch support schemes to cushion the effects of the pandemic. “
“The Bank launched a $10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility to support African countries. We launched a $3 billion social bond on the global market – the largest US dollar-denominated social bond ever in world history.”
Adesina recalled that his current five-year term as head of the African Development Bank Group was marked by the implementation of five strategic priorities for the continent’s development, known as the “High 5s.”
Adesina said his first term as President of the Bank saw the implementation of the five stratregic goals for Africa’s development, called the “High 5s”.
“Five years ago, right here in Abidjan, you elected me president of the African Development Bank. It was a huge responsibility to shoulder. I promised that I would work tirelessly to accelerate Africa’s development. My vision, focused on the High 5 priorities, was my commitment, my promise, my compass,” he said.
Adesina said the impact of his five years as President has enabled 18 million Africans have access to electricity, 141 million people have benefitted from improved agricultural technologies for food security. 15 million people have access to finance, 101 million people have access to improved transport and 60 million people have gained access to water and sanitation.
USA will continue to partner with the AfDB – Steve Mnuchin
Mnuchin said the AfDB potential to improve the lives of Africans is now more relevant than ever before.
The U.S Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said The United States Government will continue its partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to deliver on its potential and also in supporting African countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement seen by Nairametrics, Secretary Mnuchin stated this during the 2020 Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group.
He added that the economic impacts of the pandemic would force most of Africa into recession for the first time in 25 years, even as “weaker tax revenues will drive fiscal deficits wider across Africa both this year and next.”
READ: Akinwunmi Adesina is expected to reunite AfDB’s member countries after re-election
In view of the foregoing, Mnuchin proposed that expansionary policies are needed to offset the economic consequences of necessary lockdown measures. This is because even though “the international community has aggressively responded in providing debt payment suspension through the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative and emergency financing, the regional and global economic outlook remains uncertain.”
He went on to “encourage countries to treat this crisis as an opportunity to improve debt management and pursue structural reforms that lay the foundation for stronger medium-term growth and economic resilience.”
Secretary Mnuchin said the AfDB potential to improve the lives of Africans is now more relevant than ever before, as the AfDB is an essential source of support for the continent during the economic downturns.
READ: A Sterling performance? Not quite, but commendable
He praised the AfDB’s management for taking steps to meet its end of the year deadline for an updated financial sustainability model, which would enable the Bank maintain capital adequacy ratios above its thresholds for ten years.
He urged that more work is to be done in the areas of an analytical effort to ensure the Bank is more cost-effective with its operations.
“The Bank must do more to manage its resources more wisely and ensure through the Total Compensation Review that it offers a competitive and cost-effective value proposition to staff. “
He added that transparency and independent functions of the Bank, including audit and evaluations, must be given the necessary resources to operative effectively as the AfDB’s framework must be upgraded to bring its standards to global level.
“The United States will continue working together in partnership to deliver on the potential of the African Development Bank Group and to support African countries in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing their development goals,” he said.