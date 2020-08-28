Financial Services
CBN bars Payment Service Banks from accepting forex deposits
The name of PSBs must not include any word that links it to the parent company.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has barred operators of Payment Service Banks (PSBs) from accepting foreign exchange deposits and to accept any closed scheme electronic value (airtime) as a form of deposit or payment.
This was disclosed by the apex bank in the reviewed guidelines for licensing and regulations of PSBs released on Thursday on its website.
In the new guideline, which is the upgraded version of the circular the CBN issued on October 05, 2018 to all banks, telecommunications firms, Mobile Money Operators and banking agents among others, the apex bank emphasised that PSBs are not allowed to grant any form of loans, advances and guarantees (directly or indirectly.)
The document, which was signed by Kevin Amugo, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN, added that the name of PSBs must not include any word that links it to the parent company.
#CBN issues revised guidelines for the Licensing and Regulation of Payment Service Banks (PSBs) in Nigeria…https://t.co/WTuFJo9xNa #PSBs
— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) August 27, 2020
Permissible Activities
Payment Service Banks shall carry out the following activities:
* Accept deposits from individuals and small businesses, which shall be covered by the deposit insurance scheme;
* Carry out payments and remittances (including inbound cross-border personal remittances) services through various channels within Nigeria;
* Sale of foreign currencies realized from inbound cross-border personal remittances to authorized foreign exchange dealers;
* Issue debit and pre-paid cards on its name;
* Operate electronic wallet;
* Render financial advisory services;
* Invest in FGN and CBN securities; and
* Carry out such other activities as may be prescribed by the CBN from
time to time.
Eligible promoters
The following may promote PSBs:
* Banking Agents;
* Telecommunications companies (Telcos), through subsidiaries;
* Retail chains (supermarkets, downstream petroleum marketing companies);
* Postal services providers and courier companies;
* Mobile Money Operators (MMOs that desire to convert to PSBs shall comply with the requirement of this Guideline);
* Switching Companies;
* Financial technology companies (Fintech);
* Financial Holding Companies; and
* Any other entity on the merit of its application subject to the approval of the CBN.
It stated, “Where the promoter of a PSB is a regulated entity, it shall be required to obtain approval or a ‘no objection letter’ from its primary regulator and submit same at the licensing application stage to the CBN.”
Why it matters: Despite several initiatives including the Introduction of Microfinance banking, Agent Banking, Tiered Know-Your-Customer Requirements and Mobile Money Operation (MMO), the inclusion rate remains below expectation, as about 80% of the bankable adults in Nigeria do not have access to financial services.
CBN embraced the PSB initiative to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria and to enhance access to financial services for low-income earners and unbanked segments of the society.
Financial Services
CBN urges banks to ‘support’ media, aviation industries to avert growing job losses
The media and aviation sectors are among the hardest hit by the pandemic, hence CBN’s call.
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has advised Nigerian banks to support the media and aviation sectors through loan disbursements.
This is in view of the lingering Coronavirus pandemic which has wrought major economic havoc across different sectors, leading to revenue declines and multiple job losses.
In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday night via CBN’s official Twitter handle, it was disclosed that Emefiele asked the banks to help avert the spate of job losses already being recorded amongst journalists and aviation workers.
READ: Sterling Bank reveals N215 billion sequestered by CBN as CRR Debits
In order to avoid massive job loses in the media industry due to the lingering pandemic, Gov. Godwin Emefiele urges banks to support the media industry.
— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) August 25, 2020
Understanding COVID-19’s devastating impact on the media industry
The media and aviation sectors are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. An earlier report by Nairametrics uncovered how most print media organisations have had to slash salaries by 50% whilst laying off many staff, even as the current pandemic-induced economic climate continues to make it harder to operate.
As you may well know, the media industry mostly relies on advertising revenue to thrive. However, inasmuch as advertising is critical for most companies and organisations, they tend to drastically cut down on their advertising budgets during a recession. Unfortunately, Nigeria is in a recession, no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ: Banks reduce dollar spending limit on naira debit cards to $100
Meanwhile, the pandemic grounded planes and dried up airlines’ revenues
Earlier this month, Nigeria’s Air Peace announced that it had sacked about 70 of its pilots and reduced staff salaries by as much as 40%. The sad decision was, of course, taken to protect the company against the adverse effects of COVID-19.
In a similar development, the management of Bristow Helicopters Limited also announced the sack of about 100 pilots and engineers. Bristow’s announcement came barely 24 hours after Air Peace’s announcement.
Bristow Helicopters, which provides auxiliary services to the oil and gas industry, also blamed COVID-19 for the decision to lay off the pilots.
READ: Facebook rivals TikTok with launch of video-sharing product inside instagram
For more than two months, local and international flights were suspended, as planes were grounded in a bid to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. This move, though necessary, understandably affected airlines’ revenues; hence the layoffs.
Local flights only just resumed earlier this month, with international flights expected to follow suit later this week.
Now, as planes resume flights, CBN’s Emefiele wants banks to do all that they can to avail airlines the financial support they need to bounce back.
READ: World Bank hopes to cut down debts of poor countries rather than delay payments
#CBN Gov.. Mr. Godwin Emefiele urges banks to do all in their power to support the aviation industry in Nigeria.
— Central Bank of Nigeria (@cenbank) August 25, 2020
Lending amidst the uncertainties
Nigeria’s apex bank has always encouraged banks to lend. In late 2019, it carried out an upward review of the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) from 60% to 65%, and directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to comply.
Interestingly, the CBN’s stance on loans has been yielding results. Last week, Nairametrics reported that the value of loans given by banks to the private sector increased from N16.251 trillion in June 2019 to N18.632 trillion as at the end of May 2020. This represents a 21.53% (or N3.5 trillion) increase within a 1-year period.
Get economic data from Nairametrics on Nairalytics
Despite the progress, banks are being careful about who they lend to and how they lend. This is because they must guard against any possiblity of bad/non-performing loans.
Speaking of non-performing loans, CBN Deputy Governor, Kingsley Obiora, while commenting on the recent increase in banks’ lending to the private sector, also noted that “non-performing loans (NPLs) decreased to 6.4% at the end of June 2020, compared to 9.4% in the corresponding period of 2019, reflecting recoveries, write-offs and disposals.”
It should be noted that the CBN had recently averted major bad loans by encouraging banks to restructure as much as 41% of their loans to customers. Nairametrics quoted Governor Emefiele, who explained why this became imperative.
“If the CBN did not ask the banks to grant these forbearances to their customers, the loans will go bad immediately by our prudential ratios,” he said at the end of last month’s MPC meeting.
FEATURED
Banks reduce dollar spending limit on naira debit cards to $100
Some banks have reduced their monthly spending limits to as low as $100.
Nigerian banks are sending notices to customers about a reduction in the spending limits for their naira denominated debit cards used for paying for transactions abroad. Most of the messages relate to debit cards powered by Master Card.
One of such notices seen by Nairametrics reads: “Dear Customer effective 16 August 2020, your Naira Mastercard International will be reduced from $500 to $300 monthly.”
Note that some bank have also reduced their monthly spending limits to as low as $100.
READ MORE: Pay-as-you-view: Startimes, Multichoice in a tussle for the Nigerian market
Nigerians rely on their debit cards to pay for online transactions that are billed in US dollars. The banks debit their naira account with the prevailing exchange rate.
Nigeria is experiencing currency shortages as official forex sales to the BDC segment remain suspended.
Forex transactions in the I&E Window has plummeted to under $1 billion monthly. The parallel market has been the go-to market for price guidance and transaction for companies looking to sell at a price higher than the official market rate.
What this means: Limits to debit cards have been synonymous with forex scarcity, with the 2016 being most recent. The lower the forex available to banks, the more difficult it is for them to meet their dollar commitments, particularly for debit card usage.
Forex liquidity within the banking sector has been largely impacted by reduction in foreign remittances from Nigerians in diaspora due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Persistent dollar scarcity could lead to further reduction in spending limits, except the CBN intervenes.
Financial Services
A higher profile for the DFIs under COVID-19
The DFIs have become active in what the industry terms “non-technical support”.
Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) do not get the best press. When the markets are in good shape, they tend to be taken for granted and their efforts are reported in the shadow of hedge funds and Wall Street investment banks. When those markets tank under the pressure of shocks such as COVID-19, they come into their own because they do not cut and run. Being policy vehicles of governments in advanced economies, their mandate is to maintain their programmes and presence wherever possible.
This was one of our observations after listening on Wednesday (29 July) to a webinar on ‘Development Finance Institutions: Regenerating Resilient Finance post-COVID’. It was one of a very useful series put together by a prominent London-based business platform for the continent.
Franziska Hollman, Director for Africa at Germany’s DEG, said that her company provided grants for 25 consultancies at a total cost of €7m to support their clients in the early days of COVID-19 and carried out 200 quick assessments for the same on restructuring needs in the face of COVID, if any. The DFIs have become active in what the industry terms “non-technical support”.
At the outset, there were some challenges for regional DFIs. Micheal Awori, chief operating officer at TDB (Trade and Development Bank, formerly the PTA Bank), noted that some global correspondent banks pulled back from financing Africa trade. His company had to make alternative arrangements to plug the gap.
READ MORE: Covid-19: WHO to start widespread vaccination mid next year
Mohan Vivekanandan, a senior executive at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), recalled how he had been told in March that a large increase in non-payments and a tightening of liquidity in the rand market were coming. The bank was able to tap liquidity available at KfW, the German state-owned development bank and parent company of DEG, and its French counterpart. We should note that the DBSA is not a small operation since it disburses about US$1bn annually for long-term infrastructure projects in southern Africa, of which about 40 per cent is outside South Africa itself.
The cause of digital, and IT generally, has been advanced by COVID-19. Awori said that trade finance, which he described as “very paper-heavy”, had been slowed because of the many restrictions imposed by governments. In his view, regulators needed to be prodded to allow a greater digital input into trade finance. He noted that TDB had been the first bank in Africa to use blockchain to execute trade finance in 2019 and that its use had greatly increased due to COVID-19.
Sanjeev Gupta, executive director at the Lagos-based Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), lamented the dearth of domestic savings in most African markets and the resulting dependence on global capital. As an example, he cited the corporation’s recent highly successful Eurobond issue, which raised US$700m in June with a coupon of 3.125%. The issue was three times oversubscribed, demonstrating appetite for emerging-market issues with a strong rating (A) if not a fat return.
Gupta highlighted a broader issue highlighted by COVID-19, namely the folly of depending on a single supply chain. Devotees of smartphones will have heard that the launch of a new Apple product has been delayed as a result of such dependence. There are numerous other examples of this short-sightedness on the part of multinationals. Africa could benefit from new, more diverse supply chains. The industrial parks of Ethiopia and Rwanda would be strong contenders, but we could cite many strong alternatives such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and the Philippines. We are not convinced that most African governments have built adequate infrastructure and are flexible and rapid enough in their decision-taking to see much of this new action.
Gregory Kronsten is Head Macroeconomic and Fixed Income Research, FBNQuest