Business News
A Sterling performance? Not quite, but commendable
Sterling Bank made N5.4 billion in profit for the Half-year 2020, falling shy of the N5.7 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2019.
The continuing economic crisis and lull in activities triggered by the unprecedented corona-virus outbreak has manifested itself it terms of decreased activities; causing a dip in commercial bank’s lending operations and having negative impacts on their bottom line. These predicaments have necessitated banks to assess their risk portfolio and accord grave attention to the growing puzzle of capital adequacy, profitability, liquidity and credit quality.
Regulatory mandates have also directly worsened commercial bank’s ability to generate substantial non-interest income (fees and commission) in the short run. CBN’s new bank charges which took off on January 1, 2020, saw card maintenance fees and electronic transfer fees reviewed downwards.
In the case of Sterling Bank, the impact is mammoth, evidenced in the disparity between the N4.1billion derived in Q2 of 2019 and N2.4 billion obtained in Q2 of 2020. The spirit of these legislations are to ensure a more structured and stronger institution, but their negative impacts on cash flow for these commercial banks cannot be overplayed.
The Tier-2 bank improved its interest income by 9.6% between Q1 and Q2 despite the apparent economic hindrances caused by COVID-19. However, a high-interest expense remain genuine cause for concern. STERLING’s proportion of interest expense to interest income is at 40.9%. Whilst this may seem optimal to an onlooker, it provides inclination that the Tier-2 bank was not able to generate sufficient ‘cheap’ deposits and borrowings to run its business with. Despite customer’s deposit increasing by 2.5% from N892.7 billion in 2019 to N915.2 billion in 2020, these apparently were at high-cost; costing the bank significant interest. Notes to the account in the financial statement reveal the interest payments on deposits forked out, as a staggering N9.5billion.
There are positives – Causes for optimism
Net trading income increased from N717 million to N3 billion due to gains from treasury bills and bonds.
Interest expense reduced from the N15.6 billion constituting 51% of the interest income in 2019 to N12.5 billion Q2 2020 constituting 40.9%.
Operating expenses (OPEX) were handled much well as report shows consistency in reduced cost levels, recording N16.9 billion in Q2 2019, N16.6 billion in Q1 2020 and now N15.6 billion for Q2 2020. It is logical to expect OPEX to finally fall below the N15 billion mark by FY 2020.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling Bank Plc, Abubakar Suleiman whilst commenting on the Bank’s performance, explained how the Bank steered the tide this period. He was quoted as saying, “we responded to the uncertainty by doubling down on cost optimization while leveraging our existing remote work policy to keep our workforce productive without risking COVID-19 infection. Notwithstanding rising inflation, we were able to moderate expenses during H1 2020 to deliver a net profit comparable to the first half of 2019. “
The future with this pandemic remains unpredictable. Predictive expectations for subsequent quarters are made without the accustomed confidence exhibited in prior years and thus should be taken with a pinch of salt.
But should Sterling bank continue their sterling task of effectively managing and reducing their huge costs, Quarters 3 and 4 should be even better, profit-wise.
Energy
CBN moves to ring-fence Disco collections
The apex bank instructed all DisCo collections and remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN will now be the responsibility of banks providing guarantees to DisCos.
The Central Bank of Nigeria issued a circular dated August 21, 2020, authorising banks to ring-fence collection accounts of electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria.
In a circular titled DMB Led Electricity Market Collections and addressed to “All Banks,” the apex bank instructed that all DisCo collections and remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN will now be the responsibility of banks providing guarantees to DisCos.
Banks providing Bank Guarantees to Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on behalf of DisCos, would take full responsibility for:
a. The collections of the concerned DisCos, and
b. The remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN
For the avoidance of doubt, no DM is permitted to open or continue to maintain a collection account for a DisCo without the express no-objection of the DMB that guaranteed its exposure to NBET or TCN.
Other aspects of the circular also instruct the deposit money banks to warehouse all collections, whether energy or non-energy of the DisCos, in an account in the name of the DisCo. It also sets out guidelines for management inflows received through collection agents of the distribution companies.
The central bank provided funding to DisCos in 2015 through its Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility (“CBN-NEMSF”). The NEMSF was designed to fund market shortfalls arising for poor collections. The DisCos repay the central bank through monthly deductions from their collections.
This latest circular also suggests that the central bank, deposit money banks and NERC may have made this move in an attempt to guarantee that cash flows from DisCo Collections are available to pay down loans and other obligations to market stakeholders. By having visibility to their cash flows, future funding requirements can be better analysed.
What this means: Nairametrics understands that this circular is a move by the apex bank to ring-fence the collection of all DisCos by the banks providing bank guarantees to the distribution company.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had issued minimum remittance orders for each DisCo in 2019 requiring DisCos to meet a minimum remittance to the market from collections received when customers pay for electricity.
- The remittance is made to NBET and the Market Operators who then pay the GenCos and TCN respectively.
- DisCos are required to provide bank guarantees for DisCos in the event that they fail to meet their minimum remittance obligations.
- This CBN’s circular is an attempt by fund providers in the power sector to have clear visibility over collections of distribution companies and possibly control how the money is disbursed to all stakeholders.
- It is, however, unclear how working capital requirements of DisCos will be catered for in the event of a shortfall.
See
Business
StarTimes/NTA venture yielded no profit in 11 years – DG, NTA
The management of NTA was queried over alleged 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
The StarTimes and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) venture has yielded no returns for the nation after 11 years of operation.
This was disclosed by the Director-General, NTA, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed while he was questioned by the Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning on Monday.
The Senate queried the management of NTA over what it called 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
StarTimes is a Chinese electronics and media company with a strong presence in Africa. It offers digital terrestrial television and satellite television services to consumers, provides technologies to countries and broadcasters that are switching from analog to digital television.
Chairman, Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning, Senator Solomon Adeola, asked, “Mr DG are you telling this committee that for solid 11 years, the joint venture agreement NTA had with StarTimes has not yielded any profit despite using your facilities for over one million subscribers.
“This is completely unfair to Nigeria. Something is cooking. You must come with the MD of your subsidiary unit overseeing the contractual and operational agreement.”
Not a single kobo was made in 11 years
The NTA boss, said, “As an Executive Director in 2009 in NTA, not a single kobo was made from the joint venture with StarTimes, the same situation I met in 2016 when I returned as D-G.
”In fact, on assumption of office as D-G, that was the first question I asked, upon which records of non- profitability was presented by the NTA subsidiary outfit running it. The non- profitability status of the venture remains till today.”
Consequently, to dig further, the DG was ordered to appear before the committee again on Tuesday along with the Managing Director of NTA TV Enterprises, Maxwell Loko, supervising the joint venture with StarTimes.
Business
FG says schools would reopen soon, 78 private universities ready to resume
Federal Ministry of Education is working with stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools.
The Federal Government has said that no particular date has been fixed yet for the full resumption of schools, although it continues to engage stakeholders and is optimistic that schools would be resuming soon.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Abuja.
While speaking, the minister expressed optimism that the date for resumption was around the corner, although he said the government was not going to be brandishing dates.
Nwajiuba urged students to exercise more patience as the government considered the reopening of schools after months of forced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. He gave the assurance that the Federal Ministry of Education was working with stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools.
He noted that the guidelines for the safe reopening had been given to the higher institutions, with some of them already expressing their commitment to adhering to the protocols.
He disclosed that himself and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, met with some stakeholders in tertiary education earlier in the day on the issue.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Nwajiuba also revealed that about 78 private universities insisted that they were ready for the resumption of their institutions, while the response from government-owned universities was still 50-50.
The minister said that after putting together different opinions, he would return to the PTF to review the situation and then go ahead to make a pronouncement.