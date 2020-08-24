Market Views
Global Stocks rise on high hopes for a COVID-19 treatment
Investors and stock traders continue to increase their buying pressures on technology and health stocks.
Global stocks recorded impressive gains at London’s trading session on Monday. The boost came from high expectations for a COVID-19 treatment, coupled with the fact that investors are waiting on U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole meeting scheduled to hold later in the week.
Europe’s pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.3%, even as the global benchmark added 0.4% after U.S regulators approved the use of blood plasma from recovered individuals as a treatment option for COVID-19.
The surge in stocks was also witnessed at Asia’s trading session, where MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares (ex-Japan) gained about 0.8% to move close to its six-month high. Japan’s Nikkei Index also gained 0.3%.
In a prelude to America’s trading session scheduled to open later today, Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, gave vital macros about the world’s largest equity market. He said:
“U.S. futures indicated gains on Wall Street ahead, raising the prospect of record highs for the S&P 500. US equities were stronger on Friday with positive data surprises helping sentiment. But European markets were down.
“As we open a new trading week, most investors like to peer into the crystal ball and look well ahead while anticipating high percentage outcomes and speculating on new trends. They seem to be patient in riding the pandemic winners.
“At the same time, zero interest rates offer them the luxury to wait for the rest of the pack to play catch up over the coming months and years.
Investors and stock traders continue to increase their buying pressures on technology and health stocks, triggering these stocks to reach record highs.
FEATURED
Why you shouldn’t buy Google shares now
The stock is finding it difficult to break the $1600 resistance level.
It’s not been a rosy year for the world’s most popular search engine. Google has underperformed against its tech peers and notably the Nasdaq 100, where it gained about 15% vs. the index’s 32% return in 2020.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business activities around major global economic hubs, Google had failed to be relatively impressive on the average.
To date, the stock is finding it difficult to break the $1600 resistance level and it’s not showing upside strength like other tech peers that include Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and even Microsoft.
READ: More gains than losses for Nigeria’s billionaires in Q2, 2020
It’s not surprising that its recent earnings coming from its core business, Google Search failed to excite investors, which is the most important contributor to revenues, as it took a hit from COVID-19, with sales down -2% YoY in Q2.
The technology juggernaut is the only FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) stocks with revenues down year-over-year, although its earnings trend remains solid.
Given that the stock has failed to break the critical resistance level as the share price dropped from its 52 weeks high of $1,597.72 price level, and remains the least choice among the FAANG stocks.
Nairametrics expects a pullback in the stock price to the $1,550 support level in the mid-term, except it ramps up revenues in its advertising and hardware segments.
READ: Japaul Oil & Maritime Services plans to invest in gold mining
Recall Nairametrics some weeks ago, gave insights on why Stock traders had not been relatively bullish on the stock, due to growing concern on Google’s inability to raise its revenue from advertising was partly responsible for the unimpressive performance in its share price.
Quick fact: Google LLC is an American multinational tech juggernaut that handles Internet-related products and services which include a search engine, cloud computing online advertising technologies, software, and hardware.
It is a subsidiary of Alphabet company. It presently has a valuation of over $1 trillion and at the time this report was drafted traded at $1,580.
However, taking a critical look at the company’s other streams of income, Nairametrics observed notably that Google cloud and Youtube produced an impressive performance, growing 43% and 6%, respectively thereby giving the bulls a strong case for the stock to remain above the $1,500 support level.
READ: Pepsi acquires Pioneer Foods Group Ltd, makers of Butterfield Bread
For Google to change its present status quo the stock would have to break the $1,600 resistance level, before its next earnings results and probably start monetizing its payment services.
Presently, Nairametrics is not bullish on Google’s stock price, as its peers in recent times offer better returns on capital. That said Nairametrics would be a strong buyer of the stock on any breach below the $1,500 support level.
FEATURED
Nigeria’s forex challenges seen driving the spate of insider dealings
Insider trading from foreign majority-owned stocks (FMOs) has been on the increase. Could this be why this is happening?
On June 16th, 2020, Nigeria Breweries Plc, the country’s largest beer maker made an announcement. Its Chairman, Chief Kolawole Babalola Jamodu purchased 10,000 shares of the company at N43.27.
The deal occurred a couple of weeks earlier but recent provisions by the Nigerian Stock Exchange require that these disclosures are reported to the public of the company.
This announcement will be the first of many, Heineken will go on to announce it had purchased 347, 000 units of the company’s shares since August. It is also not restricted to Nigeria Breweries as quoted companies with significant foreign majority ownerships, FMOs, appear to be following a similar route. The company belongs to a club that includes the likes of Guinness, Unilever, Cadbury, Nestle, PZ Cussons.
READ: No trophy for International Breweries after bland Q2 results
Why exactly are they purchasing shares in their company? Is it because they are cheap or is there a surreptitious instigator we are not aware of? Unfortunately, notification for share dealing by insiders does not reveal their motive behind the purchases leaving investors to make wild guesses.
One of such guesses is the need to bolster shareholdings ahead of a potential rights issue or a public offer. Nigeria Breweries for example has about N139 billion in debts making up about 87% of Net Assets as of June 2020. It will have to repay most of these loans sooner rather than later either by refinancing the loans or paying via equity. But for some other FMOs, the motivation to buy could be different.
READ: Despite intensive advertising, International Breweries reported lower revenue and a loss
The Forex Angle
One very plausible reason for the spate of sale is the exchange rate debacle currently being faced by companies in Nigeria. Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in late March, sourcing forex to pay for overdue obligations and more importantly repatriating dividend payments has been herculean.
For investors in FMOs like Nigeria Breweries, Guinness, Unilever, Cadbury, Nestle, PZ Cussons, MTN Nigeria, Airtel repatriating dividends has been as tough as the proverbial passing a camel through the eye of a needle. It has been nearly impossible except they opt for the black market and see their return on and of investments whittle away.
READ: PZ Cussons’ low H1 profit blamed on under-performance in major markets
As a trader informed Nairametrics, “rather than keep the money idle, they are reinvesting in their money at a cheaper valuation”. This sounds reasonable when you consider the current valuation of FMO stocks. Most of them are significantly down year to date as they groan in intense competition and waning consumer demand. Some in high double digits negative returns.
As the chart above depicts, these create unique buying opportunities for owners of these stocks who are left with the frustrating choice of settling for sub 3% return on risk-free fixed income securities or purchase short term commercial papers that yield way below the inflation rate. However, buying these stocks with their money means they benefit from dollar-cost averaging while still increasing their stake in the company they majorly own. After all, they don’t have plans to exit Nigeria just yet.
Unique Opportunities? Retail investors have also seized on the opportunity to position on purchasing these stocks. A recent Nairametrics article clearly outlines how this is being exploited in a positive manner. You can either remain on the sidelines or join the bandwagon of opportunists. Some of these dealings have a positive impact on share prices and a case in point is Unilever Plc. Unilever is up 11% Week on Week (WOW), while International Breweries is up 26.3% WoW. Nigeria Breweries did not record significant gains, it was one of the most traded stocks last week. There could be more to follow in the coming days and weeks.
Market Views
Why Tesla could overtake Apple as world’s most valuable company
Tesla share price closed at a record high $2,001.83 on Thursday, up 6.6% for the day.
Tesla stock price arguably has been the fastest-growing financial asset in recent times, it has risen 806% in the past year, making it the world’s most valued car company based on its $373 billion market capitalization.
Tesla’s share price recently soared past the $2,000 mark, its first time in history, as the electric car maker continues its recent rally ahead of an upcoming stock split.
Tesla’s share price closed at a record high of $2,001.83 on Thursday, up 6.6%.
READ: BTC whale moves $242 million worth of BTC, as it breaks above $12,000
With many investors going bullish, Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 index after a strong quarterly report last month. The stock has surged over 300 percent in 2020.
Nairametrics hereby highlight five reasons why it thinks the stock will surpass Apple in the long-term.
- Tesla has announced a new five-way stock split to take effect on August 28th, which will make the company’s shares cheaper for buyers.
- The world’s leading electric carmaker is expected to soon announce that it will begin supplying “superior” battery packs to the automobile industry.
- Traditional automakers simply produce cars but in Tesla’s case, it controls the ecosystem by producing its car, the Powerwall home charger, and Supercharger refueling stations. All of these create diversified revenue streams for Tesla.
- Tesla remains the only major carmaker to have a huge physical presence in the world’s second-largest economy. With the electric-car maker’s launch of a new factory in China in 2019 and, the beginning of its Model Y models earlier this year, investors may want to continue holding.
- Tesla’s Powerpack battery storage system has made even fossil powered economies like Qatar go renewable, as the world shifts to clean energy. Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, known as Karhamaa, recently installed a 1 MW/4 MWh storage system at a location known as Nuaija, located south of Doha, the country’s capital.
READ: Nigerian automaker raises $9 million despite protest against electric car in Nigeria
Tesla was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive electric – that electric vehicles can be better, quicker, and more fun to drive than gasoline cars.
Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.