Connect with us
nairametrics
UBA ads

FEATURED

Why you shouldn’t buy Google shares now

The stock is finding it difficult to break the $1600 resistance level.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Google set to extend footprints with acquisition of smartwatch company, Fitbit  , Google wants to start banking with you ,Google partners Flutterwave to train 5,000 merchants, Google to pay Online publishers for high quality contents

It’s not been a rosy year for the world’s most popular search engine. Google has underperformed against its tech peers and notably the Nasdaq 100, where it gained about 15% vs. the index’s 32% return in 2020.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business activities around major global economic hubs, Google had failed to be relatively impressive on the average.

To date, the stock is finding it difficult to break the $1600 resistance level and it’s not showing upside strength like other tech peers that include Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and even Microsoft.

READ: More gains than losses for Nigeria’s billionaires in Q2, 2020

It’s not surprising that its recent earnings coming from its core business, Google Search failed to excite investors, which is the most important contributor to revenues, as it took a hit from COVID-19, with sales down -2% YoY in Q2.

GTBank 728 x 90

The technology juggernaut is the only FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google) stocks with revenues down year-over-year, although its earnings trend remains solid.

Given that the stock has failed to break the critical resistance level as the share price dropped from its 52 weeks high of $1,597.72 price level, and remains the least choice among the FAANG stocks.

Nairametrics expects a pullback in the stock price to the $1,550 support level in the mid-term, except it ramps up revenues in its advertising and hardware segments.

READ: Japaul Oil &amp; Maritime Services plans to invest in gold mining

Recall Nairametrics some weeks ago, gave insights on why Stock traders had not been relatively bullish on the stock, due to growing concern on Google’s inability to raise its revenue from advertising was partly responsible for the unimpressive performance in its share price.

Quick fact: Google LLC is an American multinational tech juggernaut that handles Internet-related products and services which include a search engine, cloud computing online advertising technologies, software, and hardware.

GTBank 728 x 90

It is a subsidiary of Alphabet company. It presently has a valuation of over $1 trillion and at the time this report was drafted traded at $1,580.

However, taking a critical look at the company’s other streams of income, Nairametrics observed notably that Google cloud and Youtube produced an impressive performance, growing 43% and 6%, respectively thereby giving the bulls a strong case for the stock to remain above the $1,500 support level.

READ: Pepsi acquires Pioneer Foods Group Ltd, makers of Butterfield Bread

Coronation ads

For Google to change its present status quo the stock would have to break the $1,600 resistance level, before its next earnings results and probably start monetizing its payment services.

Presently, Nairametrics is not bullish on Google’s stock price, as its peers in recent times offer better returns on capital. That said Nairametrics would be a strong buyer of the stock on any breach below the $1,500 support level.

Related Topics:

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. A member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Financial Market; Yale University, Behavioral Finance; Duke University. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Commodities

Nigeria’s export earnings dropped to $13.39 billion in April due to COVID-19 – CBN

Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in Q1 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9%.

Published

16 hours ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

Implications of CBN's latest devaluation and FX unification, current account deficit, IMF, COVID-19, CBN OMO ban could give stocks a much-needed boost , CBN’s N132.56 billion T-bills auction records oversubscription by 327% , Nigeria pays $1.09 billion to service external debt in 9 months , Implications of the new CBN stance on treasury bill sale to individuals, Digital technology and blockchain altering conventional banking models - Emefiele  , Increasing food prices might erase chances of CBN cutting interest rate   , Customer complaint against excess/unauthorized charges hits 1, 612 - CBN , CBN moves to reduce cassava derivatives import worth $600 million  , Invest in infrastructural development - CBN Governor admonishes investors , Credit to government declines, as Credit to private sector hits N25.8 trillion, CBN sets N10 billion minimum capital for Mortgage firms, CBN sets N10 billion minimum capital for Mortgage firms , Why you should be worried about the latest drop in external reserves, CBN, Alert: CBN issues N847.4 billion treasury bills for Q1 2020 , PMI: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector gains momentum in November, CBN warns high foreign credits could collapse Nigeria’s economy, predicts high poverty, MPC Member, BVN, Fitch, Foreign excchange (Forex), Overnight rates crash after CBN’s N1.4 trillion deduction, Nigeria’s foreign reserves hit $36.57 billion; Emefiele keeps his word on defending the naira, CBN to support maize farmers, projects 12.5 million metric tons in 18 months

The total export earnings recorded by Nigeria dropped by 14.9% from $15.22 billion as at end of March 2020 to $13.39 billion in April. This is attributed to the decline in crude oil prices.

This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in its monthly economic report for the month of April.

The report stated, “Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in first quarter (Q1) 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9% and 12% to $13.39billion, compared with $15.74billion and $15.22billion in Q4 2019 and 2019 Q1 respectively.”

READ: Nigeria’s public debt is officially N28.63 trillion

The report also stated that the export of crude oil fell by 20% and 14% to $9.48billion, from $11.84billion and $11.02billion in 2019 Q4 and 2019 Q1 respectively.

GTBank 728 x 90

This was attributed to the fall in the average price of Nigeria’s reference crude, the bonny light, to $52.48 per barrel in 2020 Q1, from $65.87 and $64.90 per barrel in 2019 Q1 and 2019 Q4 respectively.

“Dampened global demand and supply-chain disruptions due to the lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic were factors that contributed to the fall in crude oil price,” it added.

READ: NNPC spends N535.9 billion on subsidy, FAAC in Q1 2020

Non-oil export

However, the non-oil export witnessed a marginal increase of 0.9% from $2.14 billion in Q4 2019 to $2.16billion. But it was lower than the $2.36billion recorded in Q1 2019.

The share of crude oil and gas export was 70.8% and 13.1% respectively, while non-oil export accounted for the balance of 16.1%.

Drivers of non-oil exports

The main drivers of non-oil exports are cashew nuts, cocoa beans, sesame seeds. The major destinations of the commodities are Netherlands, Cote d’Ivoire, Brazil and the USA.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: Nigeria’s cocoa exports to fall by $100m as prices rise in futures market.

Non-oil export receipts through banks

Due to the lull in economic activities, occasioned by the partial lockdown of the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks declined in April 2020.

The aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks closed at $0.05 billion, compared with $0.24 billion and $1.83 billion in March 2020 and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively.

Coronation ads

READ: FG expected to spend a record N12.65 trillion for 2021 budget

Contributions of sectors

The industrial sector’s 70.8% decrease in receipts contributed to the development. The sector stood at $30.07 million in April 2020.

Receipts from agricultural, manufactured products and Minerals sectors, also declined by 87.9%, 79.7% and 18.0% to $11.02 million, $7.71 million, and $1.29 million, respectively, from their levels in the preceding month.

However, receipts from food products increased by 3.9% to $3.62 million, from its level in the preceding month. The growth was due to increased export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

app

Continue Reading

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 22nd of August 2020, 601 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 23, 2020

By

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 51,905 confirmed cases.

On the 22nd of August 2020, 601 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,173 samples across the country.

To date, 51,905 cases have been confirmed, 38,767 cases have been discharged and 997 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 374,077 tests have been carried out as of August 22nd, 2020 compared to 369,904 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 22nd August 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 51,905
  • Total Number Discharged – 38,767
  • Total Deaths – 997
  • Total Tests Carried out – 374,077

According to the NCDC, The 601 new cases were reported from 21 states- Lagos (404), FCT (37), Oyo (19), Ondo (14), Abia (13), Enugu (13), Kaduna (13), Edo (12), Kano (12), Kwara (11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (7), Ogun(6), Osun(5), Delta (5), Niger (5), Plateau(4), Bayelsa (4), Katsina (3), Ekiti(2), Imo(2).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 17,764, followed by Abuja (4,969), Oyo (3,036), Edo (2,520), Plateau (2,113), Rivers (2,048), Kaduna (1,999), Kano (1,704), Delta (1,701), Ogun (1,600), Ondo (1,501), Enugu (1,043), Ebonyi (957), Kwara (931), Katsina (771), Osun (762), Borno and Abia (739), Gombe (709),  and Bauchi (607).

GTBank 728 x 90

Imo State has recorded 521 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (396), Bayelsa (356),  Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (271), Niger (237), Ekiti (218), Adamawa (206), Anambra (181), Sokoto (156),  Kebbi (90), Cross River (80) Taraba and Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

DateConfirmed caseNew casesTotal deathsNew deathsTotal recoveryActive casesCritical cases
August 22, 202051905601997138767121417
August 21, 202051304340996437885124237
August 20, 202050964476992737569124037
August 19, 202050488593985437304121997
August 18, 202049895410981437051118637
August 17, 202049485417977236834116747
August 16, 202049068298975136497115967
August 15, 202048770325974136290115067
August 14, 202048445329973735998114747
August 13, 2020481163739661034309128417
August 12, 202047743453956033943128447
August 11, 202047290423956633609127257
August 10, 202046867290950533346125717
August 9, 202046577437945333186124467
August 8, 202046140453942633044121547
August 7, 202045687443936632637121147
August 6, 202045244354930332430118847
August 5, 2020448904579271732165117987
August 4, 2020444333049101431851116727
August 3, 202044129288896820663225707
August 2, 202043841304888520308226457
August 1, 202043537386883420287225677
July 31, 202043151462879119565227077
July 30, 202042689481878519270225417
July 29, 202042208404873519004223317
July 28, 202041804624868818764221727
July 27, 202041180648860218203221177
July 26, 202040532555858217374223007
July 25, 2020399774388561116948221737
July 24, 2020395395918451216559221357
July 23, 2020389486048332016061220547
July 22, 202038344543813815815217167
July 21, 202037801576805415677213197
July 20, 2020372255628011215333210917
July 19, 2020366635567891115105207697
July 18, 202036107653778614938203917
July 17, 202035454600772314633200497
July 16, 202034854595769914292197937
July 15, 202034259643760613999195007
July 14, 2020336164637541013792190707
July 13, 202033153595744413671187387
July 12, 2020325585717401613447183717
July 11, 2020319876647241513103181607
July 10, 2020313235757092012795178197
July 9, 202030748499689512546175137
July 8, 2020302494606841512373171927
July 7, 2020297895036691512108170127
July 6, 202029286575654911828168047
July 5, 2020287115446451111665164017
July 4, 202028167603634611462160717
July 3, 2020275644546281211069158677
July 2, 2020271106266161310801156937
July 1, 2020264847906031310152157297
June 30, 202025694561590179746153587
June 29, 20202513356657389402151587
June 28, 20202486749056579007149957
June 27, 20202407777955848625148947
June 26, 20202329868455458253144917
June 25, 20202261459454977822142437
June 24, 20202202064954297613138657
June 23, 20202137145253387338135007
June 22, 20202091967552577109132857
June 21, 202020242436518126879128477
June 20, 202019808661506196718125847
June 19, 202019147667487126581120797
June 18, 20201848074547566307116987
June 17, 202017735587469145967112997
June 16, 202017148490455315623110707
June 15, 20201665857342445349108857
June 14, 202016085403420135220104457
June 13, 20201568250140785101101747
June 12, 20201518162739912489198917
June 11, 2020145546813875449496737
June 10, 20201387340938217435191407
June 9, 2020134646633654420688937
June 8, 2020128013153617404084007
June 7, 20201248626035412395981737
June 6, 2020122333893429382680657
June 5, 20201184432833310369678157
June 4, 2020115163503238353576467
June 3, 2020111663483151332975227
June 2, 20201081924131415323972667
June 1, 20201057841629912312271579
May 31, 20201016230728714300768687
May 30, 2020985555327312285667267
May 29, 202093023872612269763447
May 28, 202089151822595259260647
May 27, 202087333892545250159787
May 26, 2020834427624916238557107
May 25, 202080682292337231155247
May 24, 202078393132265226353607
May 23, 202075262652210217451317
May 22, 2020726124522110200750337
May 21, 2020701633921111190748987
May 20, 202066772842008184046377
May 19, 202064012261921173444757
May 18, 202061752161919164443407
May 17, 202059593881826159441837
May 16, 202056211761765147239737
May 15, 202054452881713132039544
May 14, 202051621931683118038154
May 13, 202049711841646107037374
May 12, 20204787146158695936704
May 11, 202046412421521090235894
May 10, 202043992481421777834794
May 9, 202041512391271174532784
May 8, 202039123861181067931154
May 7, 20203526381108460128184
May 6, 20203145195104553425071
May 5, 2020295014899548123704
May 4, 2020280224594641722912
May 3, 2020255817088240020702
May 2, 20202388220861735119522
May 1, 20202170238691035117512
April 30, 2020193220459731715562
April 29, 2020172819652730713692
April 28, 2020153219545425512322
April 27, 20201337644102559942
April 26, 20201273914152399942
April 25, 20201182873632229252
April 24, 202010951143312088552
April 23, 20209811083231977532
April 22, 2020873912931976482
April 21, 20207821172631975602
April 20, 2020665382311884662
April 19, 2020627862221704362
April 18, 2020541482021663562
April 17, 2020493511841593172
April 16, 2020442351311522772
April 15, 2020407341211282672
April 14, 202037330111992632
April 13, 202034320100912422
April 12, 20203235100852282
April 11, 202031813103702382
April 10, 20203051770582402
April 9, 20202881471512302
April 8, 20202742260442262
April 7, 20202541661442042
April 6, 2020238650351982
April 5, 20202321851331942
April 4, 2020214540251850
April 3, 20202092542251800
April 2, 20201841020201620
April 1, 2020174352091630
March 31, 202013982091280
March 30, 2020131202181210
March 29, 2020111221031070
March 28, 20208919103850
March 27, 2020705103660
March 26, 20206514102620
March 25, 2020517102480
March 24, 2020444102410
March 23, 20204010112370
March 22, 2020308002280
March 21, 20202210001210
March 20, 2020124001110
March 19, 20208000170
March 18, 20208500170
March 17, 20203100030
March 16, 20202000020
March 15, 20202000020
March 14, 20202000020
March 13, 20202000020
March 12, 20202000020
March 11, 20202000020
March 10, 20202000020
March 9, 20202100020
March 8, 20201000010
March 7, 20201000010
March 6, 20201000010
March 5, 20201000010
March 4, 20201000010
March 3, 20201000010
March 2, 20201000010
March 1, 20201000010
February 29, 20201000010
February 28, 20201100010

Continue Reading

Companies

Mixed fortunes for Nigerian Breweries Plc as the Brewery sector moribunds

Half-year results from different brewing companies have revealed that the entire sector in Nigeria may be moribund.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 22, 2020

By

Heineken scoops more Nigerian Breweries shares in insider disclosure

Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer brewing company in Nigeria. They are in the business of beer brewing, marketing and selling of alcoholic beverages and are responsible for a host of drinks that have flooded the Nigerian market, for example, the Star Lager, Guilder, Stout, Goldberg, 33, Ace-root, Radler and many others

Analysis of Half-year results from different brewing companies have revealed that the entire sector in Nigeria may be moribund. Many companies posted a loss with few others grateful to breakeven.

However, the brewery company giants seem to have witnessed better realities when analysed side by side with any of its competitors. In H1 2020, Nigerian Breweries Plc experienced an 11% reduction in revenue. Dropping from N170B in 2019 to N151B in 2020 but were still able to close their book with a profit.

READ: Nigerian Breweries’ Q1 earnings report shows profit decreased by 31.4% to N5.5 billion

Q1 and Q2 presented mixed fortunes, with Q2 particularly unpalatable. The net profit margin in Q2 stands at 0.1% as against Q1 at 6.6%. Whilst other expenditures accounted for immaterial differences, there was a notable spike in finance cost in Q2. It increased by N1.5B from Q1. The implication is that more debts had been incurred as shown is the jump in loans and borrowing under the Current and Non-Current Liabilities, from N20B in Q1 to N26B in Q2 and N78B in Q1 to N112B as at the end of Q2 respectively. This takes its toll on the Q2 PAT figure generating just N83.9million compared to Q1 PAT of N5.5billion representing a colossal 98% decline. Rising finance cost is not solely responsible for this; a decreased gross profit margin from 41.9% in Q1 to 35.2% in Q2 also reflects a worsened ‘revenue to cost of sales’ relationship in Q2.

GTBank 728 x 90

The COVID-19 pandemic has hugely been responsible for the poor turnover recorded by brewery companies around the country. The lockdown initiated to manage and contain the virus spread in a bid to preserve lives, unfortunately, have had severe repercussions for these businesses, it has all but signed their death sentence, sales have plummeted and will make little improvements in subsequent quarters if a strategy isn’t devised to market the products and improve sales whether or not the lockdown is relaxed fully.

Nigerian Breweries Plc recorded a negative of N1.1B in cash generated from operations in Q1. Despite the H1 result showing improvements to the tune of N9.4B, the Brewery Company must strive to always maintain a positive net cash flow from operations in the ensuing quarters. Businesses can generate cash from multifarious avenues, whether through returns on investments (ROI), financing activities, etc., it almost always signifies doomsday if a company consistently fails to generate actual cash from its primary operations and always have to be cushioned by its ROI. Many investors frown at this.

Download the Nairametrics News App

Deal book 300 x 250

Overall, Nigerian Breweries has a strong balance sheet of about N430 billion. It is not highly geared and increasingly makes investments in CAPEX. During the six-month period ended 30th June 2020, the Company acquired plant and equipment with a cost of N14.6 billion (six-month period ended 30th June 2019: N11.7 billion).

Effects of the pandemic are still evident, but it seems very likely that Nigerian Breweries survives this severely trying time for the industry even if others may not.

GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
ccitraders
Advertisement
Heritage bank
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement