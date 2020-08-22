Connect with us
Covid-19: WHO discloses how long it hopes the pandemic will last

Tedros called for national unity and global solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Published

1 min ago

on

Dr Tedros Adhanom, Head of the World health organization (WHO), COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed hope that the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than 2 years, if the world unites and succeeds in finding a vaccine.

The disclosure was made by the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a briefing in Geneva.

The UN health agency has always applied caution in giving estimates on how fast the coronavirus pandemic can be dealt with, especially when there is no proven vaccine.

This is coming against the backdrop of an earlier statement by the WHO’s emergency committee on COVID-19, that the pandemic is expected to have a longer duration and could be felt for decades. The WHO also expressed concerns that the pandemic could be prolonged due to activities of wealthier countries who are hoarding the vaccines and are focused on securing them for their citizens to the detriment of poorer countries.

The WHO boss said the 1918 Spanish flu, “…took two years to stop. And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now,” he said in a briefing held in Geneva.

“But at the same time, we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalization, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology. So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years.

Tedros called for national unity and global solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Going further he said, “That is really key with utilizing the available tools to the maximum and hoping that we can have additional tools like vaccine.”

Chike Olisah is a graduate of accountancy with over 15 years working experience in the financial service sector. He has worked in research and marketing departments of three top commercial banks. Chike is a senior member of the Nairametrics Editorial Team. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update in Nigeria

On the 21st of August 2020, 340 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 22, 2020

By

The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 51,304 confirmed cases.

On the 21st of August 2020, 340 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,660 samples across the country.

To date, 51,304 cases have been confirmed, 37,885 cases have been discharged and 996 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 369,904 tests have been carried out as of August 21st, 2020 compared to 366,244 tests a day earlier.

COVID-19 Case Updates- 21st August 2020,

  • Total Number of Cases – 51,304
  • Total Number Discharged – 37,885
  • Total Deaths – 996
  • Total Tests Carried out – 369,904

According to the NCDC, the 340 new cases were reported from 19 states- Kaduna(63), FCT(51), Plateau(38), Lagos(33), Delta(25), Gombe (21), Adamawa(21), Edo(20), Katsina(17), Akwa Ibom(11), Ekiti(10), Rivers(9), Ondo(5), Ebonyi(4), Cross River(3), Ogun(3), Sokoto(2), Imo(2), Nasarawa (2).

Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 17,360, followed by Abuja (4,932), Oyo (3,017), Edo (2,508), Plateau (2,109), Rivers (2,048), Kaduna (1,986), Delta (1,696), Kano (1,692), Ogun (1,594), Ondo (1,487), Enugu (1,030), Ebonyi (947), Kwara (920), Katsina (768), Osun (757), Borno (739), Abia (726), Gombe (709),  and Bauchi (607).

Imo State has recorded 519 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (389), Bayelsa (352),  Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (271), Niger (232), Ekiti (216), Adamawa (206), Anambra (181), Sokoto (156),  Kebbi (90), Cross River (80) Taraba and Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government

Lock Down and Curfew

In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.

On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.

On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.

READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous

DateConfirmed caseNew casesTotal deathsNew deathsTotal recoveryActive casesCritical cases
August 21, 202051304340996437885124237
August 20, 202050964476992737569124037
August 19, 202050488593985437304121997
August 18, 202049895410981437051118637
August 17, 202049485417977236834116747
August 16, 202049068298975136497115967
August 15, 202048770325974136290115067
August 14, 202048445329973735998114747
August 13, 2020481163739661034309128417
August 12, 202047743453956033943128447
August 11, 202047290423956633609127257
August 10, 202046867290950533346125717
August 9, 202046577437945333186124467
August 8, 202046140453942633044121547
August 7, 202045687443936632637121147
August 6, 202045244354930332430118847
August 5, 2020448904579271732165117987
August 4, 2020444333049101431851116727
August 3, 202044129288896820663225707
August 2, 202043841304888520308226457
August 1, 202043537386883420287225677
July 31, 202043151462879119565227077
July 30, 202042689481878519270225417
July 29, 202042208404873519004223317
July 28, 202041804624868818764221727
July 27, 202041180648860218203221177
July 26, 202040532555858217374223007
July 25, 2020399774388561116948221737
July 24, 2020395395918451216559221357
July 23, 2020389486048332016061220547
July 22, 202038344543813815815217167
July 21, 202037801576805415677213197
July 20, 2020372255628011215333210917
July 19, 2020366635567891115105207697
July 18, 202036107653778614938203917
July 17, 202035454600772314633200497
July 16, 202034854595769914292197937
July 15, 202034259643760613999195007
July 14, 2020336164637541013792190707
July 13, 202033153595744413671187387
July 12, 2020325585717401613447183717
July 11, 2020319876647241513103181607
July 10, 2020313235757092012795178197
July 9, 202030748499689512546175137
July 8, 2020302494606841512373171927
July 7, 2020297895036691512108170127
July 6, 202029286575654911828168047
July 5, 2020287115446451111665164017
July 4, 202028167603634611462160717
July 3, 2020275644546281211069158677
July 2, 2020271106266161310801156937
July 1, 2020264847906031310152157297
June 30, 202025694561590179746153587
June 29, 20202513356657389402151587
June 28, 20202486749056579007149957
June 27, 20202407777955848625148947
June 26, 20202329868455458253144917
June 25, 20202261459454977822142437
June 24, 20202202064954297613138657
June 23, 20202137145253387338135007
June 22, 20202091967552577109132857
June 21, 202020242436518126879128477
June 20, 202019808661506196718125847
June 19, 202019147667487126581120797
June 18, 20201848074547566307116987
June 17, 202017735587469145967112997
June 16, 202017148490455315623110707
June 15, 20201665857342445349108857
June 14, 202016085403420135220104457
June 13, 20201568250140785101101747
June 12, 20201518162739912489198917
June 11, 2020145546813875449496737
June 10, 20201387340938217435191407
June 9, 2020134646633654420688937
June 8, 2020128013153617404084007
June 7, 20201248626035412395981737
June 6, 2020122333893429382680657
June 5, 20201184432833310369678157
June 4, 2020115163503238353576467
June 3, 2020111663483151332975227
June 2, 20201081924131415323972667
June 1, 20201057841629912312271579
May 31, 20201016230728714300768687
May 30, 2020985555327312285667267
May 29, 202093023872612269763447
May 28, 202089151822595259260647
May 27, 202087333892545250159787
May 26, 2020834427624916238557107
May 25, 202080682292337231155247
May 24, 202078393132265226353607
May 23, 202075262652210217451317
May 22, 2020726124522110200750337
May 21, 2020701633921111190748987
May 20, 202066772842008184046377
May 19, 202064012261921173444757
May 18, 202061752161919164443407
May 17, 202059593881826159441837
May 16, 202056211761765147239737
May 15, 202054452881713132039544
May 14, 202051621931683118038154
May 13, 202049711841646107037374
May 12, 20204787146158695936704
May 11, 202046412421521090235894
May 10, 202043992481421777834794
May 9, 202041512391271174532784
May 8, 202039123861181067931154
May 7, 20203526381108460128184
May 6, 20203145195104553425071
May 5, 2020295014899548123704
May 4, 2020280224594641722912
May 3, 2020255817088240020702
May 2, 20202388220861735119522
May 1, 20202170238691035117512
April 30, 2020193220459731715562
April 29, 2020172819652730713692
April 28, 2020153219545425512322
April 27, 20201337644102559942
April 26, 20201273914152399942
April 25, 20201182873632229252
April 24, 202010951143312088552
April 23, 20209811083231977532
April 22, 2020873912931976482
April 21, 20207821172631975602
April 20, 2020665382311884662
April 19, 2020627862221704362
April 18, 2020541482021663562
April 17, 2020493511841593172
April 16, 2020442351311522772
April 15, 2020407341211282672
April 14, 202037330111992632
April 13, 202034320100912422
April 12, 20203235100852282
April 11, 202031813103702382
April 10, 20203051770582402
April 9, 20202881471512302
April 8, 20202742260442262
April 7, 20202541661442042
April 6, 2020238650351982
April 5, 20202321851331942
April 4, 2020214540251850
April 3, 20202092542251800
April 2, 20201841020201620
April 1, 2020174352091630
March 31, 202013982091280
March 30, 2020131202181210
March 29, 2020111221031070
March 28, 20208919103850
March 27, 2020705103660
March 26, 20206514102620
March 25, 2020517102480
March 24, 2020444102410
March 23, 20204010112370
March 22, 2020308002280
March 21, 20202210001210
March 20, 2020124001110
March 19, 20208000170
March 18, 20208500170
March 17, 20203100030
March 16, 20202000020
March 15, 20202000020
March 14, 20202000020
March 13, 20202000020
March 12, 20202000020
March 11, 20202000020
March 10, 20202000020
March 9, 20202100020
March 8, 20201000010
March 7, 20201000010
March 6, 20201000010
March 5, 20201000010
March 4, 20201000010
March 3, 20201000010
March 2, 20201000010
March 1, 20201000010
February 29, 20201000010
February 28, 20201100010

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson to test vaccine on 60,000 people

Johnson & Johnson said its COVID-19 human trials would begin in September.

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

COVID-19: J&J starts vaccine trials on humans after success on monkeys

American pharmaceutical giant, Johnson & Johnson, announced that it would test 60,000 people for its coronavirus vaccine. This is larger than any other vaccine trials being conducted.

This was disclosed in an email to investors on Thursday, by the company spokesman, Jake Sargent. He said that the trial is planned to be as robust as possible. Already, planning and recruitment for the vaccine trial has begun.

READ: Covid-19 School Reopening: WhatsApp messages reveal fear among Nigerian Parents

The spokesman also disclosed that trials of the vaccine would be conducted in COVID-19 hot spots using modeling data.

The World Health Organization said that over 160 vaccines globally are being developed to fight COVID-19, with 30 vaccines already in human trial phase. Some companies have already received emergency approvals and finalizing deals with governments around the world for their distribution.

Johnson & Johnson said its COVID-19 human trials would begin in September.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nigeria testing between 3,000 to 6,000 daily – Boss Mustapha

Mustapha made the disclosure during the daily COVID-19 press briefing by the government.

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

FG commences process of resumption of international flight operations in weeks, COVID-19: Reactions trail FG travel ban on 13 countries

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha has said Nigeria has been conducting between 3,000 – 6,000 COVID-19 tests per day. He also noted that the country’s testing infrastructure can conduct 15,000 tests a day.

He made the disclosure during the daily COVID-19 press briefing by the government, during which it was also announced that Nigeria has crossed 50,000 cases of COVID-19.

READ: Covid-19 School Reopening: WhatsApp messages reveal fear among Nigerian Parents

Mustapha said that Nigeria reaching the landmark of 50,000 caseloads also brings the country closer to 1,000 casualty rate for the virus.

These records are not landmarks to be celebrated especially as every single death further underscores the grief and pains of families and friends, scuttled lives that could have contributed to national development and abridging God’s purpose for the lost soul,” he said.

READ ALSO: With over N27 billion received, what has CACOVID been up to?

He added that the virus has displayed “unpredictable characteristics”, adding that the virus continues to spread in countries where citizens “disregard common and simple protective measures,” a good example being the United States of America.

He said, “our National Response has shown that Nigeria is following the science through effective case management but need to improve our testing.”

READ ALSO: OPEC+ to slash production by extra 2.31 million barrels for members to limit oversupply

On why the country is not testing as many people as it ought to despite the availability of testing infrastructure, he said:

We are currently testing between 3,000 to 6,000 daily due mainly to people still not subjecting themselves for testing.”

He, therefore, urged more Nigerians to get tested, adding that the country is experiencing challenges in improving the path of driving out the pandemic which would enable Nigeria return to regular pre-COVID activities.

