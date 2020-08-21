Paid Content
Godfrey Okoye University: Making students and graduates rich through the STEP programme
STEP has recorded a huge success, helping students and graduates to officially register and start their own businesses.
STEP is the acronym for Student Training for Entrepreneurial Promotion. STEP aims at arming students with the entrepreneurial and innovative skills needed to either start their own businesses upon graduation or possess high quality employability skills and a competitive advantage in the labour market.
Since its formal launch in 2018 at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, STEP has recorded a huge success, helping students and graduates to officially register and start their own businesses.
The STEP programme has helped Godfrey Okoye University students and graduates to change their mindset positively towards entrepreneurship. It has exposed our students and graduates to the world of business by giving them the opportunity to explore both their creative and innovative skills.
For instance, students in various Business Groups are given startup funds (the naira equivalent of one hundred dollars) to do small businesses of their choice. They make profits ranging from N5000.00 to N100,000.00 from such businesses.
Our STEP programme is indeed helping our graduates to create jobs:
- Our graduates have been trained on how to identify business opportunities.
- Our graduates have been trained to use the available resources within the environment to create good business ideas.
- They have also been trained on how to find startup funds for their business.
- Many graduates of GO University have become self-employed and employers of labour because of the experience and skills they got during the STEP training.
Godfrey Okoye University has indeed changed the narrative of training for entrepreneurship from the monotonous theoretical teaching of entrepreneurship to actual hands-on training in doing business. The STEP programme has helped Godfrey Okoye University students earn money while studying. Students are taught and encouraged to utilize their time and free periods to be creative and innovative, especially in exploring the business sides of their different fields of study. Many of them use their startup funds to do businesses in the university and its environs whereas others market their products through different online platforms to get potential buyers.
Interestingly, some of the daily needs and consumables of both staff and students are supplied by the students who are taking (or have taken) the STEP training. Thus many students have become financially independent from their parents. Many of our graduates have also become rich in various fields because of the entrepreneurial skills our STEP programme provided them with in their undergraduate days.
INFORMATION REGARDING THE 2020/21 ACADEMIC SESSION
The university has confirmed that the 2020/21 academic session will start on 5 October, 2020.
The management of Godfrey Okoye University is working tirelessly to provide as much face-to-face teaching as possible as well as online teaching and learning. Measures will be put in place to ensure the general safety of members of staff and students: maintaining social distancing and also adhering to the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Universities Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Prospective students are hereby advised to visit the online admissions portal of the university to fill the admission form online.
https://www.gouni.edu.ng/fill-admission-form/
Faculties
- Faculty of Arts
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
- Faculty of Natural Sciences and Environmental Studies
- Faculty of Law
For enquires call: 08069111019, 08068820118 or email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Rev. Fr. Prof. Dr. Christian Anieke
Vice Chancellor
Mint Digital Bank by Finex-MFB set to offer unprecedented value for individuals and Nigerian businesses
Mint Digital Bank has developed an efficient digital banking application that aims to reduce risk.
Mint Digital Bank, a subsidiary of Finex Microfinance Bank has announced that it is set to offer unparalleled value to Nigerians by providing innovative solutions to businesses and individuals who require digital financial services.
This development could not be coming at a better time as businesses and individuals around the country and the world fight to return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with many organizations struggling to provide super-personalized digital experiences for clients and employees.
Mint Digital Bank has developed an efficient digital banking application that aims to reduce risk, improve efficiency and serve customers better. The digital bank in Nigeria will offer value that has never been seen before in the Nigerian financial technology sector, such as:
- Banking that puts customers in control: The digital platform promises no hidden charges, giving customers the power to decide exactly what kind of banking they need with no surprises or hidden charges.
- A chance to earn up to 15% interest on money with flexible goal-based savings
- Personalized money tracking: With the MyMintApp (Andoid, IOS, Web) customers can monitor inflow and outflow, check-spending limits, lock cards and simply plan ahead.
- Financial inclusion: The bank would provide financial services to underserved groups such as low-income earners. Mint digital bank would help individuals and businesses to secure financial products and services at economical prices. Such services would include deposits, fund transfers, bill payments, payments, etc.
It can be recalled that at the 19th edition of the National Seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for Judges, organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, asserted that “Digital finance can deliver enormous benefits, not just for the payments system but also for the financial wellbeing of the citizenry and the economy at large. It improves competition, increases efficiency and revolutionizes financial services,”
This forecast is fast turning out to be true with the introduction of such innovations as Mint Digital Bank, which will allow customers open an account without a paper trail, transfer money, request money from Mint customers, pay bills, top-up phone calling cards, fund virtual cards, set up recurring payments, pay back loans, all through the bank’s mobile application and avoiding both queues and bank charges.
The digital initiative promises to further shrink the gap between traditional banks and financial technology firms in Nigeria.
Interested in Crypto trading? Attend the Binance 3-Day Crypto Trading Masterclass
Binance Masterclass is targeted at helping people understand the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is running a FREE three-day crypto trading masterclass for crypto enthusiasts across the African continent.
Whether you’ve just heard about crypto or you’re a crypto enthusiast looking to develop trading skills – this event is for you!
Register here to attend the online masterclass from August 28th to August 30th at 5PM WAT/ 6PM SAST/ 7PM EAT
About the FREE Binance Masterclass Crypto Trading Course
In today’s world the need to make extra income continues to become more and more necessary – especially across Africa, where salary cuts, currency devaluation and unemployment continue to rise.
For many, the months spent being stuck at home have shown the potential of the digital economy. More people are moving to earning income online and according to a CNN report, Bitcoin is the best performing asset of the decade.
Binance Masterclass is targeted at helping people understand the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies, how to identify scams, how to buy and sell crypto – and more advanced concepts around spot, margin and futures trading as they get started on their crypto journey.
Stand a chance of winning up to $100 during the event!
Location: Zoom
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3-day-binance-masterclass-tickets-117002825601
Date and Time: August 28th, 29th, 30th at 5PM WAT, 6PM SAST, 7PM EAT
Speakers include:
- Roselyne Wanjiru, CMO Kesho Labs
Roselyne Wanjiru is an economist, youth mentor and blockchain strategy consultant. She is the Chief Marketing Officer at Kesholabs.
- James Preston, Global Crypto Executive Editor
James Preston is the Executive Editor of South Africa’s first and largest news website for the blockchain industry: Global Crypto.
- Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, Founder CryptoMasterclass
Tola is the founder of Crypto Masterclass. A cryptocurrency education platform that focuses on cryptocurrency awareness, education tips and benefits.
Masterclass Highlights
- Acquire high income skills you can use to make some money while keeping your “9-5”.
- Learn cryptocurrency trading for FREE
Receive a Certificate of Participation
- Stand a chance to win $20 when you sign up on Binance during this event through this link: https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=M91NXGWT
- Trading capital giveaway ($300 for 3 lucky winners) and participation giveaway ($200 in BNB to be won during the Q&A session)
Attendance over the 3 days is compulsory to receive certificate of participation
Thanks to our media partners for the support:
Lightblocks News, Global Crypto and BitcoinKE
About Binance in Africa
Watch this video to learn more about Binance activities across Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbyxkD6Vf-I&feature=youtu.be
About Binance
Binance is the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.
Sujimoto meets with the Minister of State, Dr. (Mrs) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu – by Sijibomi Ogundele
“We have not led until we stamp our footprints in the sands of history” – Dr. (Mrs) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu
It is true what they say that there is no force equal to a woman determined to make an impact in the lives of her people! I have heard about her strength of character and no nonsense reputation for getting results, her doggedness reminds me of my mother who always says to me that ” when people say you can’t, they say so because their self-expectation is lower than your imagination’‘. Today, I finally got to meet this great patriot, a true leader of the people, Dr. (Mrs.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the Honourable Minister of State for the FCT.
“A woman with the ability of 4 men”, this Passionate Political Princess of Kogi State has proven that success is no respecter of gender but only favours hard work, tenacity and purpose. We spoke about numerous projects and subjects, from real-estate to the realities and difficulties facing our great nation; her passion for gender equality, empowerment and her vision to turn Abuja into a small Dubai. “We will not be known as the capital of mass housing, when we can transform Abuja into the luxury capital of Africa”.
I told her about our vision as a company, and why we have answered the call of the people to bring the Sujimoto stamp of quality to the center of Abuja. I told her about how I grew up in Zaria and how the influence of Queen Amina of Zaria impacted me in building my leadership skills.
A meeting of 15 minutes lasted 3 hours because of the synergy in our thinking and vision. Hajiya is a no respecter of mediocrity, you can glimpse this in her personality and in the incredible projects she has embarked upon. From the floating Luxury Tourist attraction Water Park of Jabi, to the Abuja Diamond City – a vison that’s meant to merge luxury and class into one space. A new city within a city that will become the industrial hub where from Automobile to Information technology, every forward thinking Entrepreneur will make this new city their first choice. I still remember her exact words: “Suji if this must be done, it must be done NOW!”
The excitement in her voice as she explains her vision for Abuja made me realized that success is not accidental, neither is it served ala carte, you have to go for it! What I see in her Excellency – especially in her DO-IT-NOW spirit, and her never-say-never attitude, tells us that this country still has a future. Either you are a man or woman, young or old, Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba, the only thing that separates leaders from others, winners from losers, is their dedication and perseverance in bringing true change into anything they do.
As I sat to listen to her, I was impressed by her vision not only for FCT in particular but for Nigeria as a nation. A multilinguistic whose Yoruba could convince anyone from the heart of Ibadan or her Hausa dialect that pacifies and unifies people from the depth of Borno.
In my opinion, Dr. (Mrs) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is more than just a politician, she embodies the motomatician philosophy of ‘talk and do’. Her Entrepreneurial skills and her emergence on the political horizon of Nigeria is indeed not a mistake! From her appointment as Special Adviser on Women Affairs, Youth and Social Development to FCT minister of state, she represents a new age of politicians who are deploying their technocrat expertise in creating innovative policies and taking the responsibility for effecting change in our society.
We shall never quickly forget her strategic partnership with other organizations which resulted in the impacting over 18,000 Nigerians during the Skills Intervention Program. Not forgetting her empathetic leadership quality courage in putting together different organisations to distribute relief materials to over 600,000 families.
I left the place overwhelmed and hopeful for the future of our great nation. As an employer of labour, there are 3 fundamental leadership qualities I look out for in my Directors – skill, integrity and passion. If Nigeria Plc. was my company, I will vote Hajiya as my CEO!
