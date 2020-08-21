Godfrey Okoye University: Making students and graduates rich through the STEP programme

STEP is the acronym for Student Training for Entrepreneurial Promotion. STEP aims at arming students with the entrepreneurial and innovative skills needed to either start their own businesses upon graduation or possess high quality employability skills and a competitive advantage in the labour market.

Since its formal launch in 2018 at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, STEP has recorded a huge success, helping students and graduates to officially register and start their own businesses.

The STEP programme has helped Godfrey Okoye University students and graduates to change their mindset positively towards entrepreneurship. It has exposed our students and graduates to the world of business by giving them the opportunity to explore both their creative and innovative skills.

For instance, students in various Business Groups are given startup funds (the naira equivalent of one hundred dollars) to do small businesses of their choice. They make profits ranging from N5000.00 to N100,000.00 from such businesses.

Our STEP programme is indeed helping our graduates to create jobs:

Our graduates have been trained on how to identify business opportunities. Our graduates have been trained to use the available resources within the environment to create good business ideas. They have also been trained on how to find startup funds for their business. Many graduates of GO University have become self-employed and employers of labour because of the experience and skills they got during the STEP training.

Godfrey Okoye University has indeed changed the narrative of training for entrepreneurship from the monotonous theoretical teaching of entrepreneurship to actual hands-on training in doing business. The STEP programme has helped Godfrey Okoye University students earn money while studying. Students are taught and encouraged to utilize their time and free periods to be creative and innovative, especially in exploring the business sides of their different fields of study. Many of them use their startup funds to do businesses in the university and its environs whereas others market their products through different online platforms to get potential buyers.

Interestingly, some of the daily needs and consumables of both staff and students are supplied by the students who are taking (or have taken) the STEP training. Thus many students have become financially independent from their parents. Many of our graduates have also become rich in various fields because of the entrepreneurial skills our STEP programme provided them with in their undergraduate days.

INFORMATION REGARDING THE 2020/21 ACADEMIC SESSION

The university has confirmed that the 2020/21 academic session will start on 5 October, 2020.

The management of Godfrey Okoye University is working tirelessly to provide as much face-to-face teaching as possible as well as online teaching and learning. Measures will be put in place to ensure the general safety of members of staff and students: maintaining social distancing and also adhering to the directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Universities Commission and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Prospective students are hereby advised to visit the online admissions portal of the university to fill the admission form online.

https://www.gouni.edu.ng/fill-admission-form/

