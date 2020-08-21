Business
AfDB bans 4 Nigerian companies for engaging in fraudulent and deceitful practices
The 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced the 24-month debarment of 4 Nigerian companies from participating in the Bank’s financial projects for engaging in fraudulent and collusive practices during the tender for projects.
The companies that have been sanctioned and excluded include, Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
The disclosure was made in a press statement that was released by the multilateral Institution on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
The bank in its statement disclosed that an investigation conducted by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that the debarred companies engaged in fraudulent and collusive practices during a tender for the supply of water meters, automatic meters and house connection materials, under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria.
The statement from the AfDB reads, ‘’The African Development Bank Group on 20 August 2020, announces the 24-month debarment of Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited. All four companies are registered in Nigeria.’’
The sanction means that the 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. In addition, the 24-month debarment of the companies qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.
The Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.
Outrage on Twitter as DStv increases subscription fees amid COVID-19 pandemic
Thousands of Nigerians have reacted to this development on Twitter.
In a surprising development, yesterday, some DStv subscribers were informed about impending price increases. For instance, DStv Compact subscribers were informed to expect a 13.3% price increase to N7,900 up from N6,975, starting September 1st.
Similarly, the subscription fee for DStv Compact Plus was increased by 9.8% from N10,925 to N12,000. Nairametrics also understands that the subscription fee for DStv Premium was increased from N16,200 to 18,400, indicating a 13.6% hike.
Part of the notice by the leading pay-tv provider said, “Dear Customer, please be advised of a price adjustment on your DStv Compact package from 1 September. Your new monthly subscription will be N7,900.”
Note that this is happening barely a few days after lawmakers in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber summoned the company’s management to explain an earlier price hike in June.
As widely reported, DStv’s owners informed customers at the end of H1 2020 that it would be increasing prices for its bouquets in a bid to reflect the new Value Added Tax. The company said it had been absorbing the additional 2.5% tax, in hopes that the federal government would revert to the old tax rate before the end of Q1 2020. It also claimed that it would no longer be able to continue absorbing the extra costs, hence the decision to shift the burden to the customers.
Nigerians are dumbfounded and outraged
In the meantime, thousands of Nigerians have reacted to this development on Twitter. The reactions range from shock to pure outrage, with many people wondering why the government is not doing enough to checkmate DStv which is owned by South Africa’s MultiChoice.
DStv has successfully bribed lawmakers in this country for this impunity to continue. Some people in government raised the issue of the costly price for DSTV bouquet, now no one is talking price is up again. Please we need #dstvpayperview , retweet if you are concerned #bbnaija
— odubayo Nathaniel (@natoodus) August 21, 2020
Perhaps the saddest part of this development is the fact that it is happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating economic hardship that has come with it. And even though Multichoice tried to explain why the hike has become inevitable at this point, many customers would not be placated.
WTF 🤦♂️…
MultiChoice is heartless … inside this covid-19 hardship #DSTV #DStv pic.twitter.com/h0xnqdZdfV
— your favourite stubborn boy (@lovest0147) August 21, 2020
Lagos to appoint private companies to monitor health facilities in the state
The agency will introduce ‘Health FIT’ to foster efficient inspection and monitoring of health facilities in the state.
The Lagos State Government said it would engage the services of franchise companies to monitor health facilities for better coverage and improvement in the quality of healthcare delivery.
This disclosure was made by the Board Chairman, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Dr Yemisi Sholanke-Koya, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, while speaking to newsmen in Alausa Ikeja.
Sholanke-Koya stated that the agency will embark on a Public-Private Partnership in which some of the functions of the agency will be contracted to private organizations to enhance efficient service delivery.
She explained that this arrangement is in accordance with the provisions of Section 49 of the Health Sector Reform Law 2006, which empowers the agency to engage franchise companies to monitor health facilities and ensure compliance with set standards, adding that the move will enable the agency to focus more on other responsibilities.
“We will be engaging the services of franchise companies in our monitoring activities which are in accordance with the provisions of Section 49 of the Health Sector Reform Law. Monitoring activities will be contracted to reputable private organizations to enable us to focus mainly on activities such as accreditation of health facilities and inspection for the registration of new facilities,” Sholanke-Koya said.
While discussing the fight against quackery in Lagos State, she stressed that the government remains committed to winning the war against quackery, while also warning that any facility owner or individual engaging in quackery will be sanctioned accordingly.
The HEFAMAA Chairman revealed that the agency will introduce a Health Facility Inspection Tool called Health FIT to foster efficient and effective inspection and monitoring of health facilities in the state.
She explained that the Health FIT is an android-based application developed to make the recording of data seamless and facilitate the real-time rendition of reports of the agency.
She acknowledged the contribution of the agency to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through the development of Covid-19 protocols for health facilities as well as education and sensitization of facility owners on the need to safeguard the health of all residents.
Stranded Nigerians reportedly sleeping in Dubai Park
The Nigerians were previously sleeping outside the embassy before being moved to the park.
About 35 Nigerians are currently stranded in Dubai, sleeping in a park as the companies they worked for stopped paying their salaries, making it difficult for them to fly back home.
This was revealed in a social media post by Dubai-based journalist, Ashleigh Stewart in a now-deleted tweet. She said the stranded Nigerians don’t have access to running water even though it is currently the “peak summer in Dubai”.
Stewart added that the Nigerian Embassy is aware of their plight, as the stranded Nigerians were previously sleeping outside the embassy, but were moved to the park after they appealed for help.
She said most of them were working in Dubai, but their companies refused to pay them during the pandemic, forcing them out on the streets.
“They have been appealing to the Nigerian embassy for an aid flight home but have yet to succeed. Around 70 of them were flown home last week.
“One of the women, a former housemaid, has been here 2 weeks. She has 3 children in Nigeria and just wants to get home to them. Another man, a nutritionist, arrived in January to find work and said he had been applying for everything ‘even labourer jobs’ and couldn’t find a job,” she tweeted.
Hi guys- deleted tweets about the Nigerians in the park as we have been inundated with offers of help and can’t keep up.
For now: if anyone wants to help please reach out to the Nigerian Embassy. They, and humanitarian groups as well as the Dubai Government, are working on 1/2
— Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) August 21, 2020
In a subsequent tweet, Stewart said she had to delete the previous tweet because plans to assist the Nigerians had already commenced. Stewart says that the Nigerians just want to return home, as was informed it would either be via sponsors, airlines, or the embassy. She, therefore, called for support to buy their tickets back to Nigeria.
Stewart later thanked concerned people that have offered to help and said the plan is to reach the Nigerian embassy.
“They, and humanitarian groups as well as the Dubai Government, are working on getting a more formal channel to help them set up in the meantime. I’m told that everything is being done to get them home as soon as physically possible and to get them comfortable accommodation as well,” she said.
Update: 18 people have been helped to get a ticket, a remaining 30 people have been moved to a humanitarian camp in Jebel Ali. Thank you to everyone asking how to help – for now we just need to get the others on a flight. They're being well catered for in terms of food & a bed 🙂
— Ashleigh Stewart (@Ash_Stewart_) August 21, 2020
It would be recalled that since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies have been making efforts to bring back home Nigerians that have been stranded in several countries.