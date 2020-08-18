Energy
NNPC becomes EITI International’s partner, to promote deeper transparency, accountability
The partnership was announced Tuesday morning by EITI and NNPC in a joint statement.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has entered into partnership with the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in a bid to promote more transparency and accountability in the Nigerian oil industry.
This is aimed at ensuring that Nigerians benefit from the wealth derived from their natural resource.
The partnership was announced Tuesday morning by EITI and NNPC in a joint statement. According to the statement, the NNPC joins over 65 extractive companies, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), commodity traders, financial institutions, and industry partners committing to ensuring global standard to promote the open and accountable management of oil, gas, and mineral resources
EITI Chief, Rt Hon. Helen Clark, praised the partnership, saying that the NNPC is an important institution in Nigeria’s oil-based economy. She also noted that the partnership will be a “welcome step in the NNPC’s journey toward achieving greater transparency and to help ensure that Nigeria’s citizens benefit from their natural resource wealth.”
Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, was also quoted in the statement to have said that improving transparency in Nigeria’s oil industry will contribute positively to the country’s domestic efforts to mobilize resources.
Also commenting on the partnership, NNPC’s GMD, Mele Kyari said “becoming an EITI supporting company aligns with NNPC’s corporate vision and principles of transparency, accountability and performance excellence. Our partnership with NEITI and EITI strengthens our commitment towards commodity trading transparency, contract transparency and systematic disclosure of revenues and payments. We are on a journey towards greater transparency and look forward to deepening our collaboration with the EITI to further this work.”
EITI said the partnership demonstrates NNPC’s commitment to becoming a more transparent resource company. Compliance to EITI standards would enable NNPC reach its targets on transparency and accountability.
The areas where both parties are expected to work on transparency include revenues and payments to government, contracts governing petroleum exploration and production, and consolidated group-level financial statements. A good example of such is Qatar Petroleum’s partnership with EITI which has seen the Gulf state-owned company publish its annual and sustainability report for the first time.
The EITI Standard requires the disclosure of information along the extractive industry value chain, from the point of extraction to how revenues make their way through the government, and how they benefit the public. By doing so, the EITI seeks to strengthen public and corporate governance, promote understanding of natural resource management, and provide the data to inform reforms for greater transparency and accountability in the extractive sector.
Recall that the NNPC recently published its audited financial reports, which drew public backlash especially in view of revelations of its loss-making yet costly refineries. Joining the EITI global standards, which promotes open and accountable management of extractive resources, would enable the NNPC ensure accountability to Nigerians on its operations through its regular publications of activities.
NCDMB launches LPG Composite Cylinder Manufacturing plant in Bayelsa
LPG penetration nationwide would help the country reach its supply for the LPG value chain.
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has unveiled its gas hub in the Polaku community of Bayelsa State, with the launch of Rungas LPG Composite Cylinder Manufacturing plant.
The project was launched by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva last week, according to a press statement issued by the NCDMB on Monday.
The NCDMB built the gas hub on a 10.6 hectare of land which was purchased in 2013 for the establishment of a pipe mill. The NCDMB said discussions to launch the pipe mill were not successful, leading the agency to utilize it for a different purpose.
The Minister said the launch of the gas hub would help Nigeria diversify its economic productivity and develop the country’s gas infrastructure value chain through the Federal Government’s declaration of 2020 as a year of gas.
“The location of this land is close to the Gbarain Gas Plant that produces more than one billion standard cubic feet per day of gas; that provides opportunities to leverage on the proximity to activate value-adding initiatives and lead to industrialization and multiple economic activities,” Mr Sylva said.
He added that LPG penetration nationwide would help the country reach its supply for the LPG value chain.
The plant would have a production capacity of 400,000 to 1 million LPG composite cylinders per annum and in turn, make composite LPG cylinders accessible and affordable to Nigerians as well as create employment opportunities.
The NCDMB announced that it developed a 10-year Strategic roadmap in 2017, and began implementation in 2018 with the aim of reaching 70% Nigerian Content level by the year 2027.
The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye said, “Technical Capability Development is one of the pillars of our Strategic Roadmap meant to facilitate the building of manufacturing facilities and capabilities to support in-country manufacturing and assembly of equipment and input materials required for exploration and production activities.’’
Wabote further explained that the strategic roadmap provided the leverage to use the Polaku land for gas related activities and partnership with Rungas Limited to setup LPG Cylinder Manufacturing plant. Shell Nigeria set up the Pressure Reduction and Metering Station and Total Support Energy Limited provided the CNG and LNG mother-stations.
He added that with the new direction on gas, the NCDMB negotiated partnerships with three investors and 5 hectares of land have already been procured for further development.
Plan to overhaul Nigeria’s Power grid attracts investors – Siemens
The project is aimed at achieving 25,000 megawatts of electricity in the country by 2025.
German engineering giant, Siemens, said its multi-billion dollar deal to revamp Nigeria’s Power infrastructure has gained the interest of investors.
This was disclosed by the company’s Nigerian CEO, Onyeche Tifase, who also noted that Siemens aims to implement similar strategies it used in Egypt that saw electricity generation in the North African country grow by over 40%
The Backstory: Nairametrics reported last year that Nigeria had allocated the first N61 billion for its Electrification Road Map in partnership with Siemens AG. This followed a July 2019 agreement between both parties.
The Nigerian electrification project has three phases. The project is aimed at achieving 25,000 megawatts of electricity in the country by 2025.
In May, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Ministries of Power, Finance, and the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) to conclude the nation’s engagement with Siemens AG over the regular power supply.
Last month, Nigeria approved the sum of N8.64 billion as part of counterpart funding for the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which is also known as the Siemens Project. The PPI funding structure includes:
- 85% from a consortium of banks, guaranteed by the German government through credit insurance firm, Euler Hermes.
- 15 % of FG’s counterpart funding.
- 2–3 years moratorium.
- 10–12 years repayment, at concessionary interest rates.
Tifase said that the project would upgrade existing power substations and install distribution lines and transformers to Nigeria’s electrical grid, adding that the project has made potential foreign investors see investment opportunities in Africa’s largest economy.
“Our ability to deliver all the automation of distribution, transmission and generation has boosted investors’ confidence.
“Oil and gas companies that had stepped back because of a lack of benefits are reconsidering,” she said.
Nigeria losses 2% of its annual GDP to power failure. Siemens plans to upgrade Nigeria’s transmission capacity to 7,000 megawatts in the first phase of the project as the World Bank also approved a $750 million loan in June to finance efficient metering of Nigeria’s grid.
Apart from the World Bank, the project is also financed by German banks including Deutsche Bank and Commerz bank with supervision from the German government.
NNPC opens bid for repairs of pipelines and depots on a finance and operate basis
The project is expected to be operated on a public-private partnership basis.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) declared open on Tuesday, August 11, bids by interested private investors to repair the pipelines and depots that are serving the refineries.
These pipelines, built almost 4 decades ago, are very critical in the successful movement of crude oil to the country’s 3 refinery complexes located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri, and the subsequent movement of the finished petroleum products to the consumers.
The pipelines, which according to NNPC are in dire need of comprehensive repairs, have experienced years of incessant theft and vandalism as well as ageing.
This project is expected to be operated on a public-private partnership basis as the bidders are expected to finance and execute the project, then operate for an agreed number of years before transferring back to the NNPC. In other words, the bidders for the extensive repairs of these pipelines would have to finance them independently and operate for a defined period in order to recover their investment costs with throughput tariffs.
It must be noted that this model is similar to the one that had been in place by the state oil giant for the refineries. The NNPC had also announced plans to get private investors to invest in the repair of the 3 refineries on a repair and operate basis, as they do not want to be involved in the management of these refineries.
The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, had said that the ultimate plan for these refineries was to allow it to run on the LNG model, where the shareholders would be free to decide on the fate of these refineries going forward.
The refineries, which have only run sporadically, were shut down by NNPC earlier this year while awaiting repairs and upgrade. These 2 projects are expected to be handled separately according to information made available on Tuesday.
In addition, the new pipelines would need intrusion detection systems, as well as deep burial, to stop theft or vandalism. The deadline for the submission of these bids is due by September 18.