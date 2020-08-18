Stock Market
Nigeria’s oil stocks cap bullish run, as ASI gains 0.02%
Nigerian bourse finished on a near flat note, as Nigerian oil stocks capped Tuesday’s bullish run.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange closed Tuesday’s trading session on a slightly bullish note. The All Share Index recorded an uptick of 0.02% to close at 25,136.49 basis points as against -0.27% depreciation recorded previously.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.35%. The Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization stood at N13,1123 trillion.
Market turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +68.08% as against -66.59% downtick recorded in the previous session. ZENITHBANK, GUARANTY, and LASACO were the most active to boost market turnover. GUARANTY and ZENITHBANK topped trading turnover in value terms.
NASCON led the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Market breadth closed positive as UPL led 16 Gainers as against 13 Losers topped by CONOIL – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UPL up 9.91% to close at N1.22
- UCAP up 3.23% to close at N3.2
- DANGSUGAR up 2.44% to close at N12.6
- UBA up 2.31% to close at N6.65
- FLOURMILL up 1.09% to close at N18.5
Top losers
- CONOIL down 9.76% to close at N15.25
- ARDOVAdown 9.68% to close at N12.6
- OANDO down 9.68% to close at N2.24
- FIDSON down 5.25% to close at N3.79
- NBdown 2.78% to close at N35
Market Outlook
The Nigerian bourse finished on a near flat note, as Nigerian oil stocks (OANDO , CONOIL, ARDOVA ) capped Tuesday’s bullish run. Nairametrics envisages cautious buying as many institutional investors remain on the sidelines, thereby affecting market liquidity negatively.
Investors rushing into Amazon, Apple, Facebook, as NASDAQ sets new record
Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft have performed better than most businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stock traders, pension funds, global investors, and asset managers have had a lot to laugh about recently, after the Nasdaq Composite Index (which comprises Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google) broke its trading record numbers.
The Nasdaq Composite surged 1 percent to 11,129.73,
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.31% to end at 27,844.91 points, while the S&P 500 surged by 0.27 % to 3,381.99.
The Nasdaq closed its most recent trading session at a record. Also, the S&P 500 closed the day four points from its best once again, as most global technology companies had a good showing. The Dow struggled to keep up.
Why the NASDAQ is soaring higher
Leading global tech stocks like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft have been performing better than most businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because individuals and businesses have moved to the cloud and remote services, leading to gains for the companies providing such services. These gains have also helped push up these tech firms’ market capitalization which, in turn, helped them to withstand the huge sell-offs recorded in months.
However, in spite of the technology-powered stock index setting new records, Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, spoke about the growing concerns among global investors. He said:
“Muggy, sluggish, and unsettled conditions are typically mirrored in markets at this time of year. Political malevolence and the lingering pandemic have only added to stresses in 2020.
“Still, it was another day where everything rallied except the US dollar. The ideal investor’s situation where all assets are pretty much roped to the hip of US policy stimulus and the expectations of more to come.
“Yes, big tech is doing its part, but when the bearish argument is centering on the failure to make new record highs on the S&P 500, it would suggest sentiment is in a pretty good place. And with the high-frequency indicators that investors track for the US do not indicate that the recovery is falling off the cliff either.”
DANGOTE CEMENT, VITAFOAM record losses, as investors lose N35.04 billion
Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization presently stands at N13.110 trillion.
The Nigerian Stock market closed today on a bearish note, as the All-Share Index plunged by 0.27% to close at 25,132.67 basis points, as against -0.15% depreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at 6.37%.
The NSE market capitalization presently stands at N13.110 trillion. Investors lost N35.04 Billion.
Trading volume turnover closed negative as volume moved down by -66.59%, compared to +86.96% uptick recorded in the previous session.
GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and STERLNBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
Market breadth closed positive as UNILEVER led 17 Gainers, as against 15 Losers topped by LIVESTOCK. Note that this is an improvement when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UNILEVER up 10.00% to close at N13.75
- ARDOVA up 9.41% to close at N13.95
- JBERGER up 9.63% to close at N16.5
- DANGSUGAR up 3.36% to close at N12.3
- MTNN up 1.99% to close at N117.8
Top losers
- VITAFOAM down 5.22% to close at N5.45
- INTBREW down 3.51% to close at N2.75
- UACN down 2.50% to close at N5.85
- UCAP down 1.90% to close at N3.1
- DANGCEM down 0.74% to close at N135
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse started the first trading week on a bearish note.
Macros coming from the National Bureau of Statistics showed inflation printed upward, thereby putting pressure on financial stocks. Nairametrics envisages cautious buying due to growing political and economic uncertainties.
FEATURED
Nigerians reveal why they pick their favourite banking stocks
Experts give their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
It’s no longer news that Nigerian banks play a leading role in Nigeria’s financial system. However, the banking sector, which has over the years been the most liquid sector in the Nigerian stock market, has experienced significant price swings lately.
Also, based on recently released financial statements by the Nigerian banks, a high number of listed banking stocks in the Nigerian stock market have the potentials to reward investors with solid returns, as they remain fundamentally good and are expected to withstand the current unfavorable economic climate this year.
Nairametrics interviewed some financial experts, entrepreneurs, and corporate heads and asked for their opinions on their favourite banking stocks and why they chose them.
Their reasons for selecting these bank stocks were instructive and varied, from the usual tier-1 banking brands (GTbank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic Bank, Access Bank) to other emerging brands like Sterling Bank. See their responses below.
READ MORE: Jim Ovia: From a clerk to founder of Nigeria’s most profitable bank
Jerry Nnebue, Banking Analyst at CardinalStone Research
“Lower interest earnings (due to low yields and the slowdown in loan growth) and deterioration in asset quality are likely to pressure returns due to the pandemic. Prudential ratios could also be severely tested.
Nevertheless, we see opportunities in specific names due to depressed valuations and their ability to withstand the potential short-term pressures from the pandemic.
Notably, we favour GUARANTY, ZENITHBANK, and STANBIC on their stronger ROE potential and wider capital buffers over the regulatory minimum.
We are also optimistic about FBNH following the recapitalization of the commercial bank and the impact of years of loan book clean-up.”
READ ALSO: Exclusive: Best bank in Nigeria judging by the numbers
Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner/CEO SUBA Capital
“Investing in Nigerian banking stocks would mean me looking at their performance over the last 5 to 10 years. In terms of innovation, stability, growth, the dividends declared, and market capitalization.
When you measure with those, a few banks would come to mind.
GTBank, Access Bank, Zenith would be my top three picks, then Sterling Bank would follow. Those guys have been doing some amazing product innovation that deuces sales for them.
Then finally, First Bank, because of its long time stability. It would function like the hedge in the portfolio.”
READ ALSO: GTBank, Access Bank, others attract foreign investment worth $5.85 billion in Q1
Yele Bademosi, CEO, Bundle.africa
“GTB because they still have a very strong brand reputation amongst millennials and Gen Z and they’ve shown a history of innovation with products like **737**, Habari, and Quick Credit.
Access Bank, the merger between Diamond and Access creates one of the largest banks in Nigeria, whilst the jury might still be out on the success of the merger.
I wouldn’t bet against the leadership team to make this a success.
Sterling Bank is my top pick because I think they have the largest potential for growth, they have a unique structure and clear focus areas that are centered around technology and innovation that I think could pay serious dividends in the future.
Their vision is bold and it’s going to be the execution that makes or breaks them.”
READ: Key new forecasts for Nigerian banks as they navigate COVID-19 pandemic
Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder Quba Exchange|Forbes Accelerator Cohort ’20
“Sterling Bank (STERL).
First of all, the Nigerian stock market is mostly suitable for long term investing, and as such, my investment criteria are leadership and innovation.
In the area of leadership, I’m very confident in Abubakar Suleiman’s leadership for Sterling Bank given his track record and age.
STERL also ticks the box of innovation with the introduction of its online bank (One Bank) which positions them to withstand and likely outperform emerging competitions in the online banking space.”
Omeiza Makoju, ACCA energy analyst
“In the last 6 months, the banking sector has been hard hit by the COVID-19 scourge, the “staggered devaluation” of the Naira, stringent regulations from the CBN, and the drop in oil prices.
As a value investor, my favourite banking stocks in no particular order are GTBank, Zenith Bank, UBA, and Access Bank.
I choose these banks because they have strong fundamentals and metrics. They are all dividend-paying with yields above 10% and the P/B (MRQ) of Zenith, UBA, and Access Bank shows that they are currently undervalued.
At a time like this where the Naira/USD Exchange rate and the inflation rate is rising,
I have also chosen these stocks because they provide some form of inflation protection in the absence of USD instruments.”