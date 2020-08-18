Connect with us
Coup fear grips Mali, as soldiers allegedly arrest President Keita

The mutiny comes at a time when ECOWAS has been mediating with all the Malian parties.

Published

50 mins ago

on

Fear has gripped residents of Bamako, capital of Mali, as reports indicate President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been allegedly detained after several gunshots were heard at an army base in Kati, which is 15 kilometres from the capital.

This was disclosed by some security sources, according to Reuters on Tuesday.

Following the ongoing political crisis in Mali, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse issued a brief statement calling for dialogue and urging mutinous soldiers to stand down after they rounded up a number of senior civilian and military officials.

Continent, world leaders frown at crisis

Earlier on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari had met former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja.

Though the details of the meeting have not been disclosed one of the media aides of President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad’s comment on Twitter suggested the meeting was on how to tackle the on-going political unrest.

He said, “Dr. Jonathan had last month, led a team of ECOWAS Envoy to meet with the President over the recent political crisis in Mali.”

Also, the United States, France, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have all condemned the mutiny.

ECOWAS  on Tuesday stated that soldiers had launched a “mutiny” and urged them to immediately return to their barracks.

“This mutiny comes at a time when, for several months now, ECOWAS has been taking initiatives and conducting mediation efforts with all the Malian parties,” the 15-nation bloc said in a statement.

Back story: A mutiny in 2012 at the Kati base led to a military coup that toppled then-President, Amadou Toumani Toure and hastened the fall of Mali’s north to jihadist militants, who continue to operate across the north and centre of the West African country.

app

Keita has faced mass protests since June calling for his resignation over alleged corruption and worsening security.

This is a developing story…

Economy & Politics

FG expected to spend a record N12.65 trillion for 2021 budget

This new expenditure plan represents a 17.2% increase from the N10.8 trillion revised 2020 budget.

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

President Buhari may sign 2020 Budget tomorrow, President Buhari approves N37 billion for National Assembly renovation, President Buhari appoints Sarki Auwalu to head DPR , FG may stop interstate and inter-town travels, COVID-19: President salutes Elumelu, Dangote, Atiku, Banks, others for support, Naira export earnings, Covid-19: FG to set up N500 billion intervention fund, sovereign wealth, FG issues guidelines on implementation of gradual easing of lockdown nationwide

The Federal Government is expected to spend a record N12.65 trillion ($33.20 billion) as the budgetary expenditure in 2021 despite the severe revenue constraints which is primarily characterized by low crude oil prices and drop in economic activities due to the lockdown.

This disclosure was made in an economic outlook which was released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on Monday, on August 18, 2020.

This new expenditure plan represents a 17.2% increase from the N10.8 trillion revised budget that was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last month. The increase is despite the low oil prices (which makes about 60% contribution to the nation’s revenue) and the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Nigeria records zero revenue from luxury item tax

It can be recalled that the Federal Government had to revise the 2020 budget due to the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic on global crude oil prices and revenue-generating capacity of government.

Some of the major highlights of the revised 2020 budget include reduction of the oil benchmark from $57 per barrel to $28 per barrel and reduction of crude oil production from 2.18 million barrels per day to 1.7 million barrels per day.

In the 2021 proposed estimate, the projected debt service payments would consume N3.1 trillion of the budget or about a little less than 25%.

READ: Buhari discloses what it will take to reverse US visa ban

In addition, the revenue projection by the federal government for 2021, is expected to get to N7.5 trillion. The document also said that spending would focus on completing as many ongoing projects as possible and that no new works would be allowed unless there were adequate resources to complete ongoing projects.

Economy & Politics

Why the $1.5 billion World Bank loan to Nigeria is being delayed

Nigeria’s failure to meet World Bank conditions means the loans might not be disbursed till end of the year.

Published

13 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

World Bank approves $2.2 billion loan for Nigeria

The World Bank might not approve (in August) the much-needed $1.5 billion loan sought by Nigeria. The delay is due to concerns over reforms, even as the World Bank believes that the country has not shown enough commitment towards achieving them.

Nairametrics understands the World Bank has included the unification of the naira and removal of fuel subsidy as one of the key reform requirements listed as conditions precedent to obtaining its loan.

The delay could leave Nigeria, which has been battling with low oil prices, with a huge revenue gap that would make it difficult to fully finance the revised $28.35 billion (10.8 trillion) 2020 national budget. Already, the CBN had revealed that Nigeria’s balance of payments gap this year will be $14 billion.

READ: Covid-19: Timeline of every pronouncement made by Nigeria to support the economy

The World Bank is of the opinion that the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria are not serious about commitments to put in place credible mechanisms to enhance efficiency in the allocation and use of public finance in Africa’s most populous nation.

According to Reuters, the Bretton Woods Institution had planned to bring the loan to its board for approval this month. The World Bank, which had pointed out that Nigeria could be heading towards its greatest fiscal crisis in 4 decades, said negotiations over what Nigeria will do to secure it were incomplete.

According to a source close to the government, “They are not convinced about the reforms. All three sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the negotiations. The source added that the currency was the core issue.”

READ: Nigeria’s excess crude account falls to $72 million

Why the delay

World Bank loans usually depend on some conditions which include reforms. Although there has been no official statement or demand with respect to that, the World Bank had previously called for a more flexible and unified exchange rate, removal of fuel subsidies, and an increase in electricity tariffs.

Another source from the World Bank said that the loan might not be approved until October. The bank, in a statement, said that even though discussions were at an advanced stage, it was yet to present the loan for consideration to its board.

READ: 10 side businesses to sustain your professional career

app

The statement from the bank reads, “Of particular importance are the steps the government is taking to marshal the needed fiscal resources for a pro-poor response to the crisis and undertake the reforms that will help ensure a robust recovery.”

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been very critical of the multiple exchange rate policy of the Federal Government. They have pointed out that this distorts the economy and creates room for corruption and arbitrage by currency speculators.

The low oil prices have put further pressure on the foreign exchange market and the country’s external reserve. The CBN’s policy of intervening in the market to support the naira has become costlier since the crash of oil prices, as it relies on oil for 90% of its foreign exchange.

READ: Where is oil headed in the short term?

Although the naira has been devalued two times this year, the World Bank still does not consider that enough, with the complete exchange rate unification expected.

Although the Federal Government has announced the removal of fuel subsidy through a floating price cap, sources from the World Bank feel that the mechanisms for such policy were not sufficiently transparent.

Business

CBN to set up $39.4 billion infrastructure development company with AFC, NSIA

This entity will be co-owned by the CBN, AFC and the NSIA.

Published

13 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Implications of CBN's latest devaluation and FX unification, current account deficit, IMF, COVID-19, CBN OMO ban could give stocks a much-needed boost , CBN’s N132.56 billion T-bills auction records oversubscription by 327% , Nigeria pays $1.09 billion to service external debt in 9 months , Implications of the new CBN stance on treasury bill sale to individuals, Digital technology and blockchain altering conventional banking models - Emefiele  , Increasing food prices might erase chances of CBN cutting interest rate   , Customer complaint against excess/unauthorized charges hits 1, 612 - CBN , CBN moves to reduce cassava derivatives import worth $600 million  , Invest in infrastructural development - CBN Governor admonishes investors , Credit to government declines, as Credit to private sector hits N25.8 trillion, CBN sets N10 billion minimum capital for Mortgage firms, CBN sets N10 billion minimum capital for Mortgage firms , Why you should be worried about the latest drop in external reserves, CBN, Alert: CBN issues N847.4 billion treasury bills for Q1 2020 , PMI: Nigeria’s manufacturing sector gains momentum in November, CBN warns high foreign credits could collapse Nigeria’s economy, predicts high poverty, MPC Member, BVN, Fitch, Foreign excchange (Forex), Overnight rates crash after CBN’s N1.4 trillion deduction, Nigeria’s foreign reserves hit $36.57 billion; Emefiele keeps his word on defending the naira, CBN to support maize farmers, projects 12.5 million metric tons in 18 months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has secured the Federal Government’s approval to set up a $39.4 billion (N15 trillion) infrastructure development company in collaboration with the Sovereign Wealth Fund, to invest in the country’s critical transport network.

The venture, which is expected to leverage local and international funds, are projected to cover an initial 5-year period.

The disclosure is part of the statement made by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, during the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on July 20, 2020.

READ MORE: FX utilization fell to its worst on record in April

This entity, which will be wholly focused on Nigeria and Nigerians alone, will be co-owned by the CBN, African Finance Corporation (AFC), and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

However, it will be exclusively managed by an Independent Infrastructure Fund Manager (IIFM) that will mobilize local and foreign capital to support the Federal Government in building the transport infrastructure required to move agriculture and other products to processors, raw materials to factories, and finished goods to market.

READ ALSO: CBN says 22 banks to restructure over 35,000 loans due to COVID-19

The MPC also noted, albeit with satisfaction, the CBN’s immediate work on the updates and timelines for the establishment of this much-needed entity.

Experts have pointed out that the poor state of infrastructure and the huge infrastructure deficit seriously puts at risk, the current administration’s plans to industrialize the country and establish a vibrant agricultural sector to encourage economic growth.

READ MORE: FEC reviews Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas project contract, approves $2.571 billion

This initiative is to help fix the nation’s dilapidating road network and railway lines to tackle decades of decay that has stunted economic growth and made it difficult to move agricultural products from the rural areas or farms to processing plants and finished goods to the markets.

