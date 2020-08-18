Paid Content
Ikeja Electric launches WhatsApp Chatbot to optimise service delivery, complaints resolution
With the WhatsApp Chatbot, customers can get help and response to all types of inquiries and complaints.
Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s largest power distribution company has unveiled a WhatsApp messaging solution, which offers real-time customers complaints resolution and 24-hour customer support service.
The IE WhatsApp Chatbot works like regular WhatsApp platform and enables seamless two-way communication between customer and the DisCo through the chat interface.
Ikeja Electric, while explaining the functionality, noted that through the dedicated WhatsApp Chatbot number 09088951626, customers can get their account details, check and pay bills, confirm payments, report faults, make complaints and request for prepaid meter.
In addition, customers can check supply availability, report case of energy theft or vandalism, request for new connection and get answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), among other services. Customers can also speak with Customer Care Representative via the IE WhatsApp Chatbot if required.
Speaking on the initiative, Head of Corporate Communications for Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, explained that DisCo decision to deploy the service is part of its major push to deliver an optimum quality customer experience through technology.
According to him, this commitment continues to elicit a passion for service excellence and new thinking on how to empower lives and businesses across the IE network.
“IE as a business is following through with our digital transformation initiative to deliver optimal quality customer service using technology. WhatsApp on the other hand is a platform that has million of users and huge adoption for customer resolution. Our goal is to ensure that our customers are able to reach us on WhatsApp as an easy medium of communication and to ensure we meet our target of delivering excellent service”.
He pointed out that IE has over 800,000 customers within Lagos metropolis and as a business that understands consumer’s behaviour, motivations and needs, it has become imperative to introduce the WhatsApp channel to augment other existing customer touch points.
In his words: “Our vision is to be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, so we are focusing on a huge adoption of technology to achieve this. This is also in line with our mantra of ‘customer first, technology now’. At the same time, we realise that a lot of our customers use WhatsApp as a preferred means of communication, so it is an obvious choice to provide it as a channel for customers to reach us seamlessly and communicate with us whenever they choose.
The WhatsApp Chatbot, which will augment its existing customer touch points, is available to receive multiple queries and promptly respond with relevant information to various customers at same time. However, customers cannot call the number since it is only reachable through WhatsApp chat.
Ofulue said the introduction of the service will further optimize the Call Centre resources and also enhance customer experience as the solution is capable of personalizing conversations, this will in turn add to the value and quality of interaction.
The WhatsApp Chatbot is a product of a strategic relationship between IE and Infobip, a leading global cloud solutions provider. It is provisioned on a scalable digital cloud contact centre solution that enables businesses to deliver Omni-channel support for customers through a single interface for agents. Messaging services such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Live Chat, SMS and in-house Chabot can all be managed through the platform named Conversations.
Investment One’s Dollar Fund offers investor comfort amid FX uncertainty
The fund is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and in accordance with regulation.
With a minimum of $500, investors seeking to hedge their savings against currency risk can invest in Vantage Dollar Fund (VDF)managed by Investment One Funds Management Ltd and would earn a steady return on their investment. The pool of funds will be invested in Nigerian originated dollar denominated assets including sovereign and corporates, the firm said.
Since launched in 2018, the Vantage Dollar Fund has awarded investors good value for their money both in terms of interest income and capital appreciation.
The Dollar Fund is an open-ended fund, meaning investors can continuously make additional investments in multiples of $1.00 to their already subscribed units.
It has a minimum holding period of 180 days and a redemption cycle of T+5 (payment is made not later than five business days after an investor submits a redemption form).
The fund is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in accordance with regulation, it has an independent trustee and custodian.
As a petrodollar economy, Nigeria is susceptible to weakness in global oil prices which has continually impacted the country’s exchange rate and brings to the table conversations around devaluation of the local currency as was the case in 2016 when the local currency devaluation led to a more than 50 percent decline in the dollar value of investors naira assets.
Diversification of investment portfolio between naira and dollar assets has proven to be a superior investment strategy as it helps in saving to further dollar obligations such as vacation, schooling amongst others.
The Vantage Dollar Fund by the financial services firm, is one of such funds that seeks to protect investors’ assets against currency risk, as the investment is dollar-denominated.
For flexibility, the firm noted that investors who might have need for their monies within the minimum holding period, to be allowed redemption during the minimum holding period subject to a 15 percent charge on the positive total return on the units being redeemed on the day of redemption.
According to Investment One, who is the fund manager, every unit holder shall be entitled to receive an electronic certificate for the number of units purchased by such unit holder, and this electronic certificate shall be conclusive evidence of the number of units held.
These investors are sure of enjoying numerous benefits including capital appreciation, competitive returns diversified portfolio; and regular and steady income stream, that is independent of policy changes in the economy.
COVID-19: Oyetola commends Cititrust Holdings for supporting Osun Govt
Cititrust provided food items worth millions of naira to the Osun State government.
This stock has a potential to fetch 100% return
Despite these headwinds, I believe there is a compelling need for buying this stock.
For a company struggling to reduce the hemorrhaging of revenues over the last couple of years, this is not one of those stocks we would consider recommending. However, there is an investment case for buying it and we will be revealing why.
At the end of 2019, the company reported a loss after tax of about N7.9 billion one of its worst since we started tracking it over 5 years ago. This year has not been any different worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company in the first half of the year reported a loss before tax of N567 million. Most of the losses came in the second quarter of the year when the rampaging pandemic forced an economic shutdown in Lagos State, Abuja, and most cities across the country.
To access these stock picks, subscribe to our Stock Select Newsletter (SSN) and get our weekly stock recommendation as edited by Ugodre Obi-Chukwu the founder of Nairametrics. This subscription also gives you access to our investment case for buying over 10 stocks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.