U.S Stocks set to surge higher, on hopes of a stimulus package deal
U.S stocks seem set to surge higher, rebounding after Tuesday’s trading losses as stock traders still remain optimistic about a stimulus package from U.S Congress.
Checks by Nairametrics revealed that the US 500 Stock Futures was up 0.7%. Also, the Dow Jones Index Futures contract gained by 0.9%, just as the Nasdaq 100 Futures rose by 0.9% as at the time this report was drafted.
At the close of Tuesday’s trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%. Also, the S&P 500 index lost 0.8%, registering its first decline in eight sessions, even as the NASDAQ Composite index lost 1.7%.
Although negotiations between the Democrats and Republicans in Washington DC are currently on hold, most stock traders remain hopeful and expect Congress to find a compromise.
In the meantime, investors have been mindful of the increasing tensions between the US and China. So far, Beijing has refrained from tough countermeasures and struck a more conciliatory note.
As investors increase their bets in risker assets like equities Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at AxiCorp in a note told Nairametrics, why stock traders seems to be bullish. He said;
While equity markets have remained relatively stable, volatility in precious metals has increased sharply. Gold has lost more than $200 in value since Friday and remains under pressure.
The massive price increase in recent weeks has lured many speculators into profit-taking.
Furthermore, stock markets are rising again, decreasing the demand for safe havens, while the US Dollar is recovering from its recent sell-off.
Quick fact: The NYSE, commonly referred to as the New York Stock Exchange, is the biggest stock exchange in the world, with a market capitalization of over $25 trillion as of April 2020. It is followed by the following top three exchanges – the NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Interestingly, their combined market capitalization size is still lower than that of the NYSE.
DANGOTE CEMENT, GUINNESS drops lower, as investors lose N75.07 billion
Nigerian bourse recorded its second trading loss for the week.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday closed bearish. The All Share Index dropped by 0.58% to close at 24,883.70 basis points as against -0.06% drop recorded on Monday.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -7.30%. Nigerian bourse’s market capitalization presently stands at N12,981 trillion. Investors’ losses recorded today stood at N75.07 billion.
Trading volume turnover closed positive as volume moved up by +17.84% as against +4.90% uptick recorded in the previous session. ACCESS, FIDELITYBK, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
Market breadth closed negative as CADBURY led 16 Gainers as against 17 Losers topped by PRESTIGE.
Top gainers
- CADBURY up 6.82% to close at N7.05
- NB up 6.25% to close at N34
- ARDOVA up 4.94% to close at N12.75
- VALUEFUND up 1.37% to close at N115.05
- GUARANTY up 1.02% to close at N24.8
Top losers
- IKEJAHOTEL down 9.82% to close at N1.01
- MANSARD down 8.23% to close at N1.45
- DANGCEM down 4.09% to close at N136
- GUINNESS down 3.33% to close at N14.5
- UCAP down 3.09% to close at N3.14
Outlook
Nigerian bourse recorded its second trading loss for the week, triggered by high selling pressures notable in DANGCEM and GUINNESS.
ZENITH BANK, ECOBANK, UBA, record losses, as ASI drops by 0.06%
The market breadth index was broadly positive with 18 gainers as against 11 losers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange started the first trading week on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.06% to close at 25,027.61 basis points, as against +0.45% gain recorded previously.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.76%. Also, the Nigerian bourse’ market capitalization presently stands at N13.056 trillion.
The activity levels were mixed such that while the total volume of shares traded in 4,294 deals improved by 5.02% to 175.32 million units, the total value fell by -28.93% to N1.43 billion. FBNH was the most traded by volume at 22.93 million units as GUARANTY topped by value at N344.27 billion.
Meanwhile, the market breadth index was broadly positive with 18 gainers as against 11 losers. CORNERST (+9.09%) led the gainer’s chart today, while CHAMPION (-9.47%) topped the losers.
The top gainers
- UNILEVER up 7.14% to close at N12
- UCAP 6.93% to close at N3.24
- GUINNESS up 6.38% to close at N15
- CAP up 2.94% to close at N17.5
- WAPCO up 2.13% to close at N12
The top losers
- UACN down 4.84% to close at N5.9
- ETI down 4.71% to close at N4.05
- UBA down 1.53% to close at N6.45
- BUACEMENT down 1.39% to close at N38.95
- ZENITHBANK down 0.59% to close at N16.8
Outlook for the coming days
The NSE ended Monday’s trading session on a slightly bearish note, as the Federal Government lifted the ban on interstate travels coupled with the resumption of local flights. These have helped in boosting economic activities around major economic hubs in Nigeria.
However, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on that basis of prevailing low market liquidity and the recent plunge in Nigeria’s external reserve below the $36 billion levels.
Global stocks surge, triggered by solid economic data
Shares of oil majors, BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 3.4% and 2.7% respectively.
Global Stocks rose high on Monday as industrial activity in the world’s second-largest economy gained strength. This is another sign of recovery after an impressive U.S Jobs report released on Friday.
The broader Euro STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, with London’s FTSE buoyed 1% and European oil and gas shares surging 2% on rising oil prices.
Shares of oil majors, BP and Royal Dutch Shell, gained 3.4% and 2.7% respectively after Saudi Aramco raised optimism about growth in demand in the Asian oil market. Iraq had also pledged to curb its oil production.
“China is so much in advance in this process of lockdowns and exiting lockdown, that any good signs for the Chinese economy are essential (for the world economy),” said Florian Ielpo, head of macroeconomic research at Unigestion.
Deflation at China’s factories eased in July, data showed, driven by a rise in global energy prices and industrial activity climbing back towards pre-coronavirus levels. In other words, industrial output in China is steadily returning to levels seen before the pandemic paralyzed huge swathes of the economy, driven by pent-up demand, government stimulus, and surprisingly resilient exports.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics explained the macros affecting stock traders, especially in the American stock markets. He said;
“US Mega Cap stocks put in another solid week, but fatigue is showing in Software/ SaaS. Single-stock dispersion and volatility underneath the surface are picking up with a focus on Small and Midcap earnings.
“The US election will become more of a focus once the earnings season is over even more so as most of the worst-case scenario leaves US President Donald Trump out of the equation.
“The President is growing desperate in the face of rising infections and falling poll numbers. And if he thinks it will boost his polling numbers, look for him to lash out at China more aggressively even heaping on additional tariffs.”