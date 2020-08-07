Connect with us
GTBANK, GUINNESS, OKOMUOIL trigger bulls, as ASI gains 0.19%

Nigerian bouse’s market capitalization in value terms presently stands at N13,063 trillion.

Published

7 hours ago

on

Global stocks sell-off persists as resurgence of COVID-19 frighten investors 

The Nigerian Stock Market ended this week’s trading session on a bullish note, as the All Share Index gained 0.45% to close at 25,041.89 basis points as against +0.19% appreciation recorded yesterday. The Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.71%.

Also, the Nigerian bouse's market capitalization in value terms presently stands at N13,063 trillion.

The NSE trading turnover closed negative, as volume moved down by -3.80%. GUARANTY, FBNH, and STERLNBANK were the most active to boost market turnover. GUARANTY and OKOMUOIL topped the market value list.

Market breadth closed positive as LEARNAFRCA led 22 gainers, compared to 5 losers topped by UACN at the end of today’s session. This indicates an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Top gainers

  • VALUEFUND up 9.98% to close at N113.5
  • GUINNESS up 4.44% to close at N14.1
  • DANGSUGAR up 3.48% to close at N11.9
  • OKOMUOIL up 2.74% to close at N77
  • GUARANTY up 2.53% to close at N24.35

Top losers

  • UACN down 9.49% to close at N6.2
  • CHIPLC down 8.89% to close at N0.41
  • JAIZBANKdown 3.39% to close at N0.57
  • AIICOdown 3.23% to close at N0.9
  • TRANSCORP down 1.61% to close at N0.61

Outlook

The Nigerian bourse, against all odds, finished five straight days on a bullish note. However, Narametrics still envisages cautious buying due to the relatively thin market liquidity that is currently being experienced.

FEATURED

List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (August)

List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (August)

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

Dividends announced on the Nigerian stock exchange

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

READ ALSO: Updated: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE

Legend

Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Calculate Dividends

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

READ MORE: How to read stock market tables

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

CompanyDPSDate AnnouncedBonusClosure of RegisterAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Honeywell Flour millsN0.04k5th August 2020Nil17th - 23rd September 202030th September 202030th September 202016th September 2020
Presco Plc (Updated)N2.00k3rd June 2020Nil20th - 22nd July 20202nd September 20204th September 202017th July 2020
Cornerstone InsuranceNil4th August 20207 new shares for every 30 existing shares13th -17th August 2020NANA12th August 2020
Flour Mills of NigeriaN1.429th July 2020Nil17th August - 21st August 202010th September14th September 202014th August 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN3.50k29th July 2020Nil17th August 2020NA24tb August 202014th August 2020
Cutix PLCN0.12K29th July 2020Nil16th - 20th November 202027th November 202030th November 202013th November 2020
C & I Leasing PLCN0.20k30th June 2020Nil14th - 16th July 202023rd July 202031st July 202013th July 2020
McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)N0.03k1st April 2020Nil2nd - 6th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
Dangote Sugar Refinery PlcN1.10k8th June 2020Nil22nd June 20209th July 2020within 48hrs after AGM19th June 2020
Jaiz bankN0.03k9th June 2020Nil29th June - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202026th June 2020
UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)N0.10k20th April 2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202015th July 202016th July 202018th May 2020
Prestige Assurance PlcNil4th June 20202 New shares for every 11 existing shares22nd - 26th June 202030th June 2020N/A19th June 2020
Trans-Nationwide Express PlcN0.03k1st June 2020Nil6th - 10th July 202016th July 202020th July 20203rd July 2020
Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLCN0.30k28th May 2020Nil1st - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202030th June 2020
Skyway Aviation Handling Co. PlcN0.16k1st June 2020Nil17th - 23rd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
11 PlcN8.2528th May 2020Nil30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020to be announcedto be announced29th Sept 2020
Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. PlcN0.55k22nd May 2020Nil23rd June - 2nd July 202023rd July 202024th July 202022nd June 2020
Airtel Africa0.0313th May 2020Nil6th July 2020Not applicable24th July 2020NA
Caverton Offshore Support Group PlcN0.20k22nd May 2020Nil16th June 202025th June 202025th June 202015th June 2020
Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)N1.51k20th May 2020Nil5th-11th March 202023rd June 202024th June 20204th March 2020
BUA CementN1.75k19th May 2020Nil28th Sept - 2nd Oct 202022nd October 202023rd October 202025th September 2020
NASCON Allied Industries PlcN0.40k13th May 2020Nil15th - 16th July 202027th July 202029th July 202014th July 2020
Total Nigeria PlcN6.7113th May 2020Nil5th - 11th June 2020to be announced24hrs after meeting4th June 2020
Cadbury Nigeria PlcN0.49k13th May 2020Nil25th - 29th May 202024th June 202025th June 202022nd May 2020
May and Baker PlcN0.25k13th May 2020Nil27th - 29th May 20204th June 20208th June 202026th May 2020
NPF Microfinance Bank PlcN0.20k11th May 2020Nil17th - 22nd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Okomu Oil Palm PlcN2.0023rd April2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202028th May 202029th May 202018th May 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN127th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 20203rd June 20203rd June 202030th April 2020
Wema Bank PlcN0.04k23rd April 2020Nil7th - 12th May 202018th May 202018th May 20206th May 2020
Union bank of NigeriaN0.25k13th April 2020Nil27th - 30th April 20206th May 20206th May 202024th April 2020
FBN HoldingsN0.38k6th April 2020Nil21st - 22nd April 202027th April 202028th April 202020th April 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN1.00k6th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 202026th May 202026th May 202030th April 2020
Ikeja Hotel PlcN0.023rd April 2020Nil2nd - 8th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
NEM InsuranceN0.15k1st April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 2020to be announcedto be announced30th April 2020
FCMB Group PlcN0.14k31st March 2020Nil15th - 17th April 202028th April 202028th April 202014th April 2020
Beta Glass Nigeria PlcN1.67k30th March 2020Nil15th - 19th June 20202nd July 20203rd July 202011th June 2020
Capital Hotel PlcN0.05k26th March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202027th May 20203rd June 202017th April 2020
Sterling bank PlcN0.03k26th March 2020Nil5th - 8th May 202020th May 202020th May 20204th May 2020
Boc GasesN0.30k26th March 2020Nil8th - 10th June 202025th June 202026th June 20205th June 2020
Fidelity Bank PlcN0.20k23rd March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202030th April 202030th April 202017th April 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc0.0523rd March 2020Nil13th May 202028th May 20204th June 202012th May 2020
Julius Berger Nig. PlcN2.75k13th March 20200.0021st to 3rd June 202018th June 202019th June 202029th May 2020
Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)N75.0010th March 2020Nil20th March 20206th April 202019th March 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.40k6th March 2020Nil15th April 202030th April 202030th April 202014th April 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN45.00k28th February 2020Nil18th - 22nd May 20202nd June 20202nd July 202015th May 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN2.005th March 2020Nil19th - 26th March 202030th June 202018th June 202018th March 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN2.50k2nd March 2020Nil19th March 202030th March 202030th March 202018th March 2020
United Bank of AfricaN0.80k2nd March 2020Nil16th - 20th March 202027th March 202027th March 202013th March 2020
Transcorp PlcN0.01k28th February 2020Nil18th - 23rd March 202025th March 202027th March 202017th March 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN4.97k28th February 2020NilFebruary 16, 19008th May 202019th May 202017th april 2020
Transcorp Hotels PlcN0.07k28th February 2020Nil13th-17th March 202024th March 202026th March 202012th March 2020
United Capital PLCN0.50k18th February 2020Nil9th-13th March 202024th March 202026th March 20206th March 2020
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLCN0.035K30th January 2020Nil9th-13th March 20207th May 202014th May 20206th March 2020
Zenith bank PlcN2.50k21st February 2020Nil10th March 202016th March 202016th March 20209th March 2020
Africa Prudential PlcN0.70k25th february 2020Nil9th-13th March 202023rd March 202023rd March 20206th March 2020
Dangote Cement PlcN16.0025th february 2020Nil26th May 202015th June 202016th June 202025th May 2020
Stock Market

MTN, STANBIC, SEPLAT record gains, Nigerian bourse up in four straight days

This marked an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

The Nigerian Stock market continued its bullish run for four straight days, as the NSE All-Share Index gained by +0.19% to close at 24,930.34 basis points at the end of today’s trading session. The market capitalization currently stands at N13.005 trillion, while Year-to-Date (YTD) returns is -7.12%.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Stock Exchange trading turnover closed negative today, as volume moved down by -54.67% as against +148.14% uptick recorded during the previous session. FBNH, WAPCO, and JAPAULOIL were the most active Nigerian stocks by trading turnover during today’s session.

READ MORE: NIPOST’s new charges could have ruined the e-commerce/logistics industry

On the other hand, market breadth closed positive as SEPLAT led 20 gainers, compared to 10 losers who were topped by UBN. This marked an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

The Top Gainers

  • SEPLAT up 9.03% to close at N350
  • STANBIC up 4.76% to close at N31.5
  • NASCON up 4.17% to close at N13.5
  • GUINNESS up 3.85% to close at N13.5
  • MTNN up 0.42% to close at N118.5

The top losers

  • UBN down 7.41% to close at N5
  • LEARNAFRCA down 6.93% to close at N0.94
  • MAYBAKER down 3.45% to close at N2.8
  • BUACEMENT down 1.74% to close at N39.5
  • FLOURMILL down 1.03% to close at N19.2

READ: Bitcoin whale moves 88,989 BTC worth $1 billion

Market Outlook

The Nigerian bourse has closed on a bullish note over the past four trading days. This is because investors have continued their buying pressures on notably undervalued blue-chip stocks. However, with the present economic macros, Nairametrics recommends you seek the counsel of a certified financial advisor.

Stock Market

STANBIC, GTBANK, MOBIL record gains, with investors’ profit up by N21 billion

Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run in three days consecutively.

Published

2 days ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Top 10 stockbroking firms trade N1.35 trillion on stocks in 2019, Nigerian stockbrokers facing extinctionBanking stocks lay anchor on the shaky waters of Nigerian Stock Market, Nigerian banking stocks ignore red flags, boost nigeria stock market, stock market

The Nigerian Stock Market continued its bullish run on Wednesday as the All Share Index gained by 0.16% to close at 24,882.04 points. The market capitalization also increased by the same margin to N12.979 trillion, even as investors gained N20.94 billion.

Volume and Value of shares traded were up by 148.13% and 168.41% to 383.28million units and N3.89 billion respectively, in 3,860 deals.

UBA ADS

UACN was the most traded by volume at 81.74 million units, while PRESCO topped by value at N1.255 billion.

Performance across sectors was mixed as two out of the five major sub-indices under our coverage closed positive.

The Banking Index gained 0.07%, buoyed by gains in GUARANTY and ACCESS. Price appreciation in MOBIL closed the Oil and Gas sector by 0.11%.

GTBank 728 x 90

The Consumer goods and Industrial index inched up distantly by 0.01% respectively. The Insurance index finished as the lone loser, down marginally by 0.01%

Top gainers

  • CAP up 9.74%to close at N16.9
  • STANBIC up 5.00% to close at N31.5
  • GUARANTY up 1.94% to close at N23.6
  • PRESCO up 1.16% to close at N48
  • MOBIL up 0.92% to close at N175

Top losers

  1. ETERNA down 9.00% to close at N1.82
  2. MAYBAKER down 3.33% to close at N2.9
  3. ZENITHBANK down 2.65% to close at N16.5
  4. FLOURMILL down 0.51% to close at N19.4
  5. WAPCO down 0.43% to close at N11.7

Outlook

The Nigerian bourse has continued its bullish run for three consecutive days, as some blue-chip stocks such as STANBIC, MOBIL, and GTBank recorded impressive gains.

However, Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, as market liquidity remains a major concern among stock traders. This is coupled with the issue of heightened geopolitical tension/uncertainty between two of the superpowers.

