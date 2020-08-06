Business
4 key points in the new Lagos 2020 Land Use Charge
All property owned, occupied by anyone older than 60 years are exempted from paying the Land Use Charge.
Lagos State Government has released the new provisions in the new 2020 Land Use Charge (LUC) Law, which entails the reduction in penalties for defaults, the people exempted from the charge and forfeiture of N5.8 billion penalties among others.
While presenting the guideline to the public on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, explained in 2018, there was an increase in the Land Use Charge rate as well as the method of valuation of properties, this shock had a sporadic increase in Land Use Charge payable by property owners.
He said, “In view of the aforementioned, the current administration decided to review the Land Use Charge law by reversing the rate of Land Use Charge to pre-2018 while upholding the 2018 method of valuation.”
Back story: Earlier on Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that the state government revoked the 2018 land use charge. According to Olowo, the government reverted to pre-2018 land use charges.
He said, “The penalties for land use charges for 2017, 2018, and 2019 have also been waived, which translates to a loss of revenue amounting to N5.6billion.
Below are 4 key components of the new law:
People exempted from the law:
All property owned and occupied by pensioners are exempted from paying the LUC. The definition of Pensioner, according to the state, has been expanded to include all retirees from private and public institutions in the state or any person that has attained the age of sixty (60) years and has ceased to be actively engaged in any activity or business for remuneration.
Non-exempted
- Profit oriented Cemeteries and Burial Grounds are no longer exempted from payment of Land Use Charge
- Private Libraries are also no longer exempted from paying Land Use Charge
Reductions of penalties and rates
- Days Outstanding Before Now
45-75 days from 25% to 10%
75-105 days from 50% to 20%
105-135 days from 100% to 50%
- A 48% reduction in the Annual Charge Rates:
Definition Areas Before Now
Owner-Occupied Residential Property 0.076% to 0.0394%
Industrial Premises of Manufacturing Concerns 0.256% to 0.132%
Residential Property/Private School (Owner & 3rd Party) 0.256% to 0.132%
Residential Property (Without Owner in residence) 0.76% to 0.394%
Commercial property (Used by the occupier for Business Purposes) 0.76% to 0.394%
Vacant Properties and open empty Land 0.076% to 0.0394%
- Annual charge rate for Agricultural land was reduced from 0.076% to 0.01%. This is an 87% reduction from the old rate.
- Penalties for Land Use Charge for Year 2017,2018 and 2019 have also been waived. This translates to N5,752,168,411.03 potential revenue waived by the State.
- In addition to the reintroduction of the 15% early payment discount, an additional COVID 19 incentive of 10% will be granted on the total amount payable. This makes the total discount for early payment 25% if payment is made before the due date
- The penalty for obstruction of officials and damage to property identification plague has been reduced from N250,000 to N100,000
- The penalty for inciting a person to refuse to pay LUC has been reduced from N250,000 to N100,000
- The 2020 LUC Law introduced a 10% and 20% special relief for Vacant properties and Open empty land, respectively.
- The right of enforcement has been reduced from notification of three (3) default notices to (2) default notices.
Agents of LUC
- Section 14 of the Law which makes it possible for the Commissioner to appoint any person including an occupier of a chargeable property to be an agent of the owner for the purpose of collecting Land Use Charge.
“While we assure Lagosians that our typical response time will not exceed 24hours, we urge anyone who feels dissatisfied or whose complaint results in a dispute to please contact the Lagos State Appeal Tribunal. Let me state that we share in the pain which the pandemic has brought on every household including the government,” he added.
Olowo added that while the state hopes for the return of normalcy to business activities, it is important to let residents know that, the payment of LUC is not intended to inflict any hardship on anyone.
Meanwhile, property owners are expected to receive their 2020 LUC bills shortly and they are to leverage on the 25% early payment discount.
Read full guideline here
Breaking: FG extends second phase of eased lockdown by another 4 weeks
This is the third time the second phase of the eased lockdown is being extended.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another 4 weeks.
According to a monitored media report, this is the third time the second phase of the eased lockdown which is currently observed across the country is being extended
The disclosure was made by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, during the Task Force briefing in Abuja on Thursday.
The Federal Government had on July 27 extended the current lockdown by an additional one week due to the Sallah celebration on July 29.
Mustapha disclosed that the extension followed the briefing and recommendation to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday on the progress made so far by Presidential Task Force in containing the spread of Covid-19 and keeping citizens safe from contracting the virus.
The PTF Chairman noted that they made a couple of recommendations to the president and the extension of the current phase of ease of lockdown was one of the ones approved.
He revealed that in the recommendation that was made to the president about retaining the current phase of the lockdown, the PTF made some minor changes to address the economic, socio-political concerns of Nigerians.
NBA to disburse over N92 million COVID-19 relief fund to 10,126 young lawyers
The name of the eligible candidates will be published on the association’s website.
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it will disburse the sum of N92,884,505.00 to 10,125 young lawyers as COVID-19 relief.
This was announced by the President of the NBA, Paul Usoro in a statement released on Thursday. Usoro said that young lawyers (with 1-4 years post-call experience) who paid their association dues up to the March 21st deadline would be eligible for the relief.
The NBA President, Paul Usoro, SAN has directed the immediate disbursement of the Covid-19 relief fund to 10, 126 eligible young lawyers.
The NBA President expresses the gratitude of the Bar to the Donors. The List of donors is accessible on the NBA Website.
The report said the NBA’s Welfare Committee raised the sum of N92,884,505.00, which would mean a total disbursement of N9,172.57 per lawyer. The NBA says it would add an extra N8,375,495.00 to the fund so that each beneficiary could get about N10,000 each.
The NBA will also take full responsibility for bank charges related to the transactions at N525,000.00.
The Association says other younger lawyers with post-call experience of 5-7 years could not be under the relief programme as the association is constrained by limited funds available for distribution.
“We felt that younger lawyers should perhaps constitute the primary focus for the distribution of the relief funds,” Paul Usoro said.
The name of the eligible candidates will be published on the association’s website and eligible beneficiaries are required to fill and submit validation forms.
Mr. Usoro said the donors came from mostly senior lawyers. “Their names and their donations which are all written in gold are published with the release,” he added.
NASS to incorporate 6 months maternity leave bill into NHIA bill
Employers will now also be mandated by the bill to allow nursing mothers a 6-month maternity leave.
The Chairman, Nigerian Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, disclosed that the 6 months maternity leave bill is currently before the Senate Committee on Health. According to him, this is part of a larger plan to encourage/incorporate exclusive breastfeeding and create an enabling environment for exclusive breastfeeding and child nutrition in the country.
After it is approved, the bill will be incorporated into the National Health Insurance Authority Bill which has passed its third reading on the floor of the Senate. The bill is currently before the House of Representatives.
Speaking during a Webinar hosted by the Save the Children International, Oloriegbe maintained that the bill would drive innovative approaches to breastfeeding in Nigeria. And if it is assented to by the President, it would go a long way towards improving child nutrition in the country.
Oloriegbe added that the promotion of breastfeeding is an investment in human capital and the health of the planet. He stressed the need for a concerted effort by the government, health care providers, religious and traditional institutions, civil societies, and the academia to promote and support breastfeeding.
Why this matters
The bill, as explained by Oloriegbe, will encourage and support “working-class women to stay at home and exclusively breastfeed their children for the first 6months of life and till the child clock 2years”.
Employers will now also be mandated by the bill to allow nursing mothers a 6-month maternity leave and provide for breastfeeding break and space in workplaces. They will also adopt policies that would encourage working mothers to give their children the needed nutrition despite work demands.
“It will also provide for the prioritization of breastfeeding mothers and children at health facilities and other public service delivery point and provide activity support education in nutrition for breastfeeding mothers including their support,” Oloriegbe explained.
Save the Children’s Programme Development and Quality Director, Shannon Ward, stated in her presentation that despite the sensitizations on benefits of exclusive breastfeeding to babies health and growth, only one-third of children in Nigeria enjoy exclusive breastfeeding.
The Backstory
Note that the 2020 World Breastfeeding Week is currently ongoing. It started on August 1st and will last till August 7th. This year’s theme is “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet”.
World Breastfeeding Week is an annual event that is held in the first week of August. This year’s event is being held virtually across the world due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic.
