100% of Chainlink (LINK) wallets are now in profit
Recent data reveals the entire supply of the LINK token is now in profit.
The world’s fastest-growing crypto asset, Chainlink (LINK), is in the news again following a positive rally. Investors now have good reasons to smile to the bank because 100% of LINK wallets are in profit.
Data obtained from an intelligence company, IntoTheBlock, revealed the entire supply of the LINK token is in profit.
How the surge happened: Recall that Nairametrics exclusively broke the news after LINK gained about 451% in 6 months, moving from $2.12 on March 15, to $9.57. This had made it the ninth most valuable crypto asset by market capitalization value of $3.35 billion.
Quick fact: Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs. Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
Bitcoin whale moves 88,989 BTC worth $1 billion
BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately.
BTC whales seem to be cashing in now on the world’s most valuable crypto asset.
Data obtained from BTCBlockbot, a crypto analytic tracker, “Whale alert! Someone moved 88,989 BTC in block 642,034” estimated to be roughly worth about $1 billion dollars, recently.
BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent bullish momentum in the BTC market.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 88,989 BTC ($1B) in block 642,034 https://t.co/nolEdW7Dcp
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) August 3, 2020
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is washed with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
LINK, most profitable crypto-asset in 6 months, gains 451%
ChainLink is showing signs of life while other crypto assets are pulling back lately.
In the crypto industry, one crypto asset is emerging as the most profitable crypto asset in 2020 for its investors. The name of that crypto asset is LINK.
The detail: ChainLink (LINK) has gained about 451% in 6 months, moving from $2.12 on March 15, 2020, to $9.57 as at the time this report was drafted. This has made it the ninth most valuable crypto asset by market capitalization value of $3.35 billion.
The recent gain in this fast-growing crypto-asset follows a recent pullback after LINK reached the $8.94 price levels near the middle of July.
ChainLink is showing signs of life, while Bitcoin and most of the crypto assets are pulling back lately. One thing to keep an eye on is the trading and social volume in relation to its price direction. An increase appears to be starting, which is correlating with this rise.
$LINK is showing signs of life while $BTC and most of #crypto is sliding back slowly. One thing to keep an eye on is trading and social volume in relation to its price direction. An increase appears to be starting, which is correlating with this rise. 👀 https://t.co/HWdN7q7P9T pic.twitter.com/fabKVlFqFA
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 3, 2020
Quick fact: Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.
Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
Recall that about a year ago, ChainLink announced that Google was integrating ChainLink into their approach to smart contract adoption. Here’s how users can use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google’s most popular cloud services.
We're thrilled to share that Google is one of the great companies integrating #Chainlink into their approach to smart contract adoption. Here's how @GCPcloud users can use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google's most popular cloud services. https://t.co/TfaGPP5TlS
— Chainlink – Official Channel (@chainlink) June 13, 2019
Bitcoin robbers are cashing in as they transfer $7 million worth of BTCs
The biggest loot of the four transactions was 308.43BTC (3,491,285 USD).
BTC robbers seem to be having a field day in recent times. Barely four years after some BTC robbers stole 119,756 Bitcoins from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016, the robbers have moved $7 million worth of BTCs to unknown wallets. This happened just some hours ago.
According to a series of tweets, yesterday, by the advanced crypto tracker Whale Alert, wallets linked to Bitfinex’s 2016 security breach have moved 620 Bitcoins (BTC) — worth roughly $7 million at the time of writing — in over 4 transactions.
The biggest loot of the four transactions was 308.43 BTC (3,491,285 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex hack in 2016 to an unknown wallet.
⚠ 308.43 #BTC (3,491,285 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex Hack 2016 to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 3, 2020
Recall about a week ago, Narametrics broke the news on how BTC thieves in less than 48 hours stole 3503 BTC worth $38.5 million. This is more than the 119 756 BTC stolen in 2016.
Back story: In 2016, a top official at Bitfinex, in a statement credited to Reuters, disclosed that 119,756 Bitcoins were stolen from users’ accounts. To date, the BTC robbers responsible for these heists have only been able to move only 1-2% of the funds from the exchange.
The world’s flagship currency is trading above the strong resistance level above $11,200 with a market capitalization of about $208 billion.
How easy is tracking BTCs? It should be noted that Bitcoin is not really anonymous because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system, so it’s very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.
What this means: Blockchain security and security agencies have flagged the BTC wallets containing the stolen BTCs, making it very difficult to move the 119,756 BTC without being noticed.