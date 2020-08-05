Connect with us
100% of Chainlink (LINK) wallets are now in profit

Recent data reveals the entire supply of the LINK token is now in profit.

9 hours ago

The world’s fastest-growing crypto asset, Chainlink (LINK), is in the news again following a positive rally. Investors now have good reasons to smile to the bank because 100% of LINK wallets are in profit.

Data obtained from an intelligence company, IntoTheBlock, revealed the entire supply of the LINK token is in profit.

How the surge happened: Recall that Nairametrics exclusively broke the news after LINK gained about 451% in 6 months, moving from $2.12 on March 15, to $9.57. This had made it the ninth most valuable crypto asset by market capitalization value of $3.35 billion.

Quick fact: Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs. Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.

Recall that about a year ago, Chainlink announced that Google was integrating Chainlink into their approach to smart contract adoption on how users could use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google’s most popular cloud services.

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. A member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Financial Market; Yale University, Behavioral Finance; Duke University.

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin whale moves 88,989 BTC worth $1 billion

BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately.

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

blockchain technology, Bitcoin giving better returns than the Nigerian stock market, What it will take Bitcoin to hit $100,000?

BTC whales seem to be cashing in now on the world’s most valuable crypto asset.

Data obtained from BTCBlockbot, a crypto analytic tracker, “Whale alert! Someone moved 88,989 BTC in block 642,034” estimated to be roughly worth about $1 billion dollars, recently.

BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent bullish momentum in the BTC market.

READ ALSO: How BTC Whales can push BTC market value to $1 trillion

Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is washed with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

READ MORE: An all-time high 26,054,215 BTC wallets are smiling to the bank

Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.

As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.

Cryptocurrency

LINK, most profitable crypto-asset in 6 months, gains 451%

ChainLink is showing signs of life while other crypto assets are pulling back lately.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

ChainLink’s digital coin skyrockets 388% in 130 days, still soaring

In the crypto industry, one crypto asset is emerging as the most profitable crypto asset in 2020 for its investors. The name of that crypto asset is LINK.

The detail: ChainLink (LINK) has gained about 451% in 6 months, moving from $2.12 on March 15, 2020, to $9.57 as at the time this report was drafted. This has made it the ninth most valuable crypto asset by market capitalization value of $3.35 billion.

The recent gain in this fast-growing crypto-asset follows a recent pullback after LINK reached the $8.94 price levels near the middle of July.

ChainLink is showing signs of life, while Bitcoin and most of the crypto assets are pulling back lately. One thing to keep an eye on is the trading and social volume in relation to its price direction. An increase appears to be starting, which is correlating with this rise.

Quick fact: Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.

READ ALSO: Why you should consider selling Bitcoin now

Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.

Recall that about a year ago, ChainLink announced that Google was integrating ChainLink into their approach to smart contract adoption. Here’s how users can use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google’s most popular cloud services.

READ ALSO: Ethereum-based assets produce highest returns in 2020

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin robbers are cashing in as they transfer $7 million worth of BTCs

The biggest loot of the four transactions was 308.43BTC (3,491,285 USD).

Published

2 days ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

BTC robbers seem to be having a field day in recent times. Barely four years after some BTC robbers stole 119,756 Bitcoins from crypto exchange Bitfinex in 2016, the robbers have moved $7 million worth of BTCs to unknown wallets. This happened just some hours ago.

According to a series of tweets, yesterday, by the advanced crypto tracker Whale Alert, wallets linked to Bitfinex’s 2016 security breach have moved 620 Bitcoins (BTC) — worth roughly $7 million at the time of writing — in over 4 transactions.

The biggest loot of the four transactions was 308.43 BTC (3,491,285 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Bitfinex hack in 2016 to an unknown wallet.

READ MORE: Bitcoin thieves move 3,897 BTC worth $42 million in 1 hour

Recall about a week ago, Narametrics broke the news on how BTC thieves in less than 48 hours stole 3503 BTC worth $38.5 million. This is more than the 119 756 BTC stolen in 2016.

Back story: In 2016, a top official at Bitfinex, in a statement credited to Reuters, disclosed that 119,756 Bitcoins were stolen from users’ accounts. To date, the BTC robbers responsible for these heists have only been able to move only 1-2% of the funds from the exchange.

READ ALSO: Bitcoin surges pass $11,500, BTC wallets activity hit 2.5 year high

The world’s flagship currency is trading above the strong resistance level above  $11,200 with a market capitalization of about $208 billion.

How easy is tracking BTCs? It should be noted that Bitcoin is not really anonymous because all BTC transactions are kept permanently and publicly on the blockchain or ledger system, so it’s very easy for anyone to see the transactions and balances of any BTC address.

What this means: Blockchain security and security agencies have flagged the BTC wallets containing the stolen BTCs, making it very difficult to move the 119,756 BTC without being noticed.

