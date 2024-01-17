Davos Live

WEF 2024: FG needs the private sector to grow the economy — Wale Edun
The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has said that the 2024 budget signalled a new direction in the economic landscape of the country, adding that the federal government needs to move out of the way and allow private investors to grow the economy.
Edun, who was speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) , told newsmen that the federal government is relying on private investors to help grow the economy, create job opportunities and reduce poverty.
The minister noted that about N300 billion in revenue projection from the private sector has been included in the 2024 budget.
Edun said,
- “We are doing all it takes to ensure that we maximize our domestic resources, provide our own equity. And as you know, the budget does have an element of about N300 billion that is meant to be funding from the proceeds of privatization.
- “And I think it is an indication of the direction of travel of the federal government. A willingness and a commitment for government to move out of the way and allow private investments to maximize the resources, maximize opportunities, create jobs and reduce poverty.”
Speaking on the recent investment trips of the government, Edun noted that the most advanced countries are determined to maintain a higher interest rate to battle inflationary pressure, resulting in an expensive debt financing for most emerging economies like Nigeria.
Subsequently, the minister said that this trend has pushed most developing countries to focus on domestic resource mobilization and internally generation of revenue, as opposed to borrowing.
He said,
- “As we have moved around the world, we have been at the table in France, the World Bank meetings, the G20 meetings and Arab summit.
- “The refrain all round is that interest rate remains high and are expected to remain high as the developed world fight inflation. That means that international debt financing as a source of funding is relatively expensive and not advisable as a general policy.
- “And that has meant focusing on domestic mobilization and raising revenue internally, efficiency of spending by government. The direction of travel is that much more efficiency should be achieved in terms revenue generation and spending.”
What you should know
- The 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting is an annual economy summit hosted Davos, Switzerland.
- This year’s meeting is set to emphasize the boom in artificial intelligence and guide leaders on navigating innovation and regulation. Over 1,600 business leaders are slated to attend, encompassing 800 CEOs and 60 world leaders.
- Vice President Kashim Shettima is leading the Nigerian delegation to the Forum.
- Accordingly, Shettima will join other political and business leaders across the world at the annual forum to discuss global socio-economic and development issues.
Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to claims that she intends to contest for the position of the World Bank president.
While addressing the claims, Okonjo-Iweala said she isn’t surprised about the assertion, as her 2012 ambition would naturally make convince people into believing she would declare her candidacy this year.
Though she didn’t rule out the possibility of contesting or emerging as the president of World Bank, but Okonjo-Iweala told Richard Quest of CNN at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that she hasn’t declared her candidacy for the position.
“I know that, because I contested the last time in 2012, and many people were asking that question. It is a shareholder’s decision and they have to decide how they want it. Someone has to nominate. “If the right person were to nominate, and if the circumstances are right and people feel I can do the job, yes!”
“No I have not declared my candidacy, you asked a hypothetical question and I answered it fairly. I’m very happy right now, and I just want you to know that I’m enjoying life for a change for a portfolio of what I like.”
NSE CEO, Oscar Onyema is optimistic about MTN Nigeria listing
The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Oscar Onyema has expressed his expectation from the possible listing of MTN Nigeria on the stock exchange. He assured the listing will have a positive impact on the market.
Onyema made this assertion at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He told CNBC that the listing of MTN Nigeria will also give MTN subscribers a sense of belonging through an ownership stake in the telecommunications company.
MTN Nigeria had announced their intention to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2017, but extended the date to May 2018. Two years after the former timeframe, the listing is still pending. The telecoms operator had blamed the inconducive conditions of 2017 on the delay.
Despite the delay of the initial listing timeframe, Onyema stated the stock exchange will continue to hold discussions with the telecoms company in relations to their listing plans, stating that MTN Nigeria has every intention to be among listed companies on the exchange. Though, he didn’t give a timeframe for the listing.
“MTN listing will have a significant positive impact on the market. It will give investors something new and exciting to participate in. It will give their subscribers an opportunity to take an ownership stake in the company, and, therefore, continue to do business with them. We (NSE) continue to engage with them (MTN) and to have conversations around the listing potentials. It is something that they believe they want to do, they’ve publicly stated that they want to do it”.
Adding that part of NSE’s responsibility is to help facilitate and make sure that companies that want to come to the market are actually able to do so in a very seamless fashion.
Mission in Davos
Meanwhile, World leaders in government and various sectors are gathered at Davos, Norway, for the World Economic Forum, and Onyema ensured the Nigerian Stock Exchange is dully represented to partake in a global discussion about a new geopolitical system that thrives.
He said the pursuit of new financial structures and business plugins made it necessary for business leaders like him to be present among quarters discussing how to move global economy further from its current position with the help of the fourth industrial revolution.
“We are here to participate in the global discussion, globalisation 4.0, on what needs to be done to create a new geopolitical system that works for everybody, including business.
“So those of us that are from the business aspect of things, are looking at new financing structures, new ways to participate in this whole new world of globalisation 4.0, which is obviously driven by the context of the 4th industrial revolution, something we at the exchange in Nigeria have decided to take a leadership position in.
“We believe we can actually catalyse significant activities with regards to big data analytics, cloud computing, block-chain technology, and every other technology that are very symptomatic of the fourth industrial revolution, driving the agenda to make ourselves a more attractive destination for raising capital and financing all kinds of structures that would make significant impact on the economy.”