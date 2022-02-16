No Result
Business Analyst

Job Title: Business Analyst

Job Description

  1. Full coverage of banking and finance / Investment beat in terms of breaking news, feature stories, investigative stories etc.
  2. Represent Nairametrics at meetings, press briefings and general events
  3. Conduct regular Interviews with corporate executives, government officials and prominent stakeholders across your beat and write suitable feature stories or corporate profiles
  4. Conduct regular research and comparism of banks and corporates thereby creating ranking or product review stories
  5. Create and build strategic relationship with Organisations and Individuals that will serve as a valid information source or business partners to Nairametrics
  6. Generate standard or custom reports summarizing business, financial, or economic data for review by executives, managers, clients, and other stakeholders.
  7. Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to support recommendations for action
  8. Be the eyes and ears of Nairametrics across your designated beat with timely and accurate stories.

Basic Requirement

  • Experience working in a fast-paced media firm or related services firm is highly desirable.
  • Minimum 4 years proven experience in Banking and Finance, Investment and other related portfolios
  • Good writing, interpretation and financial story telling skills
  • Ability to break down complex financial terms to comprehensible bits for readers
  • Prior high-quality experience in similar roles with top firms in the Investment capital/Financial or space will be a major advantage.
  • Prior writing experience at a digital or print media is a must.
  • Demonstrated ability to work on tight deadlines.
  • Experience in interacting with people (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible, resourceful and efficient, with a high level of professionalism .

Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com

Subject: Business Analyst

