Job Title: Business Analyst
Job Description
- Full coverage of banking and finance / Investment beat in terms of breaking news, feature stories, investigative stories etc.
- Represent Nairametrics at meetings, press briefings and general events
- Conduct regular Interviews with corporate executives, government officials and prominent stakeholders across your beat and write suitable feature stories or corporate profiles
- Conduct regular research and comparism of banks and corporates thereby creating ranking or product review stories
- Create and build strategic relationship with Organisations and Individuals that will serve as a valid information source or business partners to Nairametrics
- Generate standard or custom reports summarizing business, financial, or economic data for review by executives, managers, clients, and other stakeholders.
- Synthesize current business intelligence or trend data to support recommendations for action
- Be the eyes and ears of Nairametrics across your designated beat with timely and accurate stories.
Basic Requirement
- Experience working in a fast-paced media firm or related services firm is highly desirable.
- Minimum 4 years proven experience in Banking and Finance, Investment and other related portfolios
- Good writing, interpretation and financial story telling skills
- Ability to break down complex financial terms to comprehensible bits for readers
- Prior high-quality experience in similar roles with top firms in the Investment capital/Financial or space will be a major advantage.
- Prior writing experience at a digital or print media is a must.
- Demonstrated ability to work on tight deadlines.
- Experience in interacting with people (at all levels) in a fast-paced environment, sometimes under pressure, remaining flexible, resourceful and efficient, with a high level of professionalism .
Send CV to hello.hr@nairametrics.com
Subject: Business Analyst