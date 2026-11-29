Nigeria's animal feed industry needs stronger domestic raw-material supply chains, increased investment in agricultural storage and structured partnerships with farmers to reduce manufacturers' exposure to seasonal price fluctuations and supply disruptions.

Nigeria’s animal feed industry needs stronger domestic raw-material supply chains, increased investment in agricultural storage and structured partnerships with farmers to reduce manufacturers’ exposure to seasonal price fluctuations and supply disruptions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc, Anthonia Chinyere Akabusi, made the call in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, highlighting the need for feed manufacturers to secure more reliable sources of agricultural inputs.

She said the industry’s heavy reliance on open-market purchases of key agricultural inputs, particularly maize and soybean, exposes feed manufacturers to price increases that quickly translate into higher production costs.

Akabusi said manufacturers must look beyond investments in processing equipment and develop more predictable sources of raw materials, noting that high feed costs also remain the biggest expense facing commercial poultry producers.

Local sourcing, farmer partnerships critical to feed supply

Akabusi said feed manufacturers must invest in local agricultural production, structured farmer partnerships and storage infrastructure to establish more reliable raw-material supply chains and manage procurement costs.

“For feed manufacturers, this requires investment in local crop production, structured partnerships with farmers, storage infrastructure and efficient procurement systems. Without these, increases in maize and soybean prices are quickly transferred into feed production costs,” she said.

Akabusi said Zichis plans to work with smallholder farmers to improve its access to locally produced maize and soybean, which are key ingredients in animal feed production.

She said the company intends to provide participating farmers with agricultural inputs and mechanisation services while purchasing their produce.

Feed accounts for over 50% of poultry production costs

Feed remains the biggest expense in commercial poultry production, accounting for more than 50% of total production costs, alongside energy and animal health expenses, Akabusi said.

She said producing its own feed through backward integration had reduced the company’s production costs by 13%.

Zichis intends to build on this strategy by integrating smallholder farmers into its outgrower sustainability programme to support maize and soybean cultivation.

According to Akabusi, the approach is expected to strengthen raw-material supply, reduce input costs and improve margins.

The strategy reflects how closer integration between crop production and animal feed manufacturing could help poultry producers manage some of the cost pressures associated with commercial farming.

Beyond direct partnerships with farmers, Akabusi identified storage infrastructure as another important investment for manufacturers seeking to maintain consistent supplies of agricultural inputs throughout the year.

She explained that purchasing raw materials during harvest periods and storing them for use during lean seasons could help manufacturers manage procurement costs and reduce exposure to seasonal price increases.

Energy costs, biosecurity also affect poultry profitability

Beyond feed expenses, Akabusi identified energy costs and animal health management as other significant considerations for commercial poultry producers.

She warned that poor biosecurity could trigger disease outbreaks, reduce egg production and increase mortality, undermining farm profitability.

Akabusi also highlighted the importance of laboratory testing, saying the company’s feed undergoes analysis from raw-material inspection to finished-product testing to maintain quality and nutritional standards.

She added that local feed manufacturers must invest beyond processing equipment, focusing on reliable raw-material sourcing, procurement management, storage and consistent feed quality to reduce exposure to seasonal price shocks, protect margins and build a sustainable domestic feed industry.

Poultry farmers face persistent feed cost pressures

Nairametrics has previously reported how rising feed costs have continued to squeeze poultry farmers’ profitability, with the prices of maize, soybean and other feed ingredients contributing to the pressure.

In February 2025, farmers told Nairametrics that rising feed prices were making it increasingly difficult to sustain poultry operations, as higher production expenses put pressure on their margins.

The pressure has also extended beyond maize prices. In July 2025, the Chairman of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Lagos State chapter, Mojeed Iyiola, told Nairametrics that poultry feed production costs remained high despite a decline in local maize prices, as other ingredients, including lysine and groundnut cake, remained expensive.