In this exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Zichis' Chief Executive Officer, Anthonia Chinyere Akabusi, discusses the company's expansion strategy, the constraints facing Nigeria's poultry and palm oil industries, and the financing challenges confronting businesses undertaking capital-intensive agricultural projects.

Nigeria’s palm oil industry continues to face a significant supply gap, with domestic production estimated at 1.57 million tonnes in 2025 against consumption of 2.61 million tonnes, according to the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries.

The poultry industry also faces a substantial gap between local broiler meat production and domestic demand.

These supply gaps are creating opportunities for private-sector investment in oil palm cultivation, modern processing facilities and domestic poultry and animal feed production, as businesses look to tap into unmet demand and strengthen local supply.

Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc is among the companies seeking to tap into these opportunities, with planned investments spanning poultry processing, animal feed production and oil palm cultivation.

The company is targeting monthly revenue of more than N700 million from a new halal broiler processing facility, while also planning capacity upgrades across its feed and palm oil operations in 2027.

In this exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Zichis’ Chief Executive Officer, Anthonia Chinyere Akabusi, discusses the company’s expansion strategy, the constraints facing Nigeria’s poultry and palm oil industries, and the financing challenges confronting businesses undertaking capital-intensive agricultural projects.

Nairametrics: What are Zichis’ major expansion priorities for 2027? What specific production capacity and actual output targets has the company set across its poultry, animal feed and oil palm operations?

Anthonia Chinyere Akabusi: Our major expansion priority for 2027 is the halal broiler processing business, with a planned capacity of 1,000 birds per hour and commercial operations targeted for Q1 2027.

Nigeria’s broiler meat consumption is estimated at over 1.5 million tonnes annually, against local production of less than 500,000 tonnes. This presents an opportunity for Zichis to increase its share of the domestic market through locally processed and packaged chicken. We project monthly revenue of over N700 million from this facility.

We are also exploring opportunities beyond Nigeria. Our participation in the West Africa Integration & Investment Summit in Sierra Leone provided an opportunity to explore regional partnerships and market access.

In animal feed, we plan to upgrade our existing 5-tonne-per-hour feed mill from Q2 2027 to increase capacity and supply to our poultry operations and external customers.

Palm oil processing is another priority. We already operate a 2-tonne-per-hour oil mill and intend to upgrade its capacity. This will support increased processing of fresh fruit bunches from our plantations and local farmers. We are also pursuing the proposed acquisition of the 221-hectare Amandel plantation in Ondo State, which remains subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals.

Nairametrics: Zichis reported N1.22 billion in revenue, up 163%, and a 222% increase in profit after tax in the first nine months of 2026. How do you assess this performance, and how sustainable is the improvement in margins as the company expands?

Anthonia Chinyere Akabusi: Our performance in the first nine months of 2026 reflects growth across all five of our business segments. Commercial layers remained our largest revenue contributor, generating N394.72 million (32.4%) of total revenue. Animal feed contributed N293.93 million (24.11%), palm oil N235.53 million (19.3%), chicken N211.34 million (17.3%) and fish N83.60 million (6.9%).

Importantly, all five segments recorded year-on-year revenue growth. Egg sales grew by 124%, animal feed by 232%, palm oil by 130%, chicken by 197%, and fish by 226%. This means our growth is coming from multiple revenue streams, rather than being driven by one product or business unit.

Our gross profit margin also improved from approximately 54% to 64%. One factor supporting cost efficiency is our in-house feed production, which has reduced poultry production costs by 13%. Feed accounts for over 50% of poultry production costs, so controlling this major input has a direct impact on operating efficiency. We are also strengthening quality control through laboratory testing of raw materials and finished feed, while improving biosecurity and production management across our farms.

In palm oil, we have moved beyond selling fresh fruit bunches (FFB) to processing them and aggregating additional supplies from local farmers. Our existing 2-tonne-per-hour oil mill contributes to this business, and we have obtained NAFDAC approval for our palm oil. We intend to upgrade the mill to increase processing capacity and capture more value from the FFB we source. The recovery of palm kernel cake also creates an additional input for animal feed production.

Sustaining the margin improvement will depend on maintaining production efficiency, controlling input costs, increasing capacity utilisation and growing the contribution of processed products. We are therefore focused not just on increasing revenue, but on ensuring that expansion translates into better cost management and stronger profitability.

Nairametrics: Zichis is developing a 2,000-acre oil palm project in Ogun State and has secured Board approval to commence the process of acquiring a 221-hectare plantation from Amandel Nigeria Limited in Ondo State. What is the current status of both projects?

Anthonia Chinyere Akabusi: Our oil palm project in Ogun State is spread across two locations: 1,000 acres at Ajebo-Owojo, in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, and 736 acres at Ogbere, along the Ore–Benin Expressway. Cultivation has commenced at Ajebo, while land clearing is underway at Ogbere. Discussions are also ongoing to secure the remaining acreage at Ogbere, bringing the total landholding to our planned 2,000 acres.

As cultivation is seasonal, we are preparing for the next planting season in 2027, with the target of cultivating 1,000 acres across both locations. We currently have over 50,000 sprouted oil palm seedlings in our nursery to support this phase.

We also plan to intercrop the plantation with over 30,000 plantain suckers. This will provide an additional source of revenue while the oil palms mature, allowing us to generate returns from the land in the intervening period.

Our processing plans include a 2-tonne-per-hour palm oil mill and a 5-tonne-per-hour feed mill, which will support the conversion of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and the use of palm kernel by-products in animal feed production. This integration will help us capture more value from our agricultural operations.

The required additional investment will be determined by the remaining land acquisition, phased cultivation, infrastructure and processing requirements. We are executing the project in stages, with commercial returns expected to build as cultivation expands, plantain production begins and the oil palms mature.

On Amandel: For clarity, Zichis has not acquired the 221-hectare Amandel plantation. As stated in our corporate disclosure, the Board approved the commencement of the proposed acquisition process, and the matter has been handed over to our Designated Adviser, Futureview, to facilitate the process.

Discussions between both parties are ongoing, and the proposed transaction remains subject to the necessary due diligence and applicable regulatory approvals. Any material progress will be communicated to the investing public through the appropriate disclosure channels. No acquisition has been concluded.

Nairametrics: Despite its agricultural potential, Nigeria remains dependent on imported palm oil. What are the biggest constraints preventing domestic producers from closing this supply gap?

Anthonia Chinyere Akabusi: One of the biggest constraints in Nigeria’s palm oil industry is the gap between domestic production and consumption. According to data from the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, Nigeria produced approximately 1.57 million tonnes of palm oil in 2025, against estimated consumption of 2.61 million tonnes.

This leaves a supply gap of about 1.04 million tonnes, which continues to be bridged through imports. The challenge is not simply the availability of processing equipment; it is also the insufficient and inconsistent supply of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) to keep processing facilities operating at capacity.

At Zichis, we identified this opportunity and have deliberately moved beyond selling fresh fruit bunches to processing them into palm oil. We currently operate a 2-tonne-per-hour oil mill and also aggregate FFB from local farmers to support processing and increase the volume of palm oil available to the market.

We have obtained NAFDAC approval for our palm oil, an important step in strengthening its acceptance and marketability. Our nine-month 2026 financial results reflect the commercial contribution of this business: palm oil generated N235.5 million, representing 19.3% of our total revenue of N1.219 billion.

Our next priority is to upgrade the existing 2-tonne-per-hour mill to increase processing capacity and improve our ability to absorb more FFB from our plantations and surrounding farming communities. This is why our plantation development and local farmer aggregation strategy are important. Increasing processing capacity without securing sufficient FFB would create a supply constraint; equally, expanding cultivation without adequate processing capacity would limit the value we can capture from the harvest. We are therefore developing both sides of the value chain.

At the national level, closing the supply gap requires more investment in high-yielding plantations, improved seedlings, mechanised farming, rural infrastructure and modern processing facilities. It also requires better access to long-term financing, given that oil palm takes several years to reach commercial production. Government support for smallholder farmers, local processors and structured outgrower arrangements would help increase FFB supply, improve mill utilisation and strengthen domestic production.

For Zichis, the commercial opportunity is clear: we want to increase the volume of FFB we process, deepen our sourcing relationships with local farmers and expand our processing capacity. The objective is to capture more value locally, contribute to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported palm oil and build a stronger, more sustainable palm oil business.

Nairametrics: Large-scale agricultural projects require substantial upfront investment and often take years to generate returns. Given Nigeria’s high financing costs, how can agribusinesses attract patient, long-term capital, and are existing government agricultural financing policies adequate to support private-sector investment at scale?

Anthonia Chinyere Akabusi: The problem is the mismatch between the cost and tenor of available finance and the time agriculture takes to generate returns. According to the Development Bank of Nigeria, agriculture contributed 27.55% of Nigeria’s GDP in 2025 but received only 6.3% of private-sector bank credit. This financing gap makes it difficult for agribusinesses to fund large plantations, processing facilities and other long-term projects.

Agribusinesses need more patient equity capital, alongside long-term loans with appropriate moratoriums. For example, oil palm takes about three to four years to reach commercial harvesting. A five-year loan, such as the maximum asset-financing tenor under the CBN’s Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme, may therefore leave limited time for repayment after the plantation starts producing.

Government interventions such as the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme and the National Agricultural Development Fund are useful, but access, affordability and loan tenors remain important considerations. The NADF’s move towards blended finance is encouraging because it can combine public and private capital to reduce investment risk. However, these programmes need to translate into accessible funding at a scale that matches the sector’s requirements.

At Zichis, we believe long-term equity is important to financing our expansion because it reduces dependence on high-cost debt. As a listed company, we can also use the capital market to attract investors whose investment horizon aligns with the gestation period of our agricultural projects. We need financing that allows the business to develop its assets and generate returns before facing significant repayment pressure.