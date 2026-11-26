The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched an $850 million regional rice development programme involving Nigeria and 14 other West African countries to strengthen the region's rice industry.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched an $850 million regional rice development programme involving Nigeria and 14 other West African countries to strengthen the region’s rice industry.

According to a report published by Herald Ghana on November 25, 2026, the programme’s agreement was signed on March 10, 2025, formalising cooperation between ECOWAS, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Africa Rice Center.

The five-year initiative is designed to improve rice production, processing and distribution across the participating countries, with the broader goal of reducing dependence on imported rice and achieving regional self-sufficiency by 2035.

ECOWAS targets rice import dependence

The programme is expected to strengthen the capacity of West African countries to meet more of their rice requirements through local production and a more competitive agricultural value chain.

Nigeria and the other participating countries will benefit from interventions covering different stages of the rice industry, from production to processing and marketing.

“The 15 beneficiaries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo,” the statement read in part.

The initiative will focus on improving the region’s ability to produce and distribute locally grown rice while addressing some of the structural challenges affecting the industry.

Farmers are expected to benefit from interventions aimed at increasing rice production and improving agricultural productivity.

Support for rice processing and marketing is expected to improve the competitiveness of locally produced rice and strengthen its position in regional markets.

The programme will also promote improvements in agricultural policies and regulatory frameworks to support the development of the rice sector across participating countries.

By addressing production, processing and marketing challenges together, the initiative seeks to strengthen connections across the regional rice value chain rather than focus solely on increasing agricultural output.

How ECOWAS allocated rice programme funding

The programme’s funding framework includes provisions for regional policy reforms, technical assistance and climate adaptation, with ECOWAS and the Africa Rice Center assigned specific responsibilities.

ECOWAS will lead the regional policy and regulatory reform component, while the Africa Rice Center will provide technical support to facilitate implementation across the participating countries.

The allocations include:

US$12 million for the ECOWAS-led regional policy and regulatory reform component, supported by an additional US$1.2 million in-kind contribution from the regional bloc.

US$8.5 million allocated to the Africa Rice Center for regional technical support.

US$9.44 million earmarked for climate adaptation interventions.

These funding components are intended to address different requirements within the rice industry, including the institutional support needed to coordinate regional activities and the technical assistance required to improve agricultural practices.

The climate adaptation allocation also reflects the programme’s focus on building resilience within the rice value chain, alongside efforts to improve production and market competitiveness.

ECOWAS rice programme builds on 2025 agreement

Nairametrics previously reported on March 11, 2025, that the African Development Bank (AfDB) and ECOWAS had signed a $12 million grant agreement to implement the Regional Resilient Rice Value Chains Development Programme (REWARD-ECOWAS).

The agreement was signed by ECOWAS Commission President Alieu Omar Touray and AfDB Director General for Nigeria, Dr. Abdul Kamara, establishing a framework for cooperation on strengthening rice production and regional food security.

The earlier agreement also sought to encourage investment in West Africa’s rice value chains by supporting interventions across the agricultural sector.

This new development represents a subsequent development in the initiative, moving beyond the initial funding agreement to the regional launch of the programme.

With implementation covering 15 countries, REWARD-ECOWAS is expected to coordinate interventions across the region as participating governments work towards the 2035 rice self-sufficiency target.