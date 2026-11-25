Equity Group Holdings Plc, ZEP-RE, ACRE Africa and the Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation have partnered to boost agricultural financing, insurance and climate-risk protection for farmers and agribusinesses across Africa.

Equity Group Holdings Plc, ZEP-RE, ACRE Africa and the Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation have partnered to boost agricultural financing, insurance and climate-risk protection for farmers and agribusinesses across Africa.

According to a statement published by Equity Group Foundation on November 24, 2026, the agreement was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Nairobi, Kenya.

The collaboration seeks to address funding constraints, limited insurance coverage and growing climate-related risks, particularly for smallholder farmers, women and young agricultural entrepreneurs.

Four institutions target Africa’s agricultural financing gap

The partnership combines expertise in banking, agricultural insurance, reinsurance and impact investment to strengthen agricultural value chains and improve farmers’ access to financing and risk protection.

Equity Group CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, said the collaboration would help de-risk agricultural value chains, strengthen farmers’ resilience and unlock opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Agriculture remains central to Africa’s economic transformation, food security and livelihoods,” Mwangi said.

Ambassador of France to Kenya, Ambassador Wadid Benaabou, said the priority was to translate the partnership into meaningful action for Kenya and its farmers.

Véronique Faujour, Secretary General of Crédit Agricole S.A. and CEO of Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation, said the collaboration would advance agricultural entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and climate resilience, particularly for women and young people.

ZEP-RE Group CEO, Hope Murera, said the partnership would support expanded agricultural risk protection through innovative insurance solutions and stronger reinsurance capacity.

ACRE Africa CEO, Ewan Wheeler, also said the collaboration would create opportunities to expand agricultural insurance and strengthen protection for farming communities.

The institutions said connecting financing with insurance and risk-sharing mechanisms would help farmers and agricultural enterprises improve productivity and withstand production and climate-related risks.

How four partners will support farmers

Under the agreement, each institution will contribute its expertise to expand financing, insurance and investment opportunities across agricultural value chains.

Equity Group will coordinate the partnership, using its banking network, digital platforms and customer relationships to facilitate financing for eligible farmers and agricultural enterprises.

ACRE Africa will provide agricultural risk assessment and insurance expertise, including farmer registration, risk modelling, insurance distribution, claims administration and capacity building.

ZEP-RE will provide reinsurance capacity and technical support covering actuarial analysis, pricing, data analytics, portfolio management and risk-transfer mechanisms.

Grameen Crédit Agricole Foundation will leverage its ecosystem to support agricultural entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and climate resilience.

The partners will also explore debt, equity, blended finance, guarantees and other investment instruments, including first-loss guarantee facilities. Other areas of collaboration include bancassurance, insurance operations and a regional learning platform covering agriculture and leadership development.

Nigeria strengthens agricultural financing and insurance

The partnership comes amid similar efforts in Nigeria to improve agricultural financing and protect farmers against production and climate-related risks.

These initiatives highlight the importance of combining agricultural financing with insurance and risk-sharing mechanisms to improve farmers’ resilience, an approach reflected in the partnership between Equity Group and its three partners.