The chief executives of Nigeria’s largest companies command varying levels of visibility on LinkedIn, the professional networking platform increasingly used by business leaders to communicate corporate strategy, industry developments and investment priorities.

The chief executives of Nigeria’s largest companies command varying levels of visibility on LinkedIn, the professional networking platform increasingly used by business leaders to communicate corporate strategy, industry developments and investment priorities.

While some have built audiences running into tens of thousands, others maintain a relatively modest following despite overseeing businesses with billions of naira in annual revenue.

An assessment of the personal LinkedIn profiles of executives leading companies in the Nairametrics NMX-100 reveals a wide disparity in their digital reach. Nairametrics’ NMX-100 comprises Nigerian companies generating at least N100 billion in annual revenue.

The comparison ranks the executives by their personal LinkedIn followers, offering a measure of their professional visibility alongside the scale of the businesses they lead.

10. Innocent C. Ike – Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Holdings Plc

LinkedIn followers – 3.2K+

Innocent Ike is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, which recorded gross earnings of N3.88 trillion for the period under review, the highest among the ten financial institutions assessed. The group posted a profit after tax of N474.17 billion, up 5.95% from N447.55 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, while total assets stood at N52.60 trillion.

Ike has more than 30 years of experience in banking and financial services. Before returning to Access Holdings in September 2025, he served as Group Managing Director and CEO of Polaris Bank, where he led its transformation into a digital-first financial services provider and oversaw the launch of its VULTe banking platform. He previously served as Access Bank’s Executive Director, Technology and Services.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos, where he was the best graduating student, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria. His LinkedIn profile had 3,207 followers as of November 29, 2026, with posts covering leadership, financial services, digital innovation and youth development.

9. Sunil Taldar – Managing Director and CEO, Airtel Africa Plc

LinkedIn followers – 4.7K+

Sunil Taldar is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa Plc, a telecommunications and mobile money operator with operations across 14 African countries. For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company reported revenue of $3.82 billion, up 28.2% from $2.98 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Operating profit rose 34.2% to $1.29 billion, while profit after tax increased 20.5% to $452 million.

Taldar became CEO in April 2024, after serving briefly as Director of Transformation. Before joining Airtel Africa, he held several leadership roles at Bharti Airtel, including Director of Operations, CEO of its Homes business and CEO of its DTH business. He also held senior positions at Mondelez Indonesia and Cadbury across Asia.

He studied at Delhi University and has an MBA from the University of Manchester? [Not supplied in the profile; omit pending confirmation.] His LinkedIn profile had 4,666 followers as of November 29, 2026. His posts focus on network expansion, digital connectivity, mobile money, customer growth and investment across Airtel Africa’s markets.

8. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi – Group Managing Director/CEO, HBM Nigeria Plc (formerly Lafarge Africa Plc) LinkedIn followers – 6K+

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HBM Nigeria Plc, formerly Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian cement and building materials manufacturer. He was appointed CEO on July 1, 2023, after serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Supply Chain Director.

He has over 25 years of experience across finance, supply chain, business development and sales. Before joining Lafarge Africa in 2014, he spent 16 years at Coca-Cola, working across Nigeria, Ghana, Belgium and the United Kingdom. He also served as Finance Director at PZ Cussons Nigeria for four years and began his career as a trainee at ExxonMobil.

Alade-Akinyemi holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Essex and an MBA from Edinburgh Business School. He has also completed executive leadership programmes at INSEAD, IMD and Ivey Business School.

7. Wole Adeniyi, FCA – Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

LinkedIn followers – 10.6K+

Wole Adeniyi is the Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, one of Nigeria’s listed financial services groups. For the nine months ended September 2026, Stanbic IBTC Holdings recorded gross earnings of N758.37 billion, representing a 23.19% increase from N615.60 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. The group’s profit before tax rose 35.05% to N531.88 billion, while profit after tax increased 33% to N370.36 billion.

Adeniyi became CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank in July 2020, after holding several executive positions within the group, including Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking; Executive Director, Operations; and Executive Director, Business Support. He previously served as Regional Head of West Africa Operations at Standard Bank Group and held an operations leadership role at Oceanic Bank.

He holds a first-class bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Benin and an MBA from the University of Manchester. His LinkedIn profile had 10,588 followers as of November 29, 2026.

6. Engr. Effiong Okon – CEO, Seplat Energy Plc

LinkedIn followers – 15.2K+

Effiong Okon is the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, one of Nigeria’s largest independent energy companies. The company reported N3.78 trillion in revenue for the nine months ended September 2026, up 12.51% from N3.36 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025. He assumed the CEO role in August 2026.

Okon has extensive experience in upstream oil and gas operations, asset management, energy transition and business development. Before becoming CEO, he served as Managing Director of the ANOH Gas Processing Company, a joint venture involving Seplat and NNPC. He previously held roles as Seplat’s Director of New Energy and Executive Director of Operations. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 10 years at Shell, where he held technical and management positions in Nigeria and Qatar, including General Manager of Offshore Assets.

His LinkedIn profile had 15,299 followers as of November 29, 2026, with posts covering energy investment, oil and gas production, operational performance, industry policy and Seplat’s activities.

5. Adegbite (Gbite) Falade – MD/CEO, Aradel Holdings Plc

LinkedIn followers – 15.4K+

Adegbite Falade is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, an integrated Nigerian energy company that reported N3.95 trillion in revenue for the nine months ended September 2026, representing a 633% increase from N538.81 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. The company ranked among the NGX’s largest revenue-generating businesses during the period.

Falade has more than two decades of experience across the oil and gas industry, with expertise spanning upstream, midstream and downstream operations. Before joining Aradel in February 2021, he served as Managing Director and Group Chief Operating Officer of Oilserv Limited. He also held several senior positions at Oando Plc, including Chief Operating Officer of Oando Energy Resources and Executive Director of its Gas and Power Division. Earlier in his career, he spent over 12 years at Shell.

He holds a BSc in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Ibadan and an MBA from Warwick Business School. His LinkedIn profile had 15,476 followers as of November 29, 2026, with posts covering energy investment, oil production, refining, industry policy and Aradel’s operations.

4. Oliver Alawuba – Group Managing Director, UBA Group

LinkedIn followers – 18K+

Oliver Alawuba is the Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, a pan-African financial services group with operations across 20 African countries and international offices in the United Kingdom, United States, France and the United Arab Emirates.

UBA recorded gross earnings of N2.54 trillion for the nine months ended September 2026, up 2.8% from N2.47 trillion a year earlier. However, profit before tax declined by 13.1% to N502.98 billion, while profit after tax fell 25.3% to N401.60 billion.

Alawuba has over 20 years of experience in banking, spanning investment banking, commercial banking, corporate finance and public sector relationships. He became Group Managing Director in August 2022 after serving as Deputy Managing Director and CEO of UBA Africa. He previously led UBA Ghana as Managing Director and held several regional and executive positions within the group.

3. Dr. Karl Olutokun Toriola – CEO, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc,

LinkedIn followers – 19.5K+ (Revenue-N4.61 trillion)

Dr. Karl Olutokun Toriola is the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, one of the country’s largest telecommunications companies by revenue. The company reported N4.61 trillion in revenue for the nine months ended September 2026, representing a 23.6% increase from N3.73 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Toriola has more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, having worked across several countries and markets. He previously served as Vice President for West and Central Africa at MTN Group from 2015 to 2021 before becoming CEO of MTN Nigeria in March 2021. He also serves as an independent non-executive director of UAC of Nigeria Plc and a member of the Lagos State University Governing Council.

He holds a PhD honorary degree in Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University and completed executive education in High Performance Boards at IMD in 2025. His LinkedIn profile had 19,532 followers as of November 29, 2026, with posts covering telecommunications, digital infrastructure, business leadership, investment and MTN Nigeria’s operations.

2. Jubril Adewale Tinubu (Wale Tinubu), CON – Group Chief Executive

Oando Plc, LinkedIn followers – 44.3K+

Jubril Adewale Tinubu, widely known as Wale Tinubu, is the Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, an indigenous integrated energy group operating across the oil and gas value chain. Oando reported revenue of N2.78 trillion for the nine months ended September 2026, up 9.23% from N2.54 trillion a year earlier. However, profit after tax declined by 47.12% to N106.45 billion, while the company recorded a pre-tax loss of N74.65 billion.

Tinubu co-founded Ocean and Oil Holdings in 1994 and has led Oando as Group Chief Executive since 2001. He oversaw the company’s transformation from a petroleum marketing business into an integrated energy group, including its expansion into exploration and production and the acquisition of ConocoPhillips’ Nigerian assets.

He holds an LLB from the University of Liverpool and an LLM in International Finance and Shipping from the London School of Economics. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990. His LinkedIn profile had 44,269 followers as of November 29, 2026, with posts covering energy investment, production growth, regional trade and Oando’s operations.

Bashir Bayo Ojulari (BBO)- Group CEO, NNPC Limited

LinkedIn followers- 49K+

Bashir Bayo Ojulari is the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Nigeria’s largest company by revenue, which reported N34.5 trillion in revenue for 2025. Appointed by President Bola Tinubu in April 2025, Ojulari has over three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry.

He spent more than 24 years at Shell, where he rose through technical and management positions to become Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), overseeing deepwater operations. He later served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company before joining NNPC.

A Mechanical Engineering graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Ojulari also chairs BAT Advisory and Energy Company. His LinkedIn profile had 49,637 followers as of November 29, 2026. He joined LinkedIn in September 2012, with posts focusing on NNPC’s operations, energy investment and industry partnerships.