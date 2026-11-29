Retail investors were the only net buyers among the three investor groups reported by the Nigerian Exchange in October 2026, purchasing N17.75 billion more equities than they sold.

Domestic institutional investors and foreign investors recorded net selling of N13.13 billion and N8.41 billion, respectively.

This is according to the NGX Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report for October 2026, analysed by Nairametrics.

Retail investors recorded inflows of N235.75 billion against outflows of N218 billion, despite a 26.79% decline in retail transactions to N453.75 billion from N619.77 billion in September.

Overall market net outflows widened by approximately 244.5% to N3.79 billion from N1.10 billion in September.

Retail buying offsets institutional selling:

Net buying by retail investors more than offset net selling by domestic institutional investors, leaving domestic investors with combined net inflows of N4.62 billion in October.

This was despite institutional investors dominating domestic equity transactions and accounting for the largest share of overall trading activity during the month.

Institutional transactions surged 48.56% to N1.49 trillion, approximately 3.29 times the value of retail transactions.

Institutional investors accounted for approximately 76.69% of domestic transactions and 72.32% of total equity transactions on the Exchange.

Despite their dominance in trading activity, institutional investors recorded outflows of N753.28 billion against inflows of N740.15 billion, resulting in net outflows of N13.13 billion.

Retail net inflows of N17.75 billion more than offset institutional net outflows, leaving domestic investors with total inflows of N975.90 billion against outflows of N971.28 billion.

October’s investment flows therefore showed that institutional investors dominated trading activity, while retail investors accounted for the positive net investment position recorded among domestic investors, despite trading less than in September.

NGX records N3.79 billion outflows:

Foreign investors remained net sellers of Nigerian equities in October, despite a significant decline in both their inflows and outflows compared with September.

Their net selling exceeded the combined net inflows recorded by domestic investors, leaving the overall market with a negative net investment position.

Foreign inflows declined to N54.73 billion from N92.52 billion in September, while outflows fell to N63.14 billion from N98.62 billion.

Foreign transactions declined by 38.33% to N117.87 billion, reducing their share of total equity transactions to 5.71% from 10.52% in September.

Institutional and foreign investors recorded combined net outflows of N21.54 billion, of which retail net inflows offset N17.75 billion, leaving overall net outflows of N3.79 billion.

Total market inflows stood at approximately N1.031 trillion against outflows of N1.034 trillion, despite overall equity transactions rising by 13.70% to N2.07 trillion from N1.82 trillion in September.

Although October recorded the highest monthly transaction value since July 2026, the increase in trading activity was not accompanied by a positive net investment position under the NGX reporting classification.

Foreign investors sustain net selling:

Total equity transactions between January and October 2026 reached N17.13 trillion, compared with N9.57 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Domestic investors accounted for N15.46 trillion, representing 90.29% of total transactions, while foreign investors accounted for N1.66 trillion, or 9.71%.

Nairametrics previously reported that foreign investors recorded cumulative net outflows of N289.67 billion in the first ten months of 2026.

In August, foreign investor participation declined to 4.89%, as total equity transactions fell by 46.38% to N1.27 trillion from N2.37 trillion in July.

Nairametrics also reported that the NGX’s September report showed retail trading growth of 47.41% and institutional trading growth of 23.74%, while noting that higher trading turnover does not necessarily indicate an equivalent increase in new investment.

October’s figures reinforce the distinction between trading activity and net investment flows, with retail investors emerging as the only major net buyers despite a significant decline in their overall transaction value.