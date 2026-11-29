Total equity transactions on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) increased by 13.70% month-on-month to N2.07 trillion in October 2026, from N1.82 trillion in September, representing the highest monthly transaction value since July 2026.

This is according to the NGX Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report for October 2026, analysed by Nairametrics.

The transaction value was approximately double the N1.03 trillion recorded in October 2025, with the growth driven by increased domestic investor participation despite a significant decline in foreign transactions.

However, the market recorded net outflows of N3.79 billion, compared with N1.10 billion in September.

Domestic investors drive NGX turnover:

Domestic equity transactions increased by approximately 19.8% to N1.95 trillion in October, driven largely by a significant increase in institutional trading activity.

Domestic investors accounted for 94.29% of total equity transactions, up from 89.48% in September, while foreign investors accounted for the remaining 5.71%.

Institutional transactions surged by 48.56% to N1.49 trillion, accounting for approximately 76.69% of domestic transactions and 72.32% of total equity transactions.

Retail transactions declined by 26.79% to N453.75 billion, representing 23.31% of domestic equity transactions.

Institutional trading activity was approximately 3.29 times the value of retail transactions, reflecting the dominance of domestic institutions during the month.

Foreign transactions declined by 38.33% to N117.87 billion, widening the difference between domestic and foreign transactions to approximately N1.83 trillion.

The increase in domestic participation reflects the surge in institutional trading and the simultaneous decline in foreign investor activity, despite weaker participation among domestic retail investors.

Higher turnover amid net outflows:

Despite the increase in total equity transactions, the market recorded higher net outflows in October, with institutional and foreign investors emerging as net sellers.

Retail investors were the only major investor category to record net inflows during the month.

Institutional investors recorded outflows of N753.28 billion against inflows of N740.15 billion, resulting in net outflows of N13.13 billion.

Retail investors recorded net inflows of N17.75 billion, more than offsetting institutional net selling and leaving domestic investors with combined net inflows of N4.62 billion.

Foreign inflows declined to N54.73 billion from N92.52 billion in September, while foreign outflows fell to N63.14 billion from N98.62 billion.

Foreign investors consequently recorded net outflows of N8.41 billion, exceeding the combined net inflows recorded by domestic investors.

The market therefore recorded net outflows of N3.79 billion, more than three times the N1.10 billion recorded in September, despite the increase in overall trading activity.

NGX transactions hit N17.13 trillion:

Total equity transactions between January and October 2026 reached N17.13 trillion, compared with N9.57 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Domestic investors accounted for N15.46 trillion, or 90.29% of total transactions, while foreign transactions declined by approximately 17.93% year-on-year to N1.66 trillion from N2.03 trillion, representing 9.71% of total transactions.

Although October’s N2.07 trillion turnover surpassed the N1.94 trillion recorded in May, it remained below July’s N2.37 trillion, making it the highest monthly transaction value since July 2026.