The Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint, Tosin Eniolorunda, has raised concerns over the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on white-collar employment, warning that millions of professionals could face job displacement as the technology increasingly takes over cognitive tasks.

The Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint, Tosin Eniolorunda, has raised concerns over the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on white-collar employment, warning that millions of professionals could face job displacement as the technology increasingly takes over cognitive tasks.

Eniolorunda, in a LinkedIn post on Saturday, said the scale of disruption AI could bring to the labour market was being underestimated, particularly as businesses increasingly adopt the technology to improve productivity, reduce operating costs and boost profit margins.

He identified software development, accounting, financial analysis, marketing, legal research and customer service as among the professional fields becoming increasingly susceptible to automation.

AI revolution raises concerns over future of work

Expressing concern about the implications of AI for employment, Eniolorunda said millions of white-collar workers could see their livelihoods threatened as the technology becomes increasingly capable of performing tasks that traditionally require human cognitive skills.

“I am increasingly concerned about what the AI revolution could mean for the future of work, particularly for millions of white-collar workers whose livelihoods depend on cognitive skills that AI is rapidly learning to replicate,” he wrote.

“I believe we are fundamentally underestimating the scale of the disruption ahead,” he added.

According to him, unlike previous technological revolutions, AI is increasingly capable of performing cognitive tasks that underpin entire professions.

He argued that the technology does not need to eliminate an entire profession to cause significant disruption, as automating enough tasks within a job could substantially reduce the number of employees businesses require.

Businesses face incentives to replace tasks with AI

Eniolorunda noted that businesses have clear economic incentives to embrace AI, as the technology offers opportunities to improve productivity, lower operating costs and increase profit margins.

However, he questioned what would happen to workers whose roles become economically redundant and whether emerging industries would create enough opportunities to absorb displaced professionals.

“We often argue that technological revolutions create new industries and employment opportunities. However, I wonder whether this assumption adequately accounts for a technology that is progressively expanding into almost every category of cognitive work,” he said.

He questioned where millions of displaced professionals would find alternative employment when AI was increasingly capable of performing the jobs they might otherwise transition into.

While he acknowledged that mass unemployment was not inevitable, he said the possibility deserved more serious public discussion.

Moniepoint CEO calls for AI governance and worker protection

Eniolorunda also raised concerns about how the economic benefits of AI would be distributed if businesses increasingly generated more output with fewer employees.

“There is a fundamental economic question we must confront: if businesses increasingly generate more output with fewer employees, how do we ensure that the wealth created by AI is distributed broadly enough to sustain economic participation and prosperity?,” he wrote.

He called on governments, businesses and technology leaders to take AI governance seriously, particularly around workforce displacement, reskilling, worker protection and the distribution of productivity gains.

According to him, those developing, deploying and benefiting from AI have a responsibility to consider its broader economic and social consequences beyond commercial advantages.

He clarified that he was not advocating slowing technological progress but urged stakeholders to become equally deliberate about managing its consequences.

How AI is changing Nigeria’s employment landscape

The concerns raised by Eniolorunda come amid growing discussions about how artificial intelligence is changing employment patterns, recruitment priorities and business operations in Nigeria.

Nairametrics had previously reported on how AI is changing who Nigerian startups want to hire, highlighting how the technology is influencing recruitment priorities and the skills businesses increasingly seek from prospective employees.

In June 2026, Nairametrics also examined how AI is reshaping Nigeria’s workforce as CEOs cut reliance on traditional roles, highlighting how businesses across different sectors are increasingly using AI to automate tasks and reduce reliance on traditional job roles.

Beyond changes in recruitment and existing job roles, AI adoption among Nigerian businesses has also gathered pace. In August 2026, Nairametrics reported that AI adoption among Nigerian firms had jumped to 40%, matching US levels, according to World Bank findings.