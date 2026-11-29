MA’AM Energy Limited and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have filed court processes, arguing over the Commission’s summons and investigation notice concerning the acquisition of Geregu Power Plc, Nairametrics exclusively reports.

MA’AM Energy Limited and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have filed court processes, arguing over the Commission’s summons and investigation notice concerning the acquisition of Geregu Power Plc, Nairametrics exclusively reports.

The legal dispute is contained in their respective court processes in SUIT NO: FHC/ABJ/CS/291/2026, pending before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The escalation follows Geregu Power Plc’s announcement in 2025 of a change in its ultimate beneficial ownership following a restructuring at its majority shareholder, Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited.

The change came after MA’AM Energy Limited acquired a 95% equity stake in Amperion, becoming its new controlling shareholder, according to a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

FCCPC lacks statutory powers over Geregu ownership structure – MA’AM Energy

Arguing its position through an originating summons and accompanying affidavits seen by Nairametrics, MA’AM’s lead counsel, Mahmud Abubakar Magaji, SAN, urged the court to declare that, by virtue of Sections 17, 18(3)(a), 32, 33 and 96 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 (FCCPA), the FCCPC lacks the statutory powers to demand information and documents from the plaintiff concerning the transfer of ownership, management control, operational authority and shares in Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited, and the resulting change in the ownership structure of Geregu Power Plc.

He also seeks an order setting aside the Commission’s summons, Notice to Produce and Notice of Commencement of Investigation, all dated January 22, 2026, on the grounds that they are “baseless, illegal, null and void.”

In addition, MA’AM wants the court to permanently restrain the FCCPC from summoning the plaintiff in relation to the transfer of directorship and shareholding in Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited to the plaintiff.

In its affidavit, MA’AM argued that, after “due diligence was carried out and upon compliance with the requirements,” the directorship and shareholding in Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited were transferred to the plaintiff by the former director and shareholder, Mr Femi Otedola.

The company maintained that it also complied with statutory requirements and conducted due diligence as required by regulatory authorities in the power sector.

However, the company argued that its operations are regulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which is governed by the Electricity Act, 2023.

“The plaintiff is not subject to the defendant’s (FCCPC) regulation,” it added.

Magaji further submitted that the transfer of directorship and shareholding of this nature is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), not the FCCPC, while the bidding process is regulated by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

He also highlighted that the operations, functions and activities of the plaintiff are regulated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), established under the Electricity Act, 2023.

“The Plaintiff owns the constitutional right to own properties with regards to the transfer or acquisition of Directorship/Shareholding of Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited without the interference of the FCCPC,” it added.

He maintained that, despite the transparency surrounding the transfer of directorship and shareholding in Amperion Power Distribution Company Limited, the FCCPC, “apparently out of wrong presumption,” served the plaintiff with a summons and Notice to Produce dated January 22, 2026, as well as a notice of commencement of investigation into potential violations of the FCCPC Act, 2018, and other enactments and guidelines of the Commission.

He stated that, upon receiving the Commission’s letters dated January 22, 2026, the plaintiff’s counsel, acting on the plaintiff’s instructions, responded with a letter served on the FCCPC on February 6, 2026, requesting that all documents and correspondence relating to the plaintiff be forwarded to the counsel’s office henceforth.

According to him, despite receiving the plaintiff’s response, the Commission has allegedly continued to harass, threaten, disturb and intimidate the plaintiff by threatening to invoke its prosecutorial powers against the company.

He contended that, if not restrained, the FCCPC’s alleged incessant and unbearable actions could disrupt the company’s functions, particularly its power generation and distribution business, and affect consumers’ interests in general.

FCCPC probing transaction’s impact on market structure, consumers

The FCCPC’s counsel, ABIMBOLA OJENIKE, Esq., argued in the Commission’s court processes that, although the FCCPC does not regulate the technical, operational, licensing or tariff matters of sector-specific industries such as the electricity sector, it is responsible for regulating the competition and consumer protection implications of transactions undertaken within such sectors.

Based on this, he stated that the Commission may review transactions capable of affecting market structure, concentration, competitive dynamics or consumer welfare in any sector of the Nigerian economy, including the electricity sector.

“In such circumstances, the Commission’s inquiry is not into the private validity of title to shares as between transferor and transferee, nor into the general administration of company law.

“Rather, the Commission’s inquiry is whether the transaction constitutes a notifiable or reviewable merger or acquisition of control and whether it is likely to have implications for competition, market structure, concentration, and ultimately the welfare of the Nigerian consumer,” he maintained.

He said it was incorrect to characterise the Commission’s merger review function as a mere attempt to regulate share transfers or ownership of shares.

He submitted that, based on the information, documents and intelligence available to the Commission in the course of its review and investigation, the acquisition of Amperion appears to have resulted in MA’AM acquiring indirect control of Geregu Power Plc, given that Geregu is a subsidiary and controlled entity of Amperion.

“Accordingly, although the transaction was structured as an acquisition of Amperion rather than a direct transfer of shares in Geregu on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the information presently available to the Commission indicates that the substance, commercial reality, and economic effect of the transaction was the indirect transfer of the ultimate beneficial ownership and effective control of Geregu,” he added.

He argued that, given Geregu’s position as a significant participant in Nigeria’s electricity generation sector and as an operator of strategically important infrastructure, the acquisition is not, from a competition and merger control standpoint, a mere private share transfer.

Rather, the Commission alleged it appears to involve a substantive change in the ultimate ownership and control of an undertaking operating in a sector of major economic importance.

If the information currently available to the Commission is confirmed in the course of the ongoing investigation, the lawyer maintained that the acquisition would be of material regulatory and commercial significance and would fall within the Commission’s merger review oversight under the FCCPC Act, and the applicable merger review regulations made under the Act.

He said the Commission is required to determine, among other things, whether the transaction can be justified on substantial public interest grounds.

He further argued that, rather than responding to the Order and Notice to Show Cause and allowing the regulatory process to run its full course, the affected parties instituted the action within six days of receiving the order and notice.

According to him, the Commission is vested with a cross-sector statutory mandate to promote fair competition, protect consumers, prevent abuse of market power and review transactions capable of affecting competition or consumer welfare in Nigeria.

The existence of the statutory roles of NERC, BPE or SEC does not eliminate the jurisdiction of the FCCPC but complements it, he argued.

He maintained that the Commission is concerned with the competition, merger control, market structure, acquisition-of-control, concentration and consumer protection implications of such transactions.

Nairametrics gathered that the matter is slated for December 2026.

MA’AM Energy acquired 95% stake in Amperion Power

Nairametrics previously reported that the transaction, completed on December 29, 2025, transferred control of Amperion to MA’AM Energy Limited.

This was according to a statement signed by the company secretary, Gbeminiyi Shoda, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

MA’AM Energy acquired a 95% equity stake in Amperion Power, becoming its new controlling shareholder.

As a result, effective control previously held by Calvados Global Services Limited and billionaire investor Femi Otedola was transferred to MA’AM Energy.

Otedola served as Geregu’s chairman until his resignation took effect.

The company had clarified that the restructuring did not involve a direct sale of Geregu Power shares, meaning its shareholder register at the NGX remained unchanged.

However, the transaction resulted in a change in the ultimate beneficial ownership of 77% of Geregu’s issued share capital.