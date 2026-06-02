Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly transforming Nigeria’s labour market, with business leaders across manufacturing, banking, consulting, legal services, and media reporting reduced reliance on traditional roles as automation reshapes workplace operations.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly transforming Nigeria’s labour market, with business leaders across manufacturing, banking, consulting, legal services, and media reporting reduced reliance on traditional roles as automation reshapes workplace operations.

Chief executives who spoke to this medium said AI is accelerating productivity, streamlining research and administrative processes, and creating demand for new digital skills.

However, they also warned that the technology could disrupt existing jobs if workers fail to adapt to the changing demands of the modern workplace.

The comments reflect a growing reality in Nigeria’s corporate landscape, where businesses are embracing AI tools to improve efficiency while reassessing workforce requirements.

What they are saying

The Chief Executive Officer of FAE Limited and Vice President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Princess Funmilayo Bakare Okeowo, said AI has significantly improved administrative efficiency within her organisation.

According to her, tasks such as drafting letters and preparing documents can now be completed more quickly, reducing the need for clerical support staff.

“As a CEO, AI has made my job easier and faster. It is faster to write letters and prepare relevant documents with less use for clerical staff,” she said.

While AI adoption remains limited within the company’s manufacturing operations, Okeowo noted that its role in factory processes could expand in the future as industrial applications become more accessible.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said AI has transformed research activities by simplifying data gathering, organisation, and analysis.

“AI has made research very easy because it helps in searching for data, structuring the data, and analysing reports. It makes delivery easier and analysis much faster,” Yusuf said.

He, however, cautioned that widespread adoption of AI could pose long-term risks to employment if companies increasingly automate functions previously handled by workers.

“If so many things can be done by AI, there may be less need to employ people for those tasks,” he added.

More insights

For consulting firms, AI is already reshaping how projects are executed.

The Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, said advanced AI tools now enable professionals to conduct research and generate insights that previously required larger teams.

“With just a few simple commands, you can obtain a wealth of information and successfully carry out a project,” Teriba said.

He added that AI has significantly reduced the need for researchers and clerical officers in many knowledge-driven organisations.

In the legal sector, Managing Solicitor at Charlesnath Chambers, Port Harcourt, Nathaniel Charles, said AI has become an indispensable research tool.

“In just a few hours, I can complete research that would have taken months. AI makes my job easier and helps me become much more efficient,” he said.

According to Charles, the technology has reduced the need for research assistants and has lessened pressure to replace departing staff.

Banks see new opportunities despite automation

While automation is replacing some repetitive tasks, financial sector leaders argue that AI is also creating entirely new career opportunities.

The Chief Executive Officer of a Lagos-based microfinance bank, who requested anonymity, said AI is becoming central to customer service automation, fraud detection, risk assessment, and data analytics.

“Artificial intelligence is improving productivity and helping companies make faster decisions,” he said.

According to him, although some routine functions are declining, demand is growing in areas such as cybersecurity, data science, compliance technology, and AI operations.

He stressed that future employees will require stronger digital literacy, critical thinking abilities, and adaptability as traditional job descriptions continue to evolve.

Newsrooms adapting to AI-driven workflows

The media industry is also experiencing the impact of AI-powered tools. Saka Khaliq, Editor of Business Diary, said AI is increasingly being used to support newsroom operations through transcription, research, translation, and content structuring.

“AI is helping journalists with transcription, research, translation, and editorial structuring. However, human editorial judgment remains important because accuracy, ethics, and context cannot be fully automated,” he said.

Khaliq added that journalists now require AI literacy alongside traditional reporting and verification skills to remain effective in modern newsrooms.

Despite the benefits, experts warn that Nigeria’s education and vocational training systems may not be adequately prepared for the pace of technological change.

Labour market specialists argue that without significant investment in digital skills development, innovation, and workforce retraining, many workers could struggle to remain relevant in an increasingly automated economy.

Development economist and Professor at Adeleke University, Tayo Bello, called for stronger collaboration between government institutions, universities, private sector organisations, and technology firms to prepare young Nigerians for future employment opportunities.

According to him, coordinated efforts will be essential to bridge emerging skills gaps and ensure workers can thrive in industries increasingly shaped by AI and automation.

What you should know

The rapid adoption of AI across Nigerian businesses is reinforcing concerns about the future of work, particularly for administrative, clerical, and research-intensive roles that are increasingly susceptible to automation.

As companies become more efficient through technology, the demand for certain categories of labour could decline, potentially placing additional pressure on Nigeria’s already challenging employment landscape.

For Nigeria, the challenge may lie not in resisting AI-driven change, but in ensuring workers acquire the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital economy.