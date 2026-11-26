The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on behalf of the Federal Government, raised stop rates across all tenors at its Treasury bills auction on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, with the 364-day rate climbing by 71 basis points to 16.60%.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on behalf of the Federal Government, raised stop rates across all tenors at its Treasury bills auction on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, with the 364-day rate climbing by 71 basis points to 16.60%.

The auction results reviewed by Nairametrics show that rates also rose significantly across two other standard tenors.

The increase in rates came a day after the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 23%.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) offered N600 billion across the three standard tenors, down from N800 billion at the previous auction on November 11.

Treasury Bill rates rise across tenors:

Total subscriptions declined by approximately 21% to N882.77 billion from N1.12 trillion at the previous auction, despite higher stop rates across all three tenors.

The DMO reduced its 364-day Treasury bill offer to N400 billion from N600 billion, while maintaining the 91-day and 182-day offers at N100 billion each.

The 91-day Treasury bill stop rate increased by 60 basis points to 16.00%, while the 182-day rate rose by 35 basis points to 16.14%.

The 364-day stop rate increased by 71 basis points to 16.60%, its highest level since September 9, when it stood at 16.62%.

The smaller offer size lifted the overall bid-to-cover ratio to 1.47 times from 1.40 times at the previous auction.

Total allotments stood at N713.29 billion, approximately 19% above the offer and broadly unchanged from N713.30 billion at the previous auction.

The DMO rejected approximately 19% of subscriptions, compared with about 36% at the November 11 auction.

Despite lower subscriptions and a reduced offer size, the government raised nearly the same amount as it did at the previous auction.

Investors favour one-year Treasury Bills:

As in all previous primary market auctions, investor demand remained concentrated in the 364-day Treasury bill, which accounted for approximately 90% of total subscriptions at Wednesday’s auction.

The one-year instrument attracted N794.16 billion in subscriptions against an offer of N400 billion, with bids reaching as high as 18.49%.

The DMO allotted N625.08 billion in 364-day bills, approximately 56% above the offer, accepting about 79% of subscriptions.

The 91-day bill attracted N37.54 billion against an offer of N100 billion, with N37.14 billion allotted.

Subscriptions for the 182-day bill stood at N51.06 billion against an offer of N100 billion, with all bids accepted.

Banking system liquidity increased to N6.26 trillion from N4.47 trillion in the previous week, supported by N1.89 trillion in Open Market Operations (OMO) maturities.

Despite the auction, liquidity condition remained elevated with over N6 trillion.

Banks parked about N5.822 trillion at the CBN’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and N436.25 billion held in open balances as of Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The increase in longer-dated yields suggests investors may be scaling back expectations of further interest rate cuts following the MPC’s decision to retain the benchmark rate.

Treasury Bill rates reverse decline:

Wednesday’s auction marked a reversal of the recent downward trend in Treasury bill stop rates following the CBN’s monetary policy easing in September.

Nairametrics reported on November 24 that the MPC retained the benchmark interest rate at 23%, following its September decision to reduce the MPR by 350 basis points from 26.5%.

At the November 4 Treasury Bills auction, stop rates remained unchanged despite subscriptions of N2.045 trillion against an offer of N800 billion.

Investors subscribed N1.08 trillion for the 364-day bill on November 11, representing 179.85% of the N600 billion offered.

The CBN has not conducted an OMO auction since November 10, even as OMO maturities supported banking system liquidity.

The latest increase in the 364-day stop rate brings it close to the 16.62% recorded on September 9, before the MPC reduced the benchmark interest rate.

Wednesday’s auction suggests the government is accepting higher borrowing rates to meet its funding requirements while maintaining allotments at approximately the same level as the previous auction.