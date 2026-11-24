Nigeria's equity mutual fund segment slipped to a net asset value (NAV) of N239.76 billion as of October 30, 2026, down 1.67% from N243.84 billion recorded at the end of September, as the segment gave back part of the gains recorded in the prior month.

Nigeria’s equity mutual fund segment slipped to a net asset value (NAV) of N239.76 billion as of October 30, 2026, down 1.67% from N243.84 billion recorded at the end of September, as the segment gave back part of the gains recorded in the prior month.

Nairametrics Research analysis of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) data shows that the segment continues to comprise 22 funds, accounting for 2.38% of Nigeria’s total mutual fund assets of N10.09 trillion, down from 2.52% recorded in September.

Although significantly smaller than the money market segment, equity mutual funds continue to attract investors seeking higher returns and long-term capital appreciation through diversified exposure to quoted equities across sectors such as banking, consumer goods, industrial goods, and oil and gas.

The top 10 performing equity mutual funds recorded year-to-date returns ranging from 49.50% to 103.54%, with the segment’s top performer holding above the 100% return threshold for a second consecutive month despite a slight moderation from its September level.

What the data is saying

The equity mutual fund segment continued to attract new investors in October 2026, underscoring its appeal as a vehicle for long-term capital growth even as the segment’s NAV edged lower.

Total unitholders rose to 142,066, up from 133,840 recorded in September, representing an increase of 8,226 unitholders or 6.15%, the strongest monthly increase of the last three months.

Despite the size of the segment, the top 10 performing equity mutual funds collectively manage N96.08 billion, representing 40.07% of the total equity mutual fund category and 0.95% of the overall mutual fund industry.

Top 10 performing equity mutual funds by YTD return

10. PACAM Equity Fund (49.50%)

Rounding out the top ten is the PACAM Equity Fund, managed by PAC Asset Management Limited, with a YTD return of 49.50%, entering the top 10 after being outside the ranking in September.

The fund’s entry was driven by a sharp late-month gain, with its YTD return rising from 38.90% a week earlier. It manages N435.52 million in assets and serves 54 unitholders, the smallest investor base among the top ten, with an offer price of N3.20.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N2,475,000 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N7,475,000.

9. Paramount Equity Fund (51.70%)

The Paramount Equity Fund, managed by Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited, recorded a YTD return of 51.70%, slipping two places from seventh in September.

Launched in April 1991, the fund is one of Nigeria’s oldest equity mutual funds and is part of Chapel Hill Denham. It manages N22.70 billion in assets and serves 24,178 unitholders, with an offer price of N72.43, remaining the most widely held fund among the top 10.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N2,585,000 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N7,585,000.

Paramount Equity Fund has now appeared in every top 10 ranking from January through October 2026, extending its perfect appearance record to ten months.

8. United Capital Equity Fund (51.86%)

The United Capital Equity Fund, managed by United Capital Asset Management Limited, enters the top 10 with a YTD return of 51.86%, having been outside the ranking in September.

The fund manages N15.75 billion in assets and serves 12,073 unitholders, with an offer price of N2.57, making it the most widely held fund in this month’s top ten after Paramount Equity Fund.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N2,593,000 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N7,593,000.

7. FCMBAM Equity Fund (55.01%)

The FCMBAM Equity Fund, managed by FCMB Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD return of 55.01%, rising two places from ninth in September.

The fund manages N4.45 billion in assets and serves 3,858 unitholders, with an offer price of N8.76.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N2,750,500 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N7,750,500.

6. CardinalStone Equity Fund (60.22%)

The CardinalStone Equity Fund, managed by CardinalStone Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD return of 60.22%, slipping two places from fourth in September.

Launched in December 2023, the fund is part of CardinalStone Partners Limited. It manages N14.04 billion in assets and serves 3,714 unitholders, with an offer price of N3.00.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N3,011,000 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N8,011,000.

CardinalStone Equity Fund has featured in the top 10 in eight of the ten months tracked in 2026, missing only January and February.

5. Cowry Equity Fund (61.33%)

The Cowry Equity Fund, managed by Cowry Treasurers Limited, posted a YTD return of 61.33%, retaining its fifth position for a third consecutive month.

Launched in August 2022, the fund is part of Cowry Group. It manages N892.85 million in assets and serves 389 unitholders, with an offer price of N344.93.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N3,066,500 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N8,066,500.

4. Futureview Equity Fund (63.44%)

The Futureview Equity Fund, managed by Futureview Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD return of 63.44%, rising two places from sixth in September.

Launched in July 2021, the fund is part of Futureview Group. It manages N212.00 million in assets and serves 86 unitholders, with an offer price of N534.62, remaining the smallest fund by assets in the top ten.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N3,172,000 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N8,172,000.

Futureview has featured in the top 10 in eight of the ten months tracked in 2026, missing only February and March.

3. Zrosk Magna Equity Fund (69.43%)

The Zrosk Magna Equity Fund, managed by Zrosk Investment Management Limited, ranks third with a YTD return of 69.43%, slipping one place from second in September.

Launched in September 2024, the fund manages N24.56 billion in assets, the largest in the top ten, and serves 234 unitholders, with an offer price of N363.91.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N3,471,500 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N8,471,500.

Zrosk Magna Equity Fund has appeared in every top 10 ranking from January through October 2026, maintaining its perfect ten-month record.

2. Halo Equity Fund (69.70%)

The Halo Equity Fund, managed by Halo Asset Management Limited, ranks second with a YTD return of 69.70%, rising one place from third in September and edging past Zrosk Magna by just 0.27 percentage points.

Launched in June 2024, the fund is part of Halo Group. It manages N614.34 million in assets and serves 434 unitholders, with an offer price of N45.89. Its unitholder base has more than tripled from the 132 recorded in September.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N3,485,000 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N8,485,000.

Halo Equity Fund has appeared in every top 10 ranking from January through October 2026, one of four funds to maintain a perfect ten-month record.

1. Zedcrest Equity Fund (103.54%)

Leading the ranking for the seventh consecutive month is the Zedcrest Equity Fund, managed by Zedcrest Investment Managers Limited, with a YTD return of 103.54%, slightly down from 104.91% in September but holding above the 100% mark and maintaining a commanding lead of more than 33 percentage points over the second-placed fund.

Launched in December 2025, the fund is part of Zedcrest Group. It manages N12.42 billion in assets and serves 8,403 unitholders, up from 7,341 in September, with an offer price of N2.09.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N5,177,240 in returns by October 30, 2026, bringing their total to N10,177,240, the highest return among the ten funds in this ranking.

Its sustained leadership of the equity mutual fund category reflects continued strong positioning in high-performing Nigerian equities, even as returns across the segment moderated slightly during the month.

What you should know

In an earlier article published on equity mutual fund performance in September 2026, several trends defined the structure and behaviour of the category.

The equity mutual fund segment comprised 22 funds managing a combined N243.84 billion, accounting for 2.52% of total industry assets.

The segment served 133,840 unitholders, reflecting growing retail and institutional participation in equity-focused investment products.

The top 10 performing equity funds in September collectively managed N102.04 billion, representing 41.85% of the total equity mutual fund category and 1.06% of total mutual fund assets.

The top three funds in September, the Zedcrest Equity Fund, the Zrosk Magna Equity Fund and the Halo Equity Fund, delivered YTD returns of 104.91%, 77.60% and 72.00% respectively.

Notably, Meristem Equity Market Fund, which ranked eighth in September with a YTD return of 55.28%, and Afrinvest Equity Fund, which ranked tenth with a YTD return of 48.70%, both dropped out of the top 10 in October, settling at 45.70% and 44.94%, respectively, as United Capital Equity Fund and PACAM Equity Fund entered the ranking.