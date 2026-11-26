The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) is planning to deploy 24 new train coaches to address service disruptions and operational challenges affecting passengers on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) is planning to deploy 24 new train coaches to address service disruptions and operational challenges affecting passengers on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line.

The authority said the additional coaches would strengthen the line’s operational capacity and improve service delivery.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by LAMATA’s Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Ojelabi said the authority recognised the inconvenience caused by occasional service disruptions and operational limitations for commuters who depend on the Red Line for their daily journeys.

Lagos Red Line gets 24 new coaches

While acknowledging passengers’ concerns, Ojelabi assured commuters that LAMATA was taking steps to address the challenges and improve the quality of services on the Red Line.

The statement said the authority was working towards deploying three newly acquired train sets, comprising 24 coaches, to strengthen the line’s operational capacity.

LAMATA acknowledged the service challenges passengers were experiencing and said efforts were underway to improve service delivery, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The authority recognised that occasional disruptions and operational limitations could inconvenience commuters who rely on the Red Line for their daily journeys.

It said the three additional train sets were expected to improve service frequency, passenger-carrying capacity and operational flexibility.

The authority said the deployment of the new trains would also improve the overall commuting experience for passengers using the Red Line.

New trains to improve Red Line operations

LAMATA’s spokesperson described the new train sets as a major investment in the continued development of Lagos’ rail transportation infrastructure and the state government’s commitment to providing a reliable, efficient, safe and sustainable public transportation system.

The authority said it was working with its technical and operational partners to ensure the trains were deployed as quickly as practicable while addressing existing operational challenges.

LAMATA said it remained committed to sustaining improvements across the rail network.

It appreciated commuters for their patience, understanding and continued patronage despite the challenges.

It appreciated commuters for their patience, understanding and continued patronage despite the challenges. The authority also noted that passengers’ feedback and confidence were important to its efforts to deliver a better rail transport experience.

Ojelabi urged passengers to exercise patience, assuring them that LAMATA was aware of their concerns and was working to address them.

He added that the authority remained committed to improving the reliability and quality of rail services in Lagos to make public transportation more convenient, efficient and appealing to residents.

What you should know

LAMATA announced in February 2025 that the Lagos Red Line train service would increase its frequency to nine trips daily, comprising five morning and four evening trips between Agbado in Ogun State and Oyingbo in Lagos.

The expanded schedule took effect on Monday, February 10, 2025, and was designed to provide more commuting options for residents along the Agbado-Oyingbo corridor.

Before the adjustment, the Red Line operated only two morning trips from Agbado to Oyingbo.

LAMATA also published an updated train schedule for weekday operations, running from Monday to Friday, to guide commuters using the service.