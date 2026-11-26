Ghana has shortlisted six bidders for its proposed national airline as the government advances efforts to secure a strategic partner ahead of a planned 2027 launch.

Ghana has shortlisted six bidders for its proposed national airline as the government advances efforts to secure a strategic partner ahead of a planned 2027 launch.

Aviation Ghana reported on November 25, 2026, that the National Airline Task Force had submitted its progress report to Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe.

The candidates include EgyptAir, Kenya Airways, China’s China Eastern and a consortium led by Hainan Airlines, with three expected to advance to Cabinet for consideration.

The selection process is part of the government’s renewed effort to establish a commercially viable national carrier after previous attempts failed.

Ghana advances national airline selection process

The technical committee overseeing the bidding exercise has submitted its first comprehensive report to the Transport Minister, identifying six candidates for the third stage of evaluation.

The shortlisted operators will undergo further technical, financial and operational assessments to determine their suitability for the proposed airline.

“Among the identifiable contenders are EgyptAir and Kenya Airways, alongside China’s China Eastern and a consortium led by Hainan Airlines,” the statement read in part

The presence of China Eastern and a Hainan Airlines-led consortium introduces additional competition from Chinese aviation interests alongside the African operators.

Three of the six shortlisted candidates are expected to be recommended to Cabinet after the assessment process.

The final selection will require Cabinet approval.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe has welcomed the committee’s progress but urged members to complete the remaining assignment within the proposed timeline.

The government is targeting a first-quarter 2027 launch, placing pressure on the selection process to identify an operator capable of establishing and managing the new carrier.

Ghana considers private-sector-led airline ownership

Unlike previous efforts that relied heavily on government involvement, Ghana’s latest initiative is structured around securing an experienced strategic investor to establish and operate the national carrier.

Under the proposed arrangement, the selected partner is expected to hold a majority stake, while the government will initially retain a 10% carried interest, with an option to acquire an additional 15%.

However, the financial requirements have raised questions about the government’s eventual contribution to the project. An allocation of approximately US$5.83 million for preparatory work in the 2027 Budget has drawn attention to the funding commitments ahead of the proposed launch.

The selected partner will therefore play a significant role in determining the airline’s investment structure, operational capacity and commercial direction.

The government is seeking an operator with sufficient financial resources, fleet capability and aviation experience to establish a sustainable business rather than another publicly dependent carrier.

Ghana’s previous national airline attempts

Nairametrics previously reported on November 9, 2026, that Ghana was advancing plans to re-establish its national airline with support from Boeing Group after preliminary studies confirmed the project’s viability.

The report highlighted the government’s roadmap for establishing the carrier, which includes selecting strategic and technical partners, acquiring aircraft, securing regulatory approvals and putting financing arrangements in place.

The initiative forms part of Ghana’s broader efforts to rebuild its aviation industry, improve air connectivity and strengthen the country’s position in regional and international air transport.