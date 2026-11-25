Ballama Manu has resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc after serving on the company's board for four years.

Ballama Manu has resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc after serving on the company’s board for four years.

The company disclosed his resignation in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders and the investing public on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The notice, signed by Company Secretary Oghenekevwe Ogefere, stated that Manu’s resignation took effect from November 21, 2026.

Reasons for exit not stated

The company did not disclose the reason for his departure.

“PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc hereby notifies its esteemed shareholders, the investing public, and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that Mallam Ballama Manu, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from 21st November 2026,” the statement read.

The board expressed appreciation to Manu for his contributions and service, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

Four years on PZ Cussons board

Manu joined the board of PZ Cussons Nigeria as an Independent Non-Executive Director in November 2022.

He brings decades of experience across the financial, public and corporate sectors, having previously served as Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Acting President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, now Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

He has also served on the boards of Union Bank Plc and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Manu is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sicom Capital Services Limited.

He holds a first-class degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

PZ Cussons shareholders approve N9.93bn dividend

Manu’s resignation comes shortly after PZ Cussons Nigeria held its 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, where shareholders approved a final dividend payout of N9.926 billion for the 2026 financial year.

At the meeting, shareholders unanimously approved a dividend of N2.50 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each.

Speaking at the AGM, the Chair of the company’s Board of Directors, Mrs Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, MFR, explained that the approved payout would be distributed to eligible shareholders in line with the company’s dividend declaration.

The dividend approval represents a significant shareholder distribution as the company continues its operations in Nigeria.