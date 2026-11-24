Anthropic shares fell below their $83 initial public offering (IPO) price in premarket trading on Tuesday, November 24, extending a sharp reversal just days after the artificial intelligence company completed the largest IPO in history.

Anthropic shares fell below their $83 initial public offering (IPO) price in premarket trading on Tuesday, November 24, extending a sharp reversal just days after the artificial intelligence company completed the largest IPO in history.

The stock declined 6.5% to $82, marking a significant retreat from its November 19 Nasdaq debut, when shares opened at $111.50 and briefly pushed the company’s fully diluted valuation above $2 trillion.

The decline came amid a broader technology selloff and renewed concerns about elevated valuations in the artificial intelligence sector, as investors reassess the massive spending required to build and operate AI infrastructure.

Separately, a regulatory filing published late Monday showed that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei sold more than 3.37 million shares worth $280.41 million.

Anthropic misses broader AI stock rally

Anthropic’s shares initially opened 34% above their IPO price on their first trading day, reflecting strong investor demand for the Claude developer and optimism about the commercial prospects of generative AI.

However, the stock has since struggled to sustain its early gains, missing out on a broader rally in AI-linked equities on Wall Street on Monday.

That rally was led by Nvidia, whose shares surged nearly 30% after the company reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.

The reversal in Anthropic’s share price also comes against a difficult backdrop for technology stocks.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the previous week confirming correction territory, while Nvidia recorded its steepest weekly decline since 2008.

Anthropic CEO sells $280 million in shares but retains substantial holdings

The selloff in Anthropic’s shares comes as CEO Dario Amodei sold shares worth $280.41 million following the company’s initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.

The filing showed that Amodei sold more than 3.37 million shares in the transaction. However, he retained substantial holdings in the company following the sale.

He reported directly holding 202.8 million shares and restricted stock units, alongside another 35.9 million shares held indirectly through trusts over which he exercised investment or voting control.

The disclosures show that Amodei continued to hold substantial direct and indirect interests in Anthropic after the transaction, rather than disposing of his entire position in the company.

How Anthropic compares with other major IPOs

Anthropic is not the first high-profile technology company to fall below its IPO price shortly after going public.

SpaceX took approximately a month after its listing to fall below its offer price, while Facebook, now Meta Platforms, slipped below its IPO price on its second trading day in 2012.

However, Anthropic’s reversal has been unusually swift given the scale of enthusiasm surrounding its debut.

The experience of previous technology listings also suggests that an early decline below the IPO price does not necessarily determine a company’s longer-term stock market performance.

Despite Anthropic’s early selloff, potential demand from passive investment funds could provide some support for Anthropic’s shares in the coming weeks.

Anthropic’s financial performance and AI competition

The IPO came amid rapid revenue growth at Anthropic and intensifying competition for funding among major artificial intelligence developers. Other developments provide further context to the company’s market debut.

Before its listing, Anthropic’s registration statement showed that the company generated $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026, compared with $1.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

However, it also reported a net loss of $80.7 billion, with substantial computing and infrastructure spending adding to its financial commitments.

The public listing also comes amid growing competition for investor capital among major AI developers.

Nairametrics reported that OpenAI secured $11 billion in fresh funding at a $1.25 trillion valuation in November, as the ChatGPT developer continued raising private capital while delaying its IPO plans.