The Abia State Government is seeking a long-term partnership with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) to develop the proposed Abia Sea Port City, with the Chinese infrastructure company expected to be involved from feasibility studies through construction and final delivery.

The Abia State Government is seeking a long-term partnership with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) to develop the proposed Abia Sea Port City, with the Chinese infrastructure company expected to be involved from feasibility studies through construction and final delivery.

The development was disclosed by Abia State Governor Alex Otti in a post on his official X account on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The proposed partnership would extend beyond consultancy services to the actual construction and delivery of the seaport, subject to the outcome of feasibility studies.

Abia seeks CHEC partnership for seaport development

Otti said he made the state’s position known while receiving a CHEC delegation led by its Managing Director, Wang Jason, who presented the company’s preliminary findings and proposals on the project.

The governor said Abia required independent and professional advice to establish the project’s viability and determine the most suitable technical direction before committing to its development.

“We have expressed our administration’s readiness to partner China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) on the comprehensive development of the proposed Abia Sea Port City, from feasibility studies through construction to final delivery,” the governor’s post read in part.

Otti described the proposed arrangement as a genuine public-private partnership (PPP), assuring CHEC of his administration’s commitment to transparency, integrity and mutually beneficial business relationships.

He also disclosed that other prospective investors, including the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), had expressed interest in the project. However, he said further decisions would be guided by the outcome of the feasibility study.

Abia seaport project awaits feasibility study

The governor said his administration was prepared to support the project but acknowledged that its successful delivery would require patience, proper planning, technical expertise and sustained commitment.

CHEC’s Managing Director, Wang Jason, described the proposed development as a viable integrated infrastructure master plan. He said the feasibility study would determine the most suitable port design, technical specifications and required depth for the proposed facility.

Jason said CHEC was interested in establishing a long-term partnership with Abia State beyond consultancy services.

He added that detailed cooperation and business models would be discussed after the feasibility study.

He also highlighted Aba’s economic importance, describing the commercial city as a major hub whose industrial and commercial activities could support the proposed port development.

Otti expressed optimism that the seaport, when integrated with other infrastructure and economic activities, could significantly transform Abia’s economic landscape.

He added that the state’s development vision was anchored on a 25-year development plan already enacted into law to ensure continuity of projects and policies beyond successive administrations.

Nigeria’s port cargo throughput rises in 2026

The proposed Abia project comes amid increased activity across Nigeria’s ports and efforts to expand maritime capacity and improve cargo handling.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), total cargo throughput across Nigerian ports increased by 24.8% to 129.3 million metric tonnes in 2025, from 103.6 million metric tonnes in 2024.

Lekki Deep Sea Port accounted for 40.6% of the total cargo throughput, followed by Onne Port with 19.1% and Apapa Port with 16.7%.

In the first quarter of 2026, cargo throughput rose by 11.6% year-on-year to 32.38 million metric tonnes.

Throughput increased further by 12.3% to 35.74 million metric tonnes in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, in September 2026, the Federal Government approved the modernisation of Onne and Rivers ports in Rivers State, Delta Port in Delta State and Calabar Port in Cross River State.

It also approved the development of six proposed deep seaports in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Ogun, Ondo and Rivers states as part of efforts to expand Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure and cargo-handling capacity.