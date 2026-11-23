Many Nigerians purchase third-party motor insurance primarily to avoid harassment by law enforcement agencies rather than because they understand the benefits and purpose of insurance, industry experts have said.

Many Nigerians purchase third-party motor insurance primarily to avoid harassment by law enforcement agencies rather than because they understand the benefits and purpose of insurance, industry experts have said.

They attributed the low penetration of insurance in the country to a widespread knowledge gap, noting that many Nigerians do not understand how insurance products work, what they cover or how to make claims.

The experts spoke on the latest edition of the Drinks and Mics podcast, hosted by Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, where they discussed the challenges limiting the growth of Nigeria’s insurance industry.

Third-party insurance bought to avoid harassment

Muktar Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Finance With Muktar, said many Nigerians only purchase third-party motor insurance because they want to avoid trouble with law enforcement officers.

“For most Nigerians, the only reason why they are in insurance is because you don’t want one law enforcement agency to harass you,” Mohammed said.

Obi-Chukwu suggested that the situation was common in other countries as well, but Mohammed clarified that he was specifically referring to third-party motor insurance in Nigeria.

According to him, the purchase of the policy is often driven by the need to comply with enforcement requirements rather than an understanding of the protection it provides.

Claims experience discourages insurance buyers

Mohammed also argued that the experience of making claims under some insurance products discourages Nigerians from purchasing additional coverage.

Using home insurance as an example, he said insurers sometimes subject claims to repeated checks and verification processes before making payments, creating frustration for policyholders.

Describing how such experiences could affect a customer’s attitude towards insurance, he said: “You just say, you know what? Don’t bother.”

Obi-Chukwu, however, responded that insurance companies had improved their claims payment processes.

The exchange highlighted the importance of claims settlement in shaping public confidence in insurance, particularly among potential customers who may be discouraged by reports or experiences of lengthy claims procedures.

Knowledge gap limits insurance penetration

The Chief Executive Officer of Awabah, Andrews, also identified limited public understanding of insurance as a major factor behind the industry’s low penetration.

He said the industry would struggle to attract more customers if Nigerians did not understand the purpose and value of insurance products.

“You clearly understand that there is a knowledge gap in the wider citizenry. For me, that starts the context of insurance,” Andrews said.

He argued that people who understand insurance are more likely to own at least one insurance product, suggesting that the low penetration rate reflects the relatively small number of Nigerians who understand how insurance works.

“Every Nigerian that understands what insurance is has one form of insurance. So if you then look at insurance penetration, you realize the small number of people who understand what insurance is,” he said.

Drawing from his experience in the pensions industry, which he described as closely related to insurance, Andrews said educating prospective customers often takes up a significant part of the sales process.

He explained that in some markets, “the first half of the day, you are just explaining,” with a sale only becoming possible after the customer understands the product and experiences what he described as a “light bulb moment.”

Motorists rarely use third-party insurance after accidents

Andrews further questioned whether many Nigerian motorists understand the practical benefits of the third-party motor insurance policies they purchase.

He said almost every car on Nigerian roads carries third-party insurance, but motorists rarely rely on the policy when accidents occur.

Comparing the situation with the United States and the United Kingdom, he said drivers involved in minor collisions in those markets typically exchange insurance details to facilitate claims.

In Nigeria, however, motorists often focus on arguing over who caused the accident and demanding that the other driver pay for the damage.

“Nobody talks about the insurance they both have, because they don’t understand what the use of that thing they paid for is,” he said.

The comments point to a gap between purchasing insurance to satisfy legal requirements and understanding how the policy can provide financial protection.

The experts’ discussion suggests that improving insurance awareness, simplifying the customer experience and building confidence in claims settlement will be important to encouraging more Nigerians to embrace insurance beyond compulsory motor cover.