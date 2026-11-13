Mixta Africa Expands Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate with the introduction of Polo as a Lifestyle Component.

Mixta Africa has unveiled a new residential, leisure and lifestyle proposition that expands the established Lakowe Lakes experience from golf into polo, equestrian pursuits and country-estate living.

The development was unveiled at an invitation-only event which was held at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos on Friday, 23 October, and attended by over 200 invited guests. The launch marks a new chapter in Mixta’s development at Lakowe as a residential and leisure destination, bringing together golf, polo, distinctive homes and a wider country-estate lifestyle.

Lakowe Lakes Country Estate deepens the evolution of the wider Lakowe into a destination, rather than simply an additional residential phase. The development brings together a regulation polo field, stables, training field, paddock, clubhouse, crescent lake and a collection of residences positioned within the polo and equestrian landscape.

Delivering a keynote titled “The Courage to Build: Vision, Execution and Enduring Value,” Deji Alli, Chief Executive Officer of Mixta Africa, said the development reflects the importance of translating ambition into lasting value.

“My message is simple: building something of lasting value requires the courage to see beyond the present, the discipline to execute and the responsibility to create value that endures,” Alli said. “Our ambition is not simply to sell property, but to build a destination that gives people compelling reasons to choose it.”

He said the new development builds on Mixta’s long-term approach to Lakowe: creating a destination whose value extends beyond the individual homes within it. The proposition is designed around the relationship between residence, landscape, sport, leisure, wellness and community, giving homeowners a distinct reason to choose Lakowe beyond the physical property itself.

The newly unveiled residential collection includes premium villas, loft terraces and apartments, with selected homes overlooking the polo field and lake.

The launch generated the first ownership conversations around a broader residential collection that will be released as the development progresses.

The development builds on Mixta’s experience creating and delivering residential communities across its markets, as well as the company’s established track record at Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate.

About Mixta Africa

Established in 2005, Mixta Africa is a leading pan-African real estate developer with more than 20 years of experience and more than 30,000 homes delivered across Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Côte d’Ivoire. In Nigeria, Mixta’s portfolio includes flagship developments such as Lakowe Lakes Golf & Country Estate, Adiva Plainfields Estate and Beechwood Estate along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, and Fara Park in Sangotedo, Lagos

Mixta Africa is committed to creating sustainable, well-serviced communities and destination developments that respond to the evolving housing and lifestyle needs of the markets in which it operates.