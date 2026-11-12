NGX gains N328 billion as Seplat, First HoldCo, Stanbic IBTC lead rebound

The Nigerian equities market rebounded on Thursday, November 12, 2026, with the market capitalisation rising by N328.26 billion to N163.86 trillion, from N163.53 trillion, as renewed buying in heavyweight counters lifted the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.20% to 252,366.80 points from 251,861.24 points.

Gains in Seplat (+3.12%), Stanbic IBTC (+2.55%), First HoldCo (+2.09%) and Fidson Healthcare (+9.94%) drove the advance.

The year-to-date (YTD) returns for the ASI and market capitalisation strengthened to 62.18% and 64.89%, respectively, while the month-to-date (MTD) return stands at -0.8%.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 252,366.80 points, up 0.20% from 251,861.24 points

ASI YTD return: +62.18%

Market capitalisation: N163.86 trillion, up 0.20% from N163.53 trillion

Market capitalisation YTD return: +64.89%

Deals: 28,318 transactions, down 8.38% from 30,908

Volume traded: 2.91 billion shares, up 596.70% from 418.35 million

Value traded: N78.66 billion, up 244.62% from N22.83 billion

Top five gainers:

Fidson Healthcare: up 9.94%, from N83.50 to N91.80

SUNU Assurances: up 9.92%, from N2.62 to N2.88

Champion Breweries: up 9.85%, from N10.15 to N11.15

Caverton Offshore Support: up 9.59%, from N3.65 to N4.00

FTG Insurance: up 9.42%, from N1.38 to N1.51

Top five losers:

International Breweries: down 7.18%, from N9.05 to N8.40

Tantalizer: down 6.67%, from N3.75 to N3.50

Honeywell Flour: down 4.85%, from N33.00 to N31.40

Vitafoam Nigeria: down 4.66%, from N141.50 to N134.90

UPDC REIT: down 3.74%, from N20.05 to N19.30

Sector performance:

Four of the six major indices closed higher. The Oil & Gas index led with a 1.90% gain to 5,991.03 points, followed by Commodity (+1.36%), Insurance (+0.66%) and Banking (+0.49%). The Industrial Goods index closed flat, while Consumer Goods fell 0.65% to 3,931.84 points.

NGX Oil/Gas: 5,991.03 points; up 1.90%.

NGX Commodity: 1,874.09 points; up 1.36%.

NGX Insurance: 1,057.59 points; up 0.66%.

NGX Banking: 2,356.81 points; up 0.49%.

NGX Industrial: 12,336.94 points; essentially flat at 0.00%.

NGX Consumer Goods: 3,931.84 points; down 0.65%.

Volume and value:

Trading activity strengthened sharply even as the number of deals fell. Volume surged to 2.91 billion shares valued at N78.66 billion, exchanged in 28,318 deals.

Livestock Feeds was the most traded stock by volume at 2.20 billion units, while First HoldCo led by value at N32.40 billion.

Sentiment was positive, with 26 advancers against 20 decliners.

Fidson Healthcare and SUNU Assurances each rose about 9.9%, while International Breweries (-7.18%) and Tantalizer (-6.67%) posted the heaviest losses.

Heavyweights drive the gains:

Among large-cap stocks, Seplat Energy rose 3.12% to N16,500.00, a N499.90 gain per share.

Stanbic IBTC advanced 2.55% to N165.00.

First HoldCo gained 2.09% to N105.15.

Oando rose 1.60% to N38.00.

UBA added 1.22% to N41.50.

Zenith Bank edged up 0.09% to N116.00.

On the downside, Fidelity Bank fell 2.83% to N24.00, Wema Bank lost 1.52% to N32.50, Sterling Financial Holdings dropped 1.25% to N75.00, and Access Holdings slipped 0.37% to N27.00.

What you should know:

Share prices of GTCO (N119.50), MTN Nigeria (N837.00), Airtel Africa (N6,300.00), Dangote Cement (N1,469.90), BUA Cement (N298.00), BUA Foods (N760.60), Nestlé Nigeria (N2,650.00), Nigerian Breweries (N70.00) and Transcorp (N32.30) were unchanged, limiting their influence on the day’s price movement today.

The N328.26 billion market-capitalisation gain represents a partial recovery of losses recorded over the previous two sessions, rather than a full reversal of the market’s earlier decline.

Market capitalisation had fallen from N163.917 trillion on Monday to N163.824 trillion on Tuesday, before sliding further to N163.531 trillion on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index followed the same downward trajectory, declining from 252,456.74 points on Monday to 252,313.16 points on Tuesday and 251,861.24 points on Wednesday.