Why Prestmit Ranks Best for Gift Card Trading in Nigeria

Prestmit has become the go-to gift card trading platform for Nigerian traders, with more than 1 million users and 2.5 million app downloads. This article looks at why it is ranked the best: the rates, the payout, the verification, the support and what else the platform covers. What the platform trades Prestmit trades more than […]

Prestmit has become the go-to gift card trading platform for Nigerian traders, with more than 1 million users and 2.5 million app downloads.

This article looks at why it is ranked the best: the rates, the payout, the verification, the support and what else the platform covers.

What the platform trades

Prestmit trades more than 10,000 gift cards, and its rates are the strongest in the Nigerian market. Every card is listed on the public gift card rate, you can stay informed with current rates before you trade,

From verification to payout in few minutes

Payout lands within five minutes of a card being verified, though it can run longer during high volume periods.

Physical cards are verified from the photos you upload, so the card numbers, text and scratch panel have to be clear. An e-code is verified from the code itself.

Either way, the details are tested against the issuer’s database to confirm the balance, and the trader is credited once it clears.

Gift Card Payout Methods on Prestmit

Presmit offers multiple payout options, they include:

Naira Wallet : Funds go to your Prestmit NGN wallet. You can then withdraw to your bank account.

: Funds go to your Prestmit NGN wallet. You can then withdraw to your bank account. Cedis Wallet : Funds go to your Prestmit GHS wallet (Ghana only).

: Funds go to your Prestmit GHS wallet (Ghana only). USD Wallet : Funds go to your Prestmit USD wallet.

: Funds go to your Prestmit USD wallet. Bitcoin (BTC) : Paid to an external Bitcoin address you provide at the time of transaction.

: Paid to an external Bitcoin address you provide at the time of transaction. USDT: Paid to an external USDT(TRC20) wallet address you provide.

Paid to an external USDT(TRC20) wallet address you provide. Litecoin (LTC): Paid to an external LTC wallet address.

Paid to an external LTC wallet address. Dogecoin (DOGE): Paid to an external DOGE wallet address.

The other lines of the business

You can also trade crypto for cash, buy airtime, data and eSIMs, pay electricity and cable TV bills and fund a betting wallet, all from the same account. Large crypto trades go through a Prestmit OTC desk.

Prestmit Business lets other companies offer gift card trading inside their own product through Prestmit API. The partner sets its own prices and keeps the margin.

Why sellers choose it

The reason is structural rather than promotional. The rate is public before the trade, the money clears in minutes and it can land in the currency the seller actually wants.

The Prestmit app is on Google Play and the App Store.