Top 10 African countries with the lowest petrol prices in October

As the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt global energy supply chains, crude oil prices have surged by 13%, putting significant pressure on countries, particularly African nations that still rely heavily on imports of refined petroleum products.

As the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt global energy supply chains, crude oil prices have surged by 13%, putting significant pressure on countries, particularly African nations that still rely heavily on imports of refined petroleum products.

The increase in crude oil prices has been significant enough to trigger higher petrol prices in some countries across the continent.

For instance, while Nairametrics reported that Kenya’s average petrol price stood at $1.639 per litre in September, prices increased by 5.86% to $1.735 in October. In the Central African Republic, petrol prices rose from $1.818 per litre in September to $1.957 in October.

However, despite the surge, data from Global Petrol Prices showed that petrol prices in several African countries remained below the global average of $1.58 per litre, according to figures updated on October 26, 2026.

Here are the 10 African countries with the lowest petrol prices in October, ranked from the tenth-cheapest to the cheapest.

10. Sudan — $1.140 per litre

Sudan, a northeastern African nation bordering the Red Sea to the east and Chad to the west, had an average petrol price of $1.140 per litre in October.

The country, which removed all subsidies on petrol and diesel in June 2021, now relies heavily on imports. Reports by the World Bank showed that disruptions affecting the Balila oil field had affected deliveries to the Khartoum refinery, Sudan’s primary petroleum refinery, which previously accounted for 60% of the country’s petrol and liquefied petroleum gas demand.

However, while the price may appear relatively low compared with the global average, it remains expensive for Sudanese consumers, particularly given the exchange rate of approximately 600.21 Sudanese pounds to the dollar.

9. Ethiopia — $1.040 per litre

Ethiopia is among the African countries where petrol prices remain below the global average.

The country is developing a $2.5 billion refinery capable of processing 3.5 million tonnes of crude oil annually, equivalent to approximately 70,000 barrels per day. Meanwhile, it is estimated to import 3.2 million tonnes of fuel annually, making it one of the continent’s major fuel importers.

However, its relatively low petrol prices are partly supported by government subsidies, which were expanded in March following the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East.

8. Gabon — $1.012 per litre

To cushion the impact of rising petrol prices, the Gabonese government spent approximately $252 million on fuel subsidies in the first nine months of 2026.

However, mounting pressure on public finances has prompted the government to consider phasing out the subsidy regime. Reports by the Gabon Public Finance Review estimated that fuel subsidies cost the equivalent of 1% of the country’s GDP in 2024.

The conflict has further exposed the vulnerabilities of the Central African nation. Although Gabon operates a refinery with an annual processing capacity of 1 million tonnes of crude oil, it can only meet between 50% and 60% of the country’s domestic demand for refined petroleum products.

7. Nigeria — $0.992 per litre

Nigeria, which scrapped its fuel subsidy regime in 2023, is among the African countries where petrol prices remain below the global average, with its October price standing $0.588 lower.

However, domestic petrol prices have increased by approximately 85.7%, from around ₦700 per litre before the conflict escalated to approximately ₦1,300.

The surge in petrol prices has also affected broader energy costs, with energy inflation more than doubling year-on-year to 10.85% in September 2026, up sharply from 4.69% in August.

With crude oil prices rising further in October, energy inflation could remain elevated when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) releases its next inflation report later this month.

6. Niger — $0.853 per litre

Nigeria’s neighbour, Niger, ranked sixth among African countries with the lowest petrol prices in October.

The West African country adopted a rather protectionist stance in October as concerns grew over disruptions to global petroleum markets.

On Saturday, October 17, Niger’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Abdoulaye Seydou, issued a ministerial order banning the export of premium motor spirit (petrol) and diesel as part of measures to prioritise domestic fuel supply.

The country’s petroleum industry is supported by two major state-backed institutions. The Société Nigérienne de Pétrole (SONIDEP), the state-owned petroleum company, is responsible for purchasing, storing, distributing and marketing petroleum products, while the Société de Raffinage de Zinder (SORAZ) operates the Zinder refinery, which has a processing capacity of approximately 20,000 barrels per day.

5. Tunisia — $0.840 per litre

Despite having a refinery with the capacity to process approximately 1.7 million tonnes of crude oil annually, the North African country still imports much of its refined petroleum products because local refining capacity cannot meet domestic demand.

However, to keep petrol prices relatively affordable, Tunisia continues to rely on government subsidies. The country spent approximately 2.427 billion Tunisian dinars, equivalent to $826 million, on fuel subsidies in the first half of 2026. This represented 48.6% of the allocation for fuel subsidies under its 2026 Finance Law.

4. Egypt — $0.428 per litre

At approximately 72.9% below the global average, Egypt is the African country with the fourth-lowest petrol price and the seventh-cheapest globally.

The North African nation operates multiple refineries with a combined processing capacity of more than 750,000 barrels per day, helping to strengthen its domestic refining industry and partly shield it from volatility in the global petroleum market.

However, the country still maintains some fuel and energy subsidies, although it has been gradually reducing them under a long-term reform programme tied to agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

3. Algeria — $0.347 per litre

Like Egypt, Algeria operates multiple oil refineries managed by its state-owned energy company, Sonatrach.

With a combined refining capacity of more than 16.5 million tonnes annually, the North African country is one of the few African nations to have achieved relative self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products while remaining a net exporter.

Despite its relatively strong domestic refining capacity, Algeria maintains substantial government subsidies on fuel, electricity and natural gas, helping to keep energy prices low for consumers.

2. Angola — $0.327 per litre

Angola’s Cabinda oil refinery, which began operations earlier this year, was built at a cost of more than $470 million. The facility has become a new source of locally refined diesel for the domestic market.

However, despite being one of Africa’s leading crude oil producers, Angola still relies heavily on imported petrol and other refined petroleum products.

The country is also considering a gradual reduction of its fuel subsidy regime. It has allocated 1.52 trillion kwanzas ($1.66 billion) for subsidies in 2027, less than half the 3.54 trillion kwanzas projected for fuel subsidies alone this year.

The subsidy regime has helped keep petrol prices relatively low, shielding consumers from some of the volatility in global crude oil markets.

1. Libya — $0.023 per litre

Libya has historically maintained some of the world’s lowest petrol prices.

In October, petrol prices in the country were approximately 98.5% below the global average, making it not only the cheapest in Africa but also the cheapest globally.

The combination of substantial crude oil reserves, multiple refineries operated by subsidiaries of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), extensive government subsidies and a relatively small population has helped keep petrol prices exceptionally low.

However, maintaining these prices comes at a significant fiscal cost. Libya spends approximately 60 billion Libyan dinars annually on fuel subsidies, equivalent to an estimated $7 billion to $10 billion, placing a substantial burden on government finances.