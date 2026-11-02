Sterling Bank, Educare to Spotlight Nigeria’s Next Gen STEM Leaders

Sterling Bank is expanding its commitment to developing Nigeria’s next generation of innovators through its sponsorship of the South East Mathematics and Science Olympiad, an initiative designed to identify, nurture and celebrate exceptional young talent while inspiring greater interest in mathematics and science across the region. The initiative, delivered in partnership with Educare, was formally […]

Sterling Bank is expanding its commitment to developing Nigeria’s next generation of innovators through its sponsorship of the South East Mathematics and Science Olympiad, an initiative designed to identify, nurture and celebrate exceptional young talent while inspiring greater interest in mathematics and science across the region.

The initiative, delivered in partnership with Educare, was formally announced at a signing ceremony held recently at the Bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, marking another step in Sterling’s efforts to advance academic excellence and equip young Nigerians with the skills to compete in an increasingly knowledge-driven world.

The initiative comes at a time when Nigeria’s growing youthful population presents both an opportunity and an imperative to invest in education. According to UNICEF’s 2026 report on public finance for basic education, citing United Nations population projections, Nigeria’s child population is projected to increase by 8.5% to approximately 130 million by 2034.

As demand for quality educational opportunities grows, initiatives that identify exceptional talent, encourage academic excellence and strengthen interest in mathematics and science will become increasingly important to the country’s future competitiveness.

Through the Olympiad, participating students will have an opportunity to test their knowledge, sharpen their analytical and problem-solving abilities, and compete with their peers beyond conventional classroom assessments. The competition also seeks to encourage stronger interest in mathematics and science, two disciplines that are increasingly important to innovation, technological advancement and economic development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Edward Ogunmekan, Chief Growth Officer at Sterling Bank, said the partnership reflects the Bank’s belief that Nigerian students have the potential to compete globally when given the right opportunities.

“We have seen Nigerian children go out into the world and achieve extraordinary things. That tells us that what is missing is not talent, but opportunity. A platform like the South East Olympiad provides that opportunity, and that is why we are here,” he said.

Ogunmekan added that creating opportunities for young people to demonstrate their abilities is essential to nurturing the next generation of innovators, professionals and leaders.

For Educare, the collaboration represents another opportunity to expand access to initiatives that challenge young people intellectually and recognise academic excellence, while strengthening private sector participation in Nigeria’s educational development.

“If you care about educating the next generation, it means you genuinely care about the country that gives you the opportunity to do business. That is what makes this partnership with Sterling Bank particularly meaningful,” stated Alex Onyia, Chief Executive Officer of Educare. “The hope of our civilisation is in this coming generation, and we have to invest in them as if nothing else matters.”

Yonodu Okeugo, Group Head, Education Finance at Sterling Bank, added that the Bank sees the Olympiad as an opportunity to make a lasting contribution to educational development.

“The Olympiad is not just about competition. It is about inspiring excellence, identifying the schools and institutions nurturing exceptional talent, understanding what they are doing differently and finding ways to replicate those successes across Nigeria and beyond,” she said.

The Olympiad builds on Sterling Bank’s existing collaboration with Educare through the Sterling Online Maths Quiz Competition, which has provided students across Nigeria with opportunities to demonstrate their abilities and compete for recognition and prizes. The latest initiative expands that collaboration into science while establishing another platform for students to test their knowledge and compete with their peers.

Together, these initiatives reflect Sterling Bank’s broader approach to education, which combines financial solutions for educational institutions with strategic interventions aimed at encouraging academic excellence, improving learning outcomes and expanding opportunities for young Nigerians.

Education remains a key priority under Sterling Bank’s HEART strategy, which focuses on five sectors considered essential to Nigeria’s sustainable development: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Through the strategy, the Bank continues to channel financing, partnerships and other forms of support towards initiatives that address critical national needs and create opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities.