Airtel Africa’s mobile money trust balances hit $1.49 billion

Airtel Africa Plc’s mobile money trust balances increased to $1.49 billion as of September 30, 2026, representing a 28.9% rise from the $1.16 billion recorded a year earlier, as the telecommunications group continues to expand its digital financial services business across its African markets.

Airtel Africa Plc’s mobile money trust balances increased to $1.49 billion as of September 30, 2026, representing a 28.9% rise from the $1.16 billion recorded a year earlier, as the telecommunications group continues to expand its digital financial services business across its African markets.

The figure, disclosed in the company’s half-year results for the six months ended September 30, 2026, represents balances held in bank trust accounts in connection with its mobile money operations.

The increase coincided with growth in Airtel Money’s customer base, which rose by 22.4% to 60.9 million from 49.8 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Key Highlights

Mobile money trust balances: $1.49 billion as of September 30, 2026, up 28.9% from $1.16 billion in September 2025.

Mobile money customers: 60.9 million, up 22.4% from 49.8 million a year earlier.

Total processed transaction value: $130.1 billion, up 46.4% from $88.8 billion in reported currency and 36.9% in constant currency.

Mobile money segment revenue: $840 million, up 34.8% from $623 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Payments and transfers revenue: Grew by 29.8% in constant currency.

Active merchants: More than 587,000, representing an 85.5% increase year-on-year.

Active mobile money agents: More than 2.5 million, up 25.3% year-on-year.

MyAirtel app monthly active users: 14 million, compared with 8 million a year earlier.

Mobile money trust balances increase

The balance increased by approximately $334 million over the 12-month period. It was also about $95 million higher than the $1.394 billion held in bank trust accounts at the end of March 2026.

Airtel Africa’s financial statements show that the entire September 2026 balance was held with banks in trust accounts.

The trust balance is separate from the company’s reported revenue and should not be interpreted as income earned by Airtel Africa.

It represents balances held under trust arrangements associated with its mobile money operations.

Nairametrics reported earlier that Airtel Africa’s total revenue rose by 28.2% to $3.82 billion for the six months ended September 30, 2026, from $2.98 billion a year earlier, while profit after tax increased by 20.5% to $452 million.

Revenue growth stood at 20.8% in constant currency, reflecting the underlying expansion of the group’s operations.

Airtel Money customer base and transaction value expand

Airtel Money’s customer base increased by 22.4% to 60.9 million from 49.8 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The expansion lifted mobile money penetration of Airtel Africa’s telecommunications customer base by 2.8 percentage points to 31.4%.

Transaction activity also recorded significant growth, with total processed value reaching $130.1 billion during the six months, compared with $88.8 billion a year earlier. This represents reported growth of 46.4% and constant-currency growth of 36.9%.

For the second quarter, annualised total processed value reached $275 billion, while mobile money revenue grew by 25.8% in constant currency.

Revenue from the mobile money segment increased to $840 million from $623 million in the prior-year period, representing reported growth of 34.8% and constant-currency growth of 25.8%.

Airtel Africa attributed the difference between reported and constant-currency revenue growth partly to the appreciation of the Zambian kwacha during the period.

Within the business, payments and transfers revenue increased by 29.8% in constant currency, while financial services revenue grew by 56.9%. Financial services also increased their contribution to revenue, accounting for 5.4% compared with 4.3% a year earlier.

Digital adoption gains momentum

The MyAirtel app, which brings together the company’s telecommunications and financial services offerings, recorded 14 million monthly active users at the end of September 2026, compared with 8 million a year earlier.

Transaction value processed through the app reached $7.7 billion during the six-month period, representing a 75% increase, while the number of transacting users grew by 87%. In September alone, monthly transaction value exceeded $1.4 billion.

The number of Airtel Money customers transacting through the app reached 6.6 million, while app penetration among smartphone customers increased to 19.9% from 14.6% in the previous year.

Airtel Africa also expanded its distribution network, with more than 2.5 million active mobile money agents, over 48,000 exclusive retail touchpoints and more than 587,000 active merchants. The merchant base grew by 85.5% during the period, while active agents increased by 25.3%.

Market reaction

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc closed flat at N6,300 on the Nigerian Exchange on Friday, October 30, 2026, unchanged from the previous closing price.

The stock opened at N6,300 and recorded a trading volume of 10,942 shares, valued at approximately N62.04 million.

At the closing price, Airtel Africa remained at its 52-week high of N6,300, compared with a 52-week low of N2,497.