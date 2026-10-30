Oando records N74.65 billion pre-tax loss in 9M 2026 as finance costs hit N235.23 billion

Oando Plc recorded a pre-tax loss of N74.65 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a pre-tax profit of N19.46 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, as high net finance costs outweighed a recovery in operating profit.

Oando Plc recorded a pre-tax loss of N74.65 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a pre-tax profit of N19.46 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, as high net finance costs outweighed a recovery in operating profit.

According to the company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Friday, October 30, 2026, revenue increased by 9.23% to N2.78 trillion from N2.54 trillion.

Despite the pre-tax loss, Oando reported an after-tax profit of N106.45 billion, supported by an N181.10 billion income tax credit, although this was 47.12% below the N201.31 billion recorded a year earlier.

Finance costs wipe out operating gains:

Oando’s operating profit recovered to N159.69 billion from a loss of N109.73 billion, supported by higher gross profit and an improvement in other operating income.

However, net finance costs reached N235.23 billion, compared with net finance income of N128.01 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, pushing the group into a pre-tax loss.

Gross profit increased by 484.73% to N174.53 billion from N29.85 billion, lifting gross margin to approximately 6.29% from 1.17%.

Other operating income improved to N80.74 billion from a N159.89 billion loss, including N45.88 billion in net foreign exchange gains and N12.43 billion in profit from asset sales.

Finance costs stood at N244.20 billion, including N218.58 billion in bank interest, while finance income declined to N8.98 billion from N368.69 billion.

Administrative expenses increased by 21.1% to N157.91 billion, including approximately N79 billion in professional fees.

The decline in finance income was particularly significant, as the corresponding 2025 period included N321.10 billion in interest income from loan receivables and deposits.

Nairametrics previously reported that Oando’s full-year 2025 after-tax profit of N204.81 billion was also supported by a tax credit rather than stronger pre-tax earnings.

For the nine months of 2026, the N181.10 billion tax credit included N254.40 billion in reversals of previously recognised tax provisions.

Oando Upstream revenue jumps 58.5%:

Oando’s Exploration and Production segment recorded revenue growth of 58.5% to N553.64 billion, reflecting stronger upstream performance during the nine-month period.

The segment also returned to an operating profit of N183.52 billion from a loss of N138.81 billion, although financing expenses continued to affect its bottom line.

Exploration and Production recorded a pre-tax loss of N13.87 billion after N198.28 billion in net finance costs.

Supply and Trading revenue increased by 1.4% to N2.22 trillion, but its operating loss widened to N28.20 billion from N6.84 billion.

Third-quarter group revenue declined by 13.2% to N712.62 billion, while pre-tax earnings swung to a N41.81 billion loss from a N165.20 billion profit.

Third-quarter net finance costs reached N73.93 billion, compared with net finance income of N115.04 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

During the third quarter, Exploration and Production revenue increased to N209.41 billion from N81.80 billion, while Supply and Trading revenue declined by approximately 32% to N501.79 billion.

The Supply and Trading segment’s quarterly operating loss widened to N31.85 billion, while group operating profit declined by 35% to N31.85 billion.

Despite higher quarterly gross profit, after-tax profit fell by 72.5% to N37.90 billion from N137.99 billion.

Oando debt falls to N2.16 trillion:

Oando reduced its borrowings by 19.8% to N2.16 trillion from N2.70 trillion at the end of December 2025, reflecting substantial loan repayments during the period.

The company repaid N792.69 billion in borrowings and raised N457.67 billion in new loans, resulting in a net reduction of approximately N335.02 billion.

Operating cash flow improved to N217.79 billion from a negative N234.98 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Financing activities recorded net outflows of N337.14 billion, while cash and cash equivalents declined by 60% to N175.94 billion.

Total assets declined by 32.26% to N5.04 trillion, while total liabilities fell by 30.65% to N5.56 trillion.

Shareholders’ equity remained negative at N512.59 billion, although retained earnings improved to N19.78 billion from a negative N88.49 billion.

Part of the balance-sheet contraction reflected the planned sale of Oando’s 95% stake in Oando Petroleum Development Company Limited to Energia Limited for a base price of $48.45 million.

Oando shares declined by 4.55% to N31.50 on October 30, representing a year-to-date loss of approximately 21.64% and a market capitalisation of about N390.6 billion.

Investors will be monitoring whether further debt reduction and sustained upstream profitability can offset financing costs and restore recurring pre-tax profitability.