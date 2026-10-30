A Strong Deposit Base and Growing Bank Loan Portfolio: The Fina Trust MFB Story

Eighty-four years ago, on October 31, 1942, the first International Savings Day was commemorated in Italy following its declaration by Professor Filippo Ravizza at the First International Savings Bank Congress, organised by the World Society of Savings Banks. Since then, the day has served as a global reminder of the importance of saving, financial discipline […]

Eighty-four years ago, on October 31, 1942, the first International Savings Day was commemorated in Italy following its declaration by Professor Filippo Ravizza at the First International Savings Bank Congress, organised by the World Society of Savings Banks. Since then, the day has served as a global reminder of the importance of saving, financial discipline and building a secure financial future.

Across cultures and generations, the value of saving has been captured in countless proverbs and expressions. One popular saying, “Save for a rainy day,” reinforces the importance of setting aside money today to meet unforeseen needs and future financial obligations. Beyond simply putting money away, saving is a deliberate step towards financial security, independence and long-term wealth creation.

Fina Trust Microfinance Bank (MFB), has recognised that many people save with the intention of spending at a later date but true financial empowerment goes beyond meeting immediate needs. It is about having the right financial partner to provide guidance, support informed financial decisions and create opportunities for sustainable wealth creation. This belief inspires the bank’s commitment to the philosophy: “Small savings today. Big options tomorrow.”

With an in-depth understanding that meaningful financial growth begins with consistency, discipline, and the right support system. Over the years, the bank has remained focused on strengthening its financial capacity and leveraging that growth to create greater value for its teeming customers from various customer strata. The bank’s impressive performance in 2026 reflects a focused strategy centered on financial inclusion, customer service excellence, and prudent asset growth.

One of the most significant indicators of the bank’s success is the substantial growth in its deposit base. Between January and September, Fina Trust Microfinance Bank’s deposit book expanded from ₦5.8 billion to ₦13.2 billion, representing an increase of over 127% within nine months.

This remarkable achievement underscores the growing confidence of individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses who continue to choose Fina Trust as their preferred financial partner. The strong deposit growth also reflects the effectiveness of the bank’s customer acquisition strategy and its ability to deepen relationships with existing clients.

The increase provides the institution with a stronger funding base, enhancing its capacity to support economic activities through lending and other financial services.

Equally noteworthy is the growth of the bank’s loan portfolio. Fina Trust’s loan book increased from ₦6.5 billion in January to ₦12 billion by September, representing a growth of approximately 85%.

This expansion demonstrates the bank’s commitment to supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), traders, and individual customers with access to much-needed financing. By channeling funds into productive sectors of the economy, Fina Trust continues to play a critical role in empowering businesses, creating jobs, and stimulating local economic development.

The growth in lending activities also reflects management’s confidence in market opportunities and the strength of its risk management framework.

It is noteworthy that the simultaneous expansion of both deposits and loans highlights a healthy balance between liquidity generation and asset creation. While many financial institutions focus primarily on one side of the balance sheet, Fina Trust has successfully grown both customer deposits and credit facilities at an impressive pace.

This balanced growth positions the bank for sustained profitability and long-term stability while reinforcing its role as a catalyst for financial inclusion.

This growth has been attributed to two vital pillars: unwavering depositor trust and an agile, cash-flow-driven lending framework. Fina Trust MFB has mastered the art of relationship banking. By taking time to understand the cash flows, inventory cycles, and character of informal market traders and MSMEs, the bank has unlocked massive lending opportunities while maintaining healthy asset quality.

These milestones represent more than numbers; the bank reflect the trust customers place in the bank, the confidence of its stakeholders and its growing capacity to support individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses in achieving their financial aspirations.

The bank’s continuous impact is also evident in the communities that its serves. With over 3,000 active customers, ₦35 billion in cumulative loans disbursed, and a network of 18 branches, Fina Trust MFB continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact. Every customer that the bank serves and every business that is supported reinforces its commitment to helping people recognise opportunities, overcome financial barriers, and imagine possibilities.

Choosing Fina Trust MFB means choosing a financial partner that puts your growth first. The bank remains committed to delivering innovative, accessible and customer-focused financial solutions designed to help every customer achieve both personal and business goals.

Through the flexible loan offerings and competitive interest rates, the bank provides individuals and businesses with the financial support needed to grow. From SME financing to educational loans, the bank’s products are designed to make funding more accessible, convenient and affordable, empowering its customers to turn their ideas and aspirations into reality.

Beyond lending, the bank also provides investment opportunities that enable its customers to grow their wealth and work towards their long-term financial goals. Whether you are building a business, investing in education, planning for the future or simply developing a consistent savings habit, the bank is here to support its customer at every stage of their financial journey.

This International Savings Day, take a deliberate step towards a more secure and rewarding financial future. Start small, remain consistent and allow your savings to become the foundation for greater opportunities.

At Fina Trust MFB, we believe that every great financial future begins with a decision to save. Open an account with Fina Trust MFB today and start building the future you envision. Enjoy competitive savings options, attractive interest rates, flexible terms, and the assurance of banking with a partner committed to your financial growth.