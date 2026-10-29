Nigeria First policy under fire as EV makers accuse MDAs of favouring foreign vehicles

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and marketers in Nigeria have accused government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of applying double standards in implementing the Federal Government’s Nigeria First policy, alleging that public institutions continue to patronise foreign-made vehicles despite the directive to prioritise locally produced alternatives.

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and marketers in Nigeria have accused government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of applying double standards in implementing the Federal Government’s Nigeria First policy, alleging that public institutions continue to patronise foreign-made vehicles despite the directive to prioritise locally produced alternatives.

The policy is intended to promote Nigerian-made and locally assembled products through public procurement, potentially creating a significant market for domestic manufacturers.

However, industry players say continued purchases of foreign vehicles, including Chinese-made models, raise questions about the consistency of its implementation.

The concerns come as Nigerian EV businesses seek greater access to government contracts to support investment, expand assembly operations and develop the wider electric mobility value chain. Manufacturers argue that procurement decisions should help build domestic capacity while allowing local businesses to compete on price, technology and reliability.

EV makers question Nigeria First policy

Speaking with Nairametrics, Chairman of Roxettes Group, Dr Kaycee Orji, said government vehicle procurement appeared inconsistent with its stated commitment to supporting local manufacturers.

“Our major concern is the double standards in government policy and the failure to practise what the government preaches,” Orji said.

He argued that while the Nigeria First policy encourages public institutions to patronise domestic producers, some officials continue to use foreign-made vehicles and MDAs purchase imported alternatives.

“I do not think that makes sense,” he said.

Orji said government procurement could provide local EV manufacturers with a dependable market, enabling them to expand production, attract investment and develop supporting infrastructure.

He called for financing arrangements that would make EVs more affordable to drivers and fleet operators, alongside incentives for local assembly, technology transfer and job creation. He also advocated import-duty relief for essential manufacturing equipment and components, as well as private investment in charging stations, renewable energy and battery storage.

According to Orji, a coordinated approach to affordability, financing, infrastructure and production costs would improve the competitiveness of Nigerian EV businesses and strengthen their ability to compete with imported vehicles.

Local EV makers face import competition

Abuja-based EV marketer, Engr. Raheem Adebolu, also questioned the conditions under which Nigerian manufacturers are expected to compete with international vehicle producers.

“The Chinese compete with local producers when they don’t have the same production costs like we do in Nigeria. How do they want us to compete?” Adebolu asked.

His concerns reflect the cost pressures facing domestic manufacturers, including expenses associated with importing components, securing financing, establishing assembly facilities and developing after-sales service networks.

Abuja-based automotive technician Cyril Baros of Auto Mobility Services also highlighted the differences between established international supply chains and the conditions facing Nigerian assemblers.

“Chinese automotive manufacturers operate in a market with substantial production capacity and established supply chains. Nigerian assemblers, by comparison, may face additional costs arising from infrastructure constraints, foreign exchange exposure and dependence on imported components,” Baros said.

These differences can influence the final prices of vehicles offered to government agencies and private buyers, potentially affecting the ability of local businesses to win procurement contracts.

Civil Servants question local EV availability

During visits to selected MDAs, including offices at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, Nairametrics sought to establish why foreign-made vehicles continue to feature in government procurement and how familiar officials are with locally assembled EVs.

Some civil servants who spoke anonymously suggested that procurement decisions could be influenced by vehicle prices, availability and the production capacity of local manufacturers.

A civil servant at the Federal Ministry of Health suggested that Chinese-made vehicles could be winning contracts because of their relatively lower prices compared with locally produced alternatives. The official expressed hope that Nigerian manufacturers would become more competitive as the domestic automotive industry develops.

Another civil servant, identified as Mr Muhammed, said he was unfamiliar with many Nigerian EV manufacturers and the vehicles they produce.

Nairametrics made several attempts to reach the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) for comment on the concerns raised by EV industry players, but the attempts were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

EV Policy faces procurement test

The implementation of Nigeria First comes amid broader government efforts to encourage alternative-fuel vehicles and reduce transportation costs.

In May 2025, the Presidency announced plans to bar MDAs from procuring foreign goods and services where local alternatives exist, as previously reported by Nairametrics. The effectiveness of the directive will depend partly on how agencies translate it into procurement plans, tender specifications and contract awards.

In April 2026, the Federal Government announced a waiver of import duties on electric vehicles, mass-transit buses and manufacturing machinery as part of measures intended to ease economic pressures and support investment. The measure could reduce some costs for importers, although industry players argue that local manufacturers also need support to build production capacity.

In August 2026, President Bola Tinubu announced that state governors had agreed to leverage compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles to reduce transportation costs nationwide from October 1, 2026. The initiative builds on the Presidential CNG Initiative launched in 2023 following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Meanwhile, a legislative proposal known as the Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Bill, sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, outlines measures intended to encourage local participation in the EV market.

The bill includes requirements for foreign EV manufacturers to operate through registered local partnerships, establish assembly plants within three years of commencing operations and source at least 30% of vehicle components locally by 2030.

The proposal also outlines licensing requirements for local manufacturers, importers, distributors and sellers, as well as penalties for certain violations. Its legislative status should be confirmed before these provisions are presented as binding law.

The debate comes as Nigeria’s passenger motor car imports surged 145.6% year-on-year to N1.18 trillion in the first half of 2026, according to Nairametrics’ earlier report. The increase highlights the scale of demand for imported vehicles and the challenge facing local manufacturers seeking a larger share of the market.

For EV businesses, the central question is whether procurement rules, import incentives and local manufacturing policies will work together to create a competitive domestic industry.