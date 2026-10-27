RMB strengthens China–Africa corridor with opening of Beijing advisory business

With China-Africa bilateral trade exceeding a historic high of USD 350 billion, high-quality financial and industrial partnerships between China and Africa have entered an ambitious new chapter. Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has marked the formal launch of Rand Merchant Advisory (Beijing) Co., Ltd. at the 2026 China–Africa Forum in Beijing, strengthening its ability to connect Chinese companies, investors and financial institutions with trade and investment opportunities across Africa.

The opening brought together South African government representatives, Chinese financial institutions, corporate leaders and industry specialists. Discussions focused on the next phase of China–Africa cooperation, including infrastructure, critical minerals, local manufacturing, technology transfer, green investment and the financial solutions required to turn opportunity into commercially sustainable projects.

Rand Merchant Advisory builds on RMB’s longstanding presence in China, which began with the opening of its Shanghai representative office in 2007. Based in Beijing, the new advisory business will provide Chinese clients and partners with a coordinated point of access to RMB and the markets it serves across Africa.

RMB is the CIB franchise of FirstRand Limited, one of Africa’s largest financial services groups. Mary Vilakazi, Chief Executive Officer of FirstRand, said the Beijing opening reflected the group’s long-term commitment to the China–Africa relationship. “China brings capital, technology, manufacturing capability and an ability to build at scale and speed. Africa brings a young population, significant infrastructure needs and considerable opportunities in industrialisation, processing and manufacturing. The next chapter must be about what we can build together — investment that creates local jobs, develops skills and expands productive capacity on the continent.”

Vilakazi added that South Africa can play an important role as a gateway for Chinese companies seeking to establish a presence, form local partnerships and expand across the region, supported by deep capital markets and a sophisticated financial system.

Emrie Brown, Chief Executive Officer of RMB, said the relationship between China and Africa is shifting from trade-led engagement towards deeper, longer-term partnership. “We increasingly see Chinese businesses looking beyond trade to build, own and operate in Africa, while interest is growing in processing, manufacturing and greater value creation on the continent. Realising that opportunity requires commercially viable projects, sound financing structures, local knowledge and partners who can deliver.”

“Our ambition is to be the African banking partner that Chinese businesses, investors and financial institutions choose to support their trade, operations, investments and long-term growth,” Brown said. “Partnerships are ultimately defined by what we do together after events such as this. Opportunity may be where the story began, but partnership is what we are here to build.”

Practical support for African growth

Chinese companies entering African markets navigate different regulatory environments, currency and liquidity risks, cross-border payments, local operating requirements and complex stakeholder relationships. Rand Merchant Advisory will help clients understand these realities and connect them with relevant expertise and capabilities across RMB and FirstRand.

RMB supports clients across trade and transactional banking, global markets, risk management, advisory and financing. The Beijing team will also draw on the group’s African network and sector experience to help clients move from market entry to long-term localisation and growth.

The forum highlighted infrastructure and critical minerals as areas where Chinese industrial capability and African growth priorities can be brought together. Participants also considered opportunities in renewable energy, transport, advanced manufacturing, digital connectivity and the development of local supply chains.

Erwin Pon, Chief Executive Officer of Rand Merchant Advisory (Beijing) and Head of Asia at RMB, said the Beijing operation would serve as a bridge between Chinese decision-makers and RMB’s African capabilities. “Our role is to understand our partners’ priorities, help them navigate the practical realities of operating in African markets and connect them with the right people, expertise and financial solutions. We want Chinese enterprises to see RMB as a long-term, on-the-ground partner in Africa.”

The new operation also builds on RMB’s relationships with Chinese policy and commercial institutions, including China Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of China, Sinosure, the China–Africa Development Fund and China Construction Bank. These relationships strengthen RMB’s ability to connect Chinese capital and expertise with African opportunities.

Bayo Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer of RMB Nigeria, said: “Nigeria’s scale, entrepreneurial energy and long-term growth potential make it an important part of the China–Africa investment story. There exist significant opportunities to translate growing Chinese interest into partnerships that support Nigeria’s infrastructure and industrial ambitions, strengthen local value chains and create sustainable economic value. Having a stronger connection into China enables us to better connect those opportunities with the capital, expertise and relationships needed to move them forward.”

Brown concluded, “Africa holds unmatched demographic advantages, abundant critical mineral resources, and urgent industrialization needs; while China brings world-leading supply chain capabilities, advanced technologies, and industrial capital. We firmly believe that Africa’s future is closely intertwined with China and Rand Merchant Advisory will bring our partnership even closer, serving as a trusted advisor for Chinese enterprises in Africa.“