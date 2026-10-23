Innocent C. Ike: Scale Opens Doors, Institutions Make Value Last 

Innocent C. Ike, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, has told business leaders that growth alone does not make a global chief executive, but the ability to build institutions that turn scale into lasting value. Ike gave the keynote lecture, “The Mindset of a Global CEO,” at the Stanford Seed G3 (Growth, […]

Innocent C. Ike, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, has told business leaders that growth alone does not make a global chief executive, but the ability to build institutions that turn scale into lasting value.

Ike gave the keynote lecture, “The Mindset of a Global CEO,” at the Stanford Seed G3 (Growth, Grit and Global) 2026 conference, held on October 14 and 15 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos. He said a global chief executive is judged by the quality of decisions made under complexity, not by the number of countries an organisation operates in.

The two-day gathering, convened by Seed Transformation Network, Nigeria, brought together entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, policymakers, and changemakers to celebrate the economic and creative power of African entrepreneurs who are scaling businesses, creating jobs, and transforming communities. Beyond the plenary sessions, the venue buzzed with activity: a Deal Room connected growing businesses with prospective financiers, while exhibition booths showcased products and solutions. Access, a partner of the conference, used its booth to present its offerings and engaged prospective businesses in the Deal Room on financing opportunities.

Notable participants at the conference included: Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy; Aisha Rimi, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission; Ayodele Olojede, Chief Operating Officer, Development Bank of Nigeria; Iyin Aboyeji, Founding Partner, Future Africa; Omolola Ajani, President, Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria; Feyisola Abiru, Member, Board of Trustees, Seed Network Nigeria; Julius Agenmonmen, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Brandlife Limited; and Lanre Adesuyi, Chief Executive Officer, Havilah Group.

Seed Transformation Network, Nigeria, is part of the Stanford Seed Transformation Program, set up by Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business (GSB) to equip leaders of established small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging markets with the leadership, strategy, and operational capabilities required to scale sustainably. The programme has built a network of more than 1,500 business leaders across Africa and Southeast Asia.

“Many executives can grow a business. Far fewer can build an organisation that can operate across multiple jurisdictions, attract capital at scale, develop leaders across generations, and earn the trust of customers, regulators, and investors,” Ike said. He added: “Scale is the outcome. Institution building is the capability.”

Ike explained that scale brings real benefits: access to new markets, operating leverage, a wider pool of capital and greater influence in the wider business community. However, he warned that scale does not guarantee better economics. He urged leaders to treat expansion as a deliberate choice. Every growth plan, he said, should show what the institution will do better for its customers, investors, talent, markets, and stakeholders. “Scale is a platform for value creation. It is not the value itself,” he said.

He described the move from founder-led growth to institution-led value as the defining transition for any enterprise. “The enterprise becomes globally scalable when success no longer depends on the continuous presence of one individual,” he said.

Ike set out six disciplines of a global chief executive, namely: thinking beyond geography; allocating capital objectively; building institutions rather than empires; competing against global standards; balancing opportunity with risk; and optimising for sustainable value.

He added that every growth ambition eventually becomes a decision about how to allocate financial capital, regulatory capital, people, technology, reputation, and management attention. Leaders, he said, must test strategic conviction against risk-adjusted returns, resilience and whether regulators will approve the plan.

On technology, Ike said: “Technology accelerates scale. Artificial intelligence amplifies judgement. Brand converts performance into trust.” He called for the responsible use of artificial intelligence and for strong cyber resilience across every market where an institution operates.

For African businesses with global ambition, he set out nine leadership priorities. Among them were putting governance in place before complexity sets in, building credibility with regulators, developing leadership depth and standardising what must travel across markets while adapting what must stay local.

Ike closed by asking leaders to test every growth plan against five questions. What becomes measurably better for the customer? What becomes stronger and more resilient in the institution? What value becomes more durable for society? What becomes more credible and responsible? And how does scale create sustainable returns for shareholders?

“African businesses do not need smaller ambitions. They need stronger institutions around those ambitions,” he said. “Scale creates opportunity. Institutional discipline makes value endure.”