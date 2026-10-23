How Gen Z Consumers Are Changing Business in Africa

The need to understand your customers has always been important to building a successful business. But as consumer behaviour changes, businesses also need to rethink how they attract customers, communicate with them and keep them coming back. Gen Z consumers are an important part of this conversation, particularly for businesses looking to connect with Africa’s […]

The need to understand your customers has always been important to building a successful business. But as consumer behaviour changes, businesses also need to rethink how they attract customers, communicate with them and keep them coming back.

Gen Z consumers are an important part of this conversation, particularly for businesses looking to connect with Africa’s next generation of consumers. Their preferences and buying habits are influencing how brands approach marketing, making it increasingly important for businesses to understand what drives their decisions.

In Episode 2 of Great Conversations Network’s 10 Questions series, Winifred Wessels, Head of Marketing at Filmhouse Group, discusses Gen Z buying behaviour and what it means for businesses.

For marketers, understanding this audience goes beyond knowing which platforms they use or what is trending. It means paying attention to what they value, how they make decisions and what they expect from the brands they choose. Businesses also need to assess whether their products, services and existing structures are meeting those expectations.

As Winifred explains, businesses need to understand the demand for what they offer and have the right people and infrastructure in place to support their marketing efforts. They must also be willing to make changes when their approach no longer meets the needs of their audience.

For businesses looking to grow, this means listening to customers and responding to their changing needs, rather than relying on the same strategies and expecting the same results.

Watch the full conversation with Winifred Wessels here: African Gen Z Is Changing How You Win Customers