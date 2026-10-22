Cutix Plc Unveils Photovoltaic Solar Cables, Puts Safety at the Heart of Solar Experience

As solar energy adoption grows in the continent, one of Africa’s leading manufacturers of Cable, Cutix Plc has introduced a new PV cable designed to address the critical parameters like Ulta Violent, fire performance, and durability in solar installations. The Photovoltaic (PV) DC solar cable is in line with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. Cutix […]

As solar energy adoption grows in the continent, one of Africa’s leading manufacturers of Cable, Cutix Plc has introduced a new PV cable designed to address the critical parameters like Ulta Violent, fire performance, and durability in solar installations. The Photovoltaic (PV) DC solar cable is in line with International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards. Cutix quality, durability and fire performance can make a significant difference to the safety and reliability of an installation.

Solar panels and batteries often take centre stage when solar installations are planned, but the cables linking these components are equally important. Their quality, durability and fire resistance performance can make a significant difference to the safety and reliability of an installation.

It is against this backdrop that Cutix Plc has introduced its new range of Halogen-Free Flame-Retardant (HFFR) solar cables, reinforcing the importance of cable quality in the growing renewable energy market in Nigeria and across West Africa. The new range comprises single-core cables and two-core flexible copper cables featuring Flexible Class 5 conductors, HFFR insulation and HFFR sheathing. The products are intended to meet the demands of modern renewable energy installations in residential and commercial environments.

Why Solar Cable Quality Matters

Solar installations operate in environments where cables may be exposed to sunlight, moisture, temperature variations and other harsh conditions, depending on their location and method of installation. Poor-quality materials, inadequate cable sizing, improper installation or substandard connections can compromise system performance and increase safety risks. Fire performance is another important consideration.

Conventional PVC materials contain halogens, and cables made with such materials can release smoke and corrosive gases when exposed to fire. HFFR cables are designed to reduce halogen emissions and smoke generation, while flame-retardant properties help limit the spread of fire. These characteristics can be particularly valuable in buildings where protecting occupants, equipment and property is a priority. However, the level of protection provided by any cable depends on its tested performance, correct selection and proper installation.

For Cutix Cables, the introduction of the HFFR solar cable range reflects the need to pay closer attention to the components that support renewable energy systems. The objective is not simply to connect solar panels and batteries, but to provide cable solutions suited to the practical and safety demands of modern electrical installations.

A Local Manufacturer Responding to Changing Energy Needs

Cutix Plc has built its business around the manufacture of electrical cables for applications across construction, power distribution, manufacturing, infrastructure and other sectors. Its entry into the HFFR solar cable segment extends this product offering into a renewable energy market that continues to attract interest from households, businesses and industry. As an indigenous cable manufacturer quoted on the Nigerian Exchange, Cutix occupies an established position in Nigeria’s manufacturing landscape. Its continued product development reflects the importance of local manufacturers responding to changing technologies, customer expectations and infrastructure needs.

The new range also serves as a reminder that a reliable solar installation requires more than quality panels and batteries. Appropriate cable specifications, competent installation and compliance with relevant standards are essential parts of the overall system. For installers, businesses and homeowners, understanding these requirements can help reduce avoidable risks and support dependable system performance over time.

Beyond Manufacturing: Supporting Nigeria’s Industrial Ambitions

Cutix’s activities extend beyond its manufacturing operations to participation in conversations and platforms focused on Nigeria’s industrial and economic development. On 21 August 2026, the company was recognised among the Top 50 Nigerian Companies of Impact 2026 by The Industry Newspaper. The recognition highlights the company’s contribution to the manufacturing sector and its place within Nigeria’s wider business community.

On 10 September 2026, Cutix Plc’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Uchechukwu Igbokwe, participated in the Nigerian British Chambers of Commerce (NBCC) “Meet the Governor” series, where she met with the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Alex Otti, to discuss opportunities aligned with the state’s industrial vision.

The company also engaged with the Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, strengthening its connections with manufacturers and other stakeholders within the industrial community. Such engagements provide opportunities for dialogue on local manufacturing, investment, industrial growth and the conditions needed to strengthen Nigeria’s productive capacity.

Looking Ahead

From the cables that support buildings and industrial facilities to products designed for emerging renewable energy applications, Cutix continues to serve sectors that depend on reliable electrical infrastructure. The introduction of its HFFR solar cables brings renewed attention to a critical but sometimes overlooked aspect of solar power: the quality of the cables behind the energy.

As the renewable energy market develops, the choices made in specifying and installing these components will remain important to the safety, durability and performance of solar systems. Cutix Plc will also participate in the Lagos International Trade Fair, scheduled between 5 to15, November 2026, at Hall B, Booths N125–N127, and Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) Annual Conference and Exhibition (CONFOTECH 2026) at Port Harcourt Rivers between November 11 to 13, 2026.