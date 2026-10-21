Kenya records ninth Ebola case as virus spreads beyond DR Congo

Kenya has confirmed another case of Ebola virus disease, bringing the total number of infections in the country to nine, as the outbreak continues to spread beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kenya has confirmed another case of Ebola virus disease, bringing the total number of infections in the country to nine, as the outbreak continues to spread beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The country’s Director-General for Health, Dr Patrick Amoth, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, providing an update on the government’s response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak.

The latest confirmation comes as Nigeria also reported its first case of the ongoing outbreak on Tuesday, raising concerns about the virus spreading to more African countries.

Kenya confirms nine Ebola infections

According to the Kenyan Ministry of Health, the ninth case involves a 24-year-old man who tested positive on October 19, bringing the country’s cumulative infections to nine, including one death.

The patient, a close relative of the first confirmed case, had already been placed in quarantine and was isolated and treated immediately after developing symptoms.

“The Ministry of Health confirms one further case of the disease, bringing the total to nine (9) confirmed cases, including the first case, who died,” the statement read.

“All nine cases belong to one cluster, and as today there is no evidence of transmission outside this group,” the ministry stated.

The government disclosed that the eight surviving patients were responding positively to treatment and remained stable under medical supervision.

Health authorities have traced and quarantined 134 of the 135 identified contacts, representing 99.3% coverage.

Medical supplies have also been distributed to 28 high-risk counties, while the country has received 500 doses of medicines to support patient treatment.

Despite the outbreak, Kenya has maintained that there are no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

How Kenya’s Ebola outbreak began

Kenya’s latest case comes barely two weeks after the country confirmed its first Ebola infection on October 6, involving a man who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Uganda before arriving in Nairobi.

The patient subsequently died in a Nairobi hospital, prompting health authorities to intensify contact tracing and surveillance to prevent further transmission.

Infections continued to emerge among individuals linked to the first patient, including relatives and healthcare workers.

By October 18, the number of confirmed cases had risen to eight, following the detection of additional infections.

The eighth case involved a hospital attendant who had cared for the initial patient, before the latest infection on October 19 increased the total to nine.

Nigeria confirms first imported Ebola case

The outbreak has also raised concerns in Nigeria, where health authorities confirmed an imported Ebola case in Abuja on October 20, involving a woman who recently returned from Uganda.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the patient developed symptoms on October 7, four days after arriving in Nigeria, and was admitted to a private healthcare facility on October 11 before laboratory testing confirmed the infection.

The woman has been placed in isolation, while health authorities have identified 44 contacts for monitoring.

Uganda had previously recorded 20 confirmed infections and two deaths before declaring its Ebola outbreak over.

The developments come as the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to experience widespread Ebola transmission, despite earlier signs of declining infections in parts of the country.

The outbreak, which began in May 2026, has expanded into new areas, including North Ubangi province, bringing the number of affected provinces to eight.

According to figures published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Congo had recorded 9,552 confirmed infections and 4,602 deaths as of October 19, based on data reported through October 18.

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no licensed vaccine or approved virus-specific treatment.